سجلت تركيزات غازات الاحتباس الحراري الرئيسية في الغلاف الجوي مستويات قياسية جديدة خلال عام 2025، في مؤشر جديد على استمرار تراكم الغازات المسببة لارتفاع حرارة الأرض، بحسب أحدث نشرة صادرة اليوم عن المنظمة العالمية للأرصاد الجوية.
وأظهرت البيانات أن متوسط تركيز ثاني أكسيد الكربون عالميًا بلغ 426.8 جزء في المليون خلال 2025، بزيادة نسبتها 153% مقارنة بمستواه في عام 1750 قبل الثورة الصناعية، فيما سجل الميثان وأكسيد النيتروز أيضًا أعلى مستوياتهما على الإطلاق.
ثاني أكسيد الكربون يواصل الصعود
وارتفع متوسط تركيز ثاني أكسيد الكربون بمقدار 2.8 جزء في المليون بين عامي 2024 و2025، وهي زيادة أعلى من المتوسط المسجل خلال العقد الماضي، لكنها أقل قليلًا من القفزة الاستثنائية التي شهدها عام 2024.
وقالت المنظمة إن وتيرة ارتفاع ثاني أكسيد الكربون تضاعفت نحو ثلاث مرات منذ ستينيات القرن الماضي، إذ ارتفع متوسط الزيادة السنوية من نحو 0.8 جزء في المليون آنذاك إلى 2.4 جزء في المليون خلال الفترة بين 2011 و2020.
الميثان عند 1948 جزءًا في المليار
وبلغ متوسط تركيز الميثان خلال 2025 نحو 1948 جزءًا في المليار، أي ما يعادل 267% من مستوى عام 1750.
ويُعد الميثان ثاني أهم غازات الاحتباس الحراري طويلة العمر المرتبطة بالنشاط البشري، ويسهم بنحو 16% من تأثير الاحترار الناتج عن هذه الغازات.
وتشير المنظمة إلى أن نحو 65% من انبعاثات الميثان تأتي من مصادر بشرية، من بينها تربية الماشية وزراعة الأرز واستخدام الوقود الأحفوري ومدافن النفايات وحرق الكتلة الحيوية.
رقم قياسي لأكسيد النيتروز
كما ارتفع متوسط تركيز أكسيد النيتروز إلى 339.1 جزء في المليار خلال 2025، بزيادة تعادل 126% من مستواه في فترة ما قبل الثورة الصناعية.
وينتج هذا الغاز من مصادر طبيعية، إضافة إلى أنشطة بشرية مثل استخدام الأسمدة والعمليات الصناعية وحرق الكتلة الحيوية.
56% زيادة في تأثير الاحترار
وأظهرت بيانات المؤشر السنوي لغازات الاحتباس الحراري التابع للإدارة الوطنية الأمريكية للمحيطات والغلاف الجوي «NOAA» أن تأثير الاحترار الناتج عن الغازات طويلة العمر ارتفع بنحو 56% بين عامي 1990 و2025، وكان ثاني أكسيد الكربون مسؤولًا عن قرابة 81% من هذه الزيادة.
تحذير من استمرار الارتفاع في 2026
وحذرت المنظمة من أن التركيزات مرشحة لمواصلة الارتفاع خلال 2026 بسبب استمرار حرق الوقود الأحفوري، إلى جانب توقعات بتأثير ظاهرة «النينيو» في قدرة اليابسة والمحيطات على امتصاص ثاني أكسيد الكربون.
وأكدت أن العمر الطويل لثاني أكسيد الكربون في الغلاف الجوي يعني أن تأثيراته المناخية لا تستمر لسنوات فقط، بل قد تمتد لعقود وقرون.
Concentrations of major greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached new record levels during 2025, indicating the continued accumulation of gases that cause global warming, according to the latest bulletin released today by the World Meteorological Organization.
The data showed that the global average concentration of carbon dioxide reached 426.8 parts per million in 2025, an increase of 153% compared to its level in 1750 before the industrial revolution, while methane and nitrous oxide also recorded their highest levels ever.
Carbon Dioxide Continues to Rise
The average concentration of carbon dioxide increased by 2.8 parts per million between 2024 and 2025, a rise higher than the average recorded over the past decade, but slightly lower than the exceptional jump seen in 2024.
The organization stated that the rate of increase in carbon dioxide has tripled since the 1960s, with the average annual increase rising from about 0.8 parts per million at that time to 2.4 parts per million during the period between 2011 and 2020.
Methane at 1948 Parts Per Billion
The average concentration of methane in 2025 was around 1948 parts per billion, which is equivalent to 267% of the level in 1750.
Methane is considered the second most important long-lived greenhouse gas associated with human activity, contributing about 16% of the warming effect caused by these gases.
The organization indicates that about 65% of methane emissions come from human sources, including livestock farming, rice cultivation, fossil fuel use, landfills, and biomass burning.
Record Levels of Nitrous Oxide
The average concentration of nitrous oxide also rose to 339.1 parts per billion in 2025, an increase equivalent to 126% of its level during the pre-industrial period.
This gas is produced from natural sources, in addition to human activities such as fertilizer use, industrial processes, and biomass burning.
56% Increase in Warming Effect
Data from the annual greenhouse gas index of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed that the warming effect from long-lived gases increased by about 56% between 1990 and 2025, with carbon dioxide accounting for nearly 81% of this increase.
Warning of Continued Rise in 2026
The organization warned that concentrations are likely to continue rising in 2026 due to the ongoing burning of fossil fuels, along with expectations of the impact of the "El Niño" phenomenon on the ability of land and oceans to absorb carbon dioxide.
It emphasized that the long lifespan of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere means that its climatic effects do not last just for years, but may extend for decades and centuries.