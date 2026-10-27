تُظهر التقديرات الأولية لانتخابات الكنيست الإسرائيلي تقارباً بين معسكر بنيامين نتنياهو والمعارضة، وفقاً لاستطلاعات نشرتها وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية قبيل غلق صناديق الاقتراع، وسط ترجيحات بأن يواجه الطرفان صعوبة في حسم أغلبية تتيح تشكيل الحكومة.


وأفادت التقديرات التي نشرتها وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، بينها القنوات 12 و13 وهيئة البث «كان»، بأن معسكر نتنياهو قد يحصل على نحو 50 مقعداً في الكنيست المؤلف من 120 عضواً، مقابل ما بين 52 و56 مقعداً للمعارضة الصهيونية، فيما توقعت حصول الأحزاب العربية على ما بين 14 و16 مقعداً.


ووفقاً لهذه الاستطلاعات، توقعت القناة 12 حصول المعارضة على 56 مقعداً مقابل 50 لمعسكر نتنياهو، بينما رجحت القناة 13 حصول المعارضة على 54 مقعداً مقابل 50، وقدرت هيئة البث «كان» مقاعد المعارضة بـ52 مقابل 50 لمعسكر رئيس الوزراء.


وتكتسب هذه الفوارق أهمية لأن تشكيل الحكومة في إسرائيل لا يتوقف بالضرورة على تصدر حزب واحد عدد المقاعد، بل على قدرة المعسكرات السياسية على جمع 61 مقعداً على الأقل من أصل 120 في الكنيست. وبحسب الاستطلاعات النهائية المذكورة، لم يتمكن أي من المعسكرين الرئيسيين من بلوغ هذه العتبة منفرداً.


ورغم تقارب الأرقام، قد يحتفظ نتنياهو بفرصة لتشكيل الحكومة، حتى إذا تصدرت المعارضة عدد المقاعد، إذ لا يتولى رئاسة الحكومة في إسرائيل بالضرورة زعيم الحزب الحاصل على أكبر عدد من المقاعد، بل المرشح الذي يتمكن من جمع الدعم البرلماني الكافي لتشكيل ائتلاف حكومي.


وتبرز الأحزاب العربية بوصفها أحد العوامل المؤثرة في الحسابات البرلمانية، مع توقعات بحصولها مجتمعة على نحو 15 مقعداً، غير أن قدرتها على التأثير في تشكيل الحكومة ستتوقف على مواقف الأحزاب الأخرى وشكل التفاهمات الممكنة، في ظل رفض قوى رئيسية في المعارضة إقامة شراكة حكومية رسمية مع الأحزاب العربية.


وتجري الانتخابات الحالية في ظل انقسامات سياسية داخل إسرائيل بشأن أداء حكومة نتنياهو، والإخفاقات الأمنية المرتبطة بهجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023، والحرب على قطاع غزة، إلى جانب الخلافات بشأن التجنيد العسكري لليهود المتشددين دينياً والقضايا الاقتصادية والقضائية.


ويسعى نتنياهو، أطول رؤساء الحكومات الإسرائيلية بقاء في المنصب، إلى الحفاظ على السلطة مستنداً إلى حزب الليكود وحلفائه من اليمين والأحزاب الدينية، في المقابل، تخوض قوى معارضة متعددة التوجهات المنافسة على أمل إنهاء حكمه، لكنها تواجه تحدياً في توحيد مواقفها وتحويل مجموع مقاعدها المحتمل إلى ائتلاف قادر على الحكم.


وتضع هذه الحسابات الأحزاب العربية في موقع مؤثر في معادلة تشكيل الحكومة، رغم أنها لا تُحتسب ضمن أي من المعسكرين في توزيع المقاعد الوارد في الاستطلاعات، لكن الاستفادة من مقاعدها ليست أمراً تلقائياً، في ظل مواقف معلنة لقادة المعسكرين بشأن عدم الدخول في شراكة حكومية معها.


ولا تعني هذه التقديرات حسم النتيجة النهائية؛ إذ تظل الأرقام قابلة للتغير مع ظهور نتائج التصويت وتوزيع المقاعد رسمياً، ومن المنتظر أن تكشف استطلاعات الخروج، التي تُنشر بعد إغلاق الصناديق، مؤشرات أولية إضافية، قبل استكمال فرز الأصوات وبدء المشاورات السياسية لتشكيل الحكومة.


وفي حال عجز أي مرشح عن جمع دعم كاف لتشكيل ائتلاف، قد تدخل إسرائيل مرحلة من الجمود السياسي، مع احتمال استمرار الحكومة الحالية لتصريف الأعمال إلى حين التوصل إلى اتفاق أو اللجوء إلى انتخابات جديدة.