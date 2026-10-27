كشف تلسكوب «جيمس ويب» الفضائي تفاصيل جديدة ومثيرة عن كوكب صخري شديد الحرارة يقع على بعد نحو 280 سنة ضوئية من الأرض، إذ أظهرت عمليات الرصد أن الكوكب، الذي يُعتقد أن سطحه تغطيه محيطات من الصخور المنصهرة، يعكس نحو 75% من ضوء نجمه بفضل غلاف جوي قد يحتوي على سحب معدنية شديدة السطوع.
ويُعرف الكوكب باسم «TOI-561 b»، ويصنف ضمن الكواكب الصخرية فائقة الحجم، إذ يبلغ نصف قطره نحو 1.4 مرة نصف قطر الأرض، لكنه يدور على مسافة شديدة القرب من نجمه ويكمل دورة كاملة حوله في أقل من 11 ساعة.
37 ساعة من المراقبة
راقب فريق دولي من العلماء الكوكب باستخدام «جيمس ويب» لمدة متواصلة بلغت نحو 37 ساعة، وتمكن التلسكوب خلالها من متابعة ما يقارب أربع دورات كاملة للكوكب حول نجمه، وقياس التغير في حرارته وسطوعه على جانبيه النهاري والليلي.
وأظهرت القياسات أن الجانب المواجه للنجم أبرد مما كان العلماء يتوقعونه لكوكب صخري يدور على هذه المسافة القريبة، ما أثار تساؤلات حول المكان الذي تذهب إليه الطاقة الهائلة القادمة من نجمه.
75% من الضوء يعود إلى الفضاء
وبعد مقارنة بيانات «جيمس ويب» بنماذج مناخية، توصل الباحثون إلى أن الكوكب قد يعكس نحو ثلاثة أرباع الضوء الذي يصل إليه بدل امتصاصه وتحويله إلى حرارة.
ويعتقد العلماء أن السبب قد يكون وجود سحب مكونة من معادن السيليكات، من بينها ثاني أكسيد السيليكون وسيليكات المغنيسيوم، تتشكل في غلافه الجوي وتعكس كميات كبيرة من الإشعاع القادم من النجم.
وشبّه الباحثون تأثير هذه السحب بـ«مظلة شمسية» طبيعية تحجب جزءًا كبيرًا من طاقة النجم عن سطح الكوكب، إلا أن هذا التشبيه لا يعني وجود درع مادي، بل طبقة سحابية عاكسة للضوء.
محيط كامل من الصخور المنصهرة
ويعتقد العلماء أن «TOI-561 b» قد يمتلك محيطًا عالميًا من الصهارة، نتيجة الحرارة الهائلة التي يتعرض لها بصورة مستمرة.
كما تشير البيانات إلى وجود غلاف جوي كثيف نسبيًا، وهو أمر أثار دهشة الباحثين؛ إذ كان المتوقع أن تؤدي الإشعاعات الشديدة والقرب الكبير من النجم إلى تجريد الكوكب من غلافه الجوي منذ مليارات السنين.
ويرجح الباحثون احتمال أن تكون الصخور المنصهرة نفسها مصدرًا مستمرًا للغازات، بطريقة تشبه نشاطًا بركانيًا يغطي الكوكب بأكمله، ما يسمح بتجديد الغلاف الجوي باستمرار وتعويض ما يفقده إلى الفضاء.
لغز الغلاف الجوي
ولا يعرف العلماء حتى الآن التركيب الدقيق للغلاف الجوي للكوكب، إلا أن السيناريوهات المطروحة تشمل غلافًا غنيًا بثاني أكسيد الكربون يشبه كوكب الزهرة، أو غلافًا يحتوي على كميات كبيرة من ثاني أكسيد الكبريت نتيجة النشاط البركاني الشديد.
ويعتزم الفريق إجراء عمليات رصد إضافية باستخدام «جيمس ويب» بأطوال موجية أطول، في محاولة لتحديد المواد الموجودة في الغلاف الجوي وفهم كيفية احتفاظ كوكب بهذه الحرارة بغلاف جوي طوال مليارات السنين.
ونُشرت النتائج الحديثة في دورية The Astronomical Journal، فيما أكد الباحثون أن الاكتشاف يتحدى التصورات السابقة حول قدرة الكواكب الصخرية شديدة القرب من نجومها على الاحتفاظ بأغلفتها الجوية.
The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed new and exciting details about a scorching rocky planet located about 280 light-years from Earth. Observations have shown that the planet, believed to have a surface covered by oceans of molten rock, reflects about 75% of the light from its star thanks to an atmosphere that may contain highly reflective metallic clouds.
The planet is known as "TOI-561 b" and is classified as a super-Earth rocky planet, with a radius about 1.4 times that of Earth. However, it orbits at a very close distance to its star, completing a full orbit in less than 11 hours.
37 Hours of Observation
An international team of scientists observed the planet using the James Webb for a continuous duration of about 37 hours, during which the telescope was able to track nearly four complete orbits of the planet around its star and measure the changes in its temperature and brightness on both its day and night sides.
Measurements showed that the side facing the star is cooler than scientists expected for a rocky planet orbiting at such a close distance, raising questions about where the immense energy coming from its star is going.
75% of the Light Returns to Space
After comparing the James Webb data with climate models, researchers concluded that the planet may reflect about three-quarters of the light that reaches it instead of absorbing it and converting it into heat.
Scientists believe that the reason may be the presence of clouds made of silicate minerals, including silicon dioxide and magnesium silicates, forming in its atmosphere and reflecting large amounts of radiation coming from the star.
Researchers likened the effect of these clouds to a natural "solar sail" that blocks a significant portion of the star's energy from reaching the planet's surface, but this analogy does not imply the existence of a physical shield, rather a cloud layer that reflects light.
A Global Ocean of Molten Rock
Scientists believe that "TOI-561 b" may possess a global ocean of magma due to the immense heat it is continuously exposed to.
Data also indicates the presence of a relatively dense atmosphere, which surprised researchers; it was expected that the intense radiation and close proximity to the star would have stripped the planet of its atmosphere billions of years ago.
Researchers suggest that the molten rock itself may be a continuous source of gases, similar to volcanic activity covering the entire planet, allowing for the constant renewal of the atmosphere and compensating for what is lost to space.
The Mystery of the Atmosphere
Scientists do not yet know the precise composition of the planet's atmosphere, but proposed scenarios include an atmosphere rich in carbon dioxide similar to that of Venus, or an atmosphere containing large amounts of sulfur dioxide due to intense volcanic activity.
The team intends to conduct additional observations using the James Webb at longer wavelengths in an attempt to determine the materials present in the atmosphere and understand how a planet can retain such heat in its atmosphere for billions of years.
The recent findings were published in the journal The Astronomical Journal, with researchers confirming that the discovery challenges previous notions about the ability of rocky planets very close to their stars to retain their atmospheres.