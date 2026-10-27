The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed new and exciting details about a scorching rocky planet located about 280 light-years from Earth. Observations have shown that the planet, believed to have a surface covered by oceans of molten rock, reflects about 75% of the light from its star thanks to an atmosphere that may contain highly reflective metallic clouds.

The planet is known as "TOI-561 b" and is classified as a super-Earth rocky planet, with a radius about 1.4 times that of Earth. However, it orbits at a very close distance to its star, completing a full orbit in less than 11 hours.



37 Hours of Observation

An international team of scientists observed the planet using the James Webb for a continuous duration of about 37 hours, during which the telescope was able to track nearly four complete orbits of the planet around its star and measure the changes in its temperature and brightness on both its day and night sides.

Measurements showed that the side facing the star is cooler than scientists expected for a rocky planet orbiting at such a close distance, raising questions about where the immense energy coming from its star is going.



75% of the Light Returns to Space

After comparing the James Webb data with climate models, researchers concluded that the planet may reflect about three-quarters of the light that reaches it instead of absorbing it and converting it into heat.

Scientists believe that the reason may be the presence of clouds made of silicate minerals, including silicon dioxide and magnesium silicates, forming in its atmosphere and reflecting large amounts of radiation coming from the star.

Researchers likened the effect of these clouds to a natural "solar sail" that blocks a significant portion of the star's energy from reaching the planet's surface, but this analogy does not imply the existence of a physical shield, rather a cloud layer that reflects light.



A Global Ocean of Molten Rock

Scientists believe that "TOI-561 b" may possess a global ocean of magma due to the immense heat it is continuously exposed to.

Data also indicates the presence of a relatively dense atmosphere, which surprised researchers; it was expected that the intense radiation and close proximity to the star would have stripped the planet of its atmosphere billions of years ago.

Researchers suggest that the molten rock itself may be a continuous source of gases, similar to volcanic activity covering the entire planet, allowing for the constant renewal of the atmosphere and compensating for what is lost to space.



The Mystery of the Atmosphere

Scientists do not yet know the precise composition of the planet's atmosphere, but proposed scenarios include an atmosphere rich in carbon dioxide similar to that of Venus, or an atmosphere containing large amounts of sulfur dioxide due to intense volcanic activity.

The team intends to conduct additional observations using the James Webb at longer wavelengths in an attempt to determine the materials present in the atmosphere and understand how a planet can retain such heat in its atmosphere for billions of years.

The recent findings were published in the journal The Astronomical Journal, with researchers confirming that the discovery challenges previous notions about the ability of rocky planets very close to their stars to retain their atmospheres.