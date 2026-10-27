An American man accused in a horrific murder case caused astonishment inside a courtroom when he expressed his willingness to confess to the charges against him in exchange for a cheesesteak sandwich with fries and a soda.

The incident occurred during a session held by the Hillsborough County Court in Florida, where the defendant Robert Kessler (74 years old) appeared before Judge Nick Nazaritian just before the jury selection process was to continue.

During the session, the judge explained to the defendant that he could plead guilty without a prior agreement regarding the sentence, which could end the trial proceedings and result in a life sentence.

However, Kessler surprised those present with an unusual request, announcing his willingness to confess in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak sandwich with fries and a soda, even specifying additional toppings he wanted in the meal, including onions and mayonnaise.

The defendant justified his offer by expressing a desire to spare taxpayers the costs of the trial, but the judge rejected the idea, affirming that the court cannot provide food in exchange for criminal confessions, while noting that he could receive a regular lunch without special conditions. After his request was denied, Kessler changed his mind about confessing and requested to continue with the legal proceedings and complete the jury selection to consider the case.

The defendant, who decided to represent himself, faces two charges of first-degree murder and the desecration of the body of a woman named Stephanie Kron Overholt, who was 47 years old.

The events of the case date back to November 2021, when fishermen discovered parts of the victim's body in McKay Bay, Florida, leading to investigations that resulted in charges being brought against Kessler and his trial in the American courts.