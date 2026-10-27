Concentrations of major greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached new record levels during 2025, indicating the continued accumulation of gases that cause global warming, according to the latest bulletin released today by the World Meteorological Organization.

The data showed that the global average concentration of carbon dioxide reached 426.8 parts per million in 2025, an increase of 153% compared to its level in 1750 before the industrial revolution, while methane and nitrous oxide also recorded their highest levels ever.



Carbon Dioxide Continues to Rise

The average concentration of carbon dioxide increased by 2.8 parts per million between 2024 and 2025, a rise higher than the average recorded over the past decade, but slightly lower than the exceptional jump seen in 2024.

The organization stated that the rate of increase in carbon dioxide has tripled since the 1960s, with the average annual increase rising from about 0.8 parts per million at that time to 2.4 parts per million during the period between 2011 and 2020.



Methane at 1948 Parts Per Billion

The average concentration of methane in 2025 was around 1948 parts per billion, which is equivalent to 267% of the level in 1750.

Methane is considered the second most important long-lived greenhouse gas associated with human activity, contributing about 16% of the warming effect caused by these gases.

The organization indicates that about 65% of methane emissions come from human sources, including livestock farming, rice cultivation, fossil fuel use, landfills, and biomass burning.



Record Levels of Nitrous Oxide

The average concentration of nitrous oxide also rose to 339.1 parts per billion in 2025, an increase equivalent to 126% of its level during the pre-industrial period.

This gas is produced from natural sources, in addition to human activities such as fertilizer use, industrial processes, and biomass burning.



56% Increase in Warming Effect

Data from the annual greenhouse gas index of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed that the warming effect from long-lived gases increased by about 56% between 1990 and 2025, with carbon dioxide accounting for nearly 81% of this increase.



Warning of Continued Rise in 2026

The organization warned that concentrations are likely to continue rising in 2026 due to the ongoing burning of fossil fuels, along with expectations of the impact of the "El Niño" phenomenon on the ability of land and oceans to absorb carbon dioxide.

It emphasized that the long lifespan of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere means that its climatic effects do not last just for years, but may extend for decades and centuries.