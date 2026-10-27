Initial estimates for the Israeli Knesset elections show a close contest between Benjamin Netanyahu's camp and the opposition, according to polls published by Israeli media just before the closing of the ballot boxes, amid indications that both sides may struggle to secure a majority needed to form a government.



Estimates published by Israeli media, including channels 12 and 13 and the "Kan" broadcasting authority, indicate that Netanyahu's camp could secure around 50 seats in the Knesset, which consists of 120 members, compared to between 52 and 56 seats for the Zionist opposition, while Arab parties are expected to gain between 14 and 16 seats.



According to these polls, Channel 12 predicted the opposition would secure 56 seats compared to 50 for Netanyahu's camp, while Channel 13 estimated the opposition would get 54 seats against 50, and the "Kan" broadcasting authority estimated the opposition's seats at 52 compared to 50 for the Prime Minister's camp.



These differences are significant because forming a government in Israel does not necessarily depend on a single party leading in the number of seats, but rather on the ability of political camps to gather at least 61 seats out of 120 in the Knesset. According to the final mentioned polls, neither of the two main camps was able to reach this threshold alone.



Despite the close numbers, Netanyahu may still have a chance to form a government, even if the opposition leads in the number of seats, as the Prime Minister in Israel is not necessarily the leader of the party with the most seats, but rather the candidate who can gather sufficient parliamentary support to form a governing coalition.



Arab parties emerge as one of the influential factors in parliamentary calculations, with expectations of them collectively gaining around 15 seats, but their ability to influence the formation of the government will depend on the positions of other parties and the nature of possible agreements, especially given the rejection of major opposition forces to establish an official government partnership with Arab parties.



The current elections are taking place amid political divisions within Israel regarding the performance of Netanyahu's government, the security failures related to the October 7, 2023 attack, and the war on the Gaza Strip, alongside disagreements over military conscription for religiously observant Jews and economic and judicial issues.



Netanyahu, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israeli history, seeks to maintain power relying on the Likud party and its right-wing and religious allies, while various opposition forces are competing with the hope of ending his rule, but they face the challenge of unifying their positions and transforming their total potential seats into a governing coalition.



These calculations place Arab parties in an influential position in the equation of government formation, even though they are not counted within either camp in the distribution of seats indicated in the polls, but benefiting from their seats is not automatic, given the declared positions of leaders from both camps regarding not entering into a government partnership with them.



These estimates do not mean the final result is determined; the numbers remain subject to change as voting results and seat distributions are officially announced, and exit polls, published after the ballot boxes close, are expected to reveal additional preliminary indicators before the completion of vote counting and the start of political consultations to form the government.



If no candidate is able to gather enough support to form a coalition, Israel may enter a phase of political stagnation, with the current government likely to continue in a caretaker capacity until an agreement is reached or new elections are called.