أثار رجل أمريكي متهم في قضية قتل مروعة الدهشة داخل إحدى قاعات المحاكم، بعدما أبدى استعداده للاعتراف بالتُهم المنسوبة إليه مقابل حصوله على شطيرة لحم بالجبن مع البطاطا المقلية ومشروب غازي.

وجاءت الواقعة خلال جلسة عقدتها محكمة مقاطعة هيلزبورو بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، حيث مثل المتهم روبرت كيسلر (74 عاماً) أمام القاضي نيك نازارتيان قبيل استكمال إجراءات اختيار هيئة المحلفين.

وخلال الجلسة، أوضح القاضي للمتهم أن بإمكانه الإقرار بالذنب دون اتفاق مسبق بشأن العقوبة، وهو ما قد يُنهي إجراءات المحاكمة ويفضي إلى الحكم عليه بالسجن مدى الحياة.

إلا أن كيسلر فاجأ الحاضرين بطلب غير مألوف، معلناً استعداده للاعتراف مقابل الحصول على شطيرة من نوع (فيلي تشيز ستيك) مع البطاطا المقلية ومشروب غازي، بل وحدد أيضاً إضافات يرغب في وضعها داخل الوجبة؛ من بينها البصل والمايونيز.

وبرر المتهم عرضه برغبته في تجنيب دافعي الضرائب تكاليف المحاكمة، غير أن القاضي رفض الفكرة، مؤكداً أن المحكمة لا يمكنها تقديم الطعام مقابل اعترافات جنائية، مع الإشارة إلى إمكانية حصوله على وجبة غداء عادية دون شروط خاصة. وعقب رفض طلبه، عدل كيسلر عن فكرة الاعتراف، وطلب مواصلة الإجراءات القانونية واستكمال اختيار هيئة المحلفين للنظر في القضية.

ويواجه المتهم، الذي قرر تولي الدفاع عن نفسه، تهمتي القتل العمد من الدرجة الأولى وتدنيس جثة امرأة تدعى ستيفاني كرون أوفرهولت، كانت تبلغ من العمر 47 عامًا.

وتعود وقائع القضية إلى نوفمبر 2021، عندما عثر صيادون على أجزاء من جثة الضحية في خليج مكاي بولاية فلوريدا، لتبدأ بعدها التحقيقات التي قادت إلى توجيه الاتهامات إلى كيسلر ومحاكمته أمام القضاء الأمريكي.