سجلت تركيزات غازات الاحتباس الحراري الرئيسية في الغلاف الجوي مستويات قياسية جديدة خلال عام 2025، في مؤشر جديد على استمرار تراكم الغازات المسببة لارتفاع حرارة الأرض، بحسب أحدث نشرة صادرة اليوم عن المنظمة العالمية للأرصاد الجوية.

وأظهرت البيانات أن متوسط تركيز ثاني أكسيد الكربون عالميًا بلغ 426.8 جزء في المليون خلال 2025، بزيادة نسبتها 153% مقارنة بمستواه في عام 1750 قبل الثورة الصناعية، فيما سجل الميثان وأكسيد النيتروز أيضًا أعلى مستوياتهما على الإطلاق.

ثاني أكسيد الكربون يواصل الصعود

وارتفع متوسط تركيز ثاني أكسيد الكربون بمقدار 2.8 جزء في المليون بين عامي 2024 و2025، وهي زيادة أعلى من المتوسط المسجل خلال العقد الماضي، لكنها أقل قليلًا من القفزة الاستثنائية التي شهدها عام 2024.

وقالت المنظمة إن وتيرة ارتفاع ثاني أكسيد الكربون تضاعفت نحو ثلاث مرات منذ ستينيات القرن الماضي، إذ ارتفع متوسط الزيادة السنوية من نحو 0.8 جزء في المليون آنذاك إلى 2.4 جزء في المليون خلال الفترة بين 2011 و2020.

الميثان عند 1948 جزءًا في المليار

وبلغ متوسط تركيز الميثان خلال 2025 نحو 1948 جزءًا في المليار، أي ما يعادل 267% من مستوى عام 1750.

ويُعد الميثان ثاني أهم غازات الاحتباس الحراري طويلة العمر المرتبطة بالنشاط البشري، ويسهم بنحو 16% من تأثير الاحترار الناتج عن هذه الغازات.

وتشير المنظمة إلى أن نحو 65% من انبعاثات الميثان تأتي من مصادر بشرية، من بينها تربية الماشية وزراعة الأرز واستخدام الوقود الأحفوري ومدافن النفايات وحرق الكتلة الحيوية.

رقم قياسي لأكسيد النيتروز

كما ارتفع متوسط تركيز أكسيد النيتروز إلى 339.1 جزء في المليار خلال 2025، بزيادة تعادل 126% من مستواه في فترة ما قبل الثورة الصناعية.

وينتج هذا الغاز من مصادر طبيعية، إضافة إلى أنشطة بشرية مثل استخدام الأسمدة والعمليات الصناعية وحرق الكتلة الحيوية.

56% زيادة في تأثير الاحترار

وأظهرت بيانات المؤشر السنوي لغازات الاحتباس الحراري التابع للإدارة الوطنية الأمريكية للمحيطات والغلاف الجوي «NOAA» أن تأثير الاحترار الناتج عن الغازات طويلة العمر ارتفع بنحو 56% بين عامي 1990 و2025، وكان ثاني أكسيد الكربون مسؤولًا عن قرابة 81% من هذه الزيادة.

تحذير من استمرار الارتفاع في 2026

وحذرت المنظمة من أن التركيزات مرشحة لمواصلة الارتفاع خلال 2026 بسبب استمرار حرق الوقود الأحفوري، إلى جانب توقعات بتأثير ظاهرة «النينيو» في قدرة اليابسة والمحيطات على امتصاص ثاني أكسيد الكربون.

وأكدت أن العمر الطويل لثاني أكسيد الكربون في الغلاف الجوي يعني أن تأثيراته المناخية لا تستمر لسنوات فقط، بل قد تمتد لعقود وقرون.