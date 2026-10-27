كشف تلسكوب «جيمس ويب» الفضائي تفاصيل جديدة ومثيرة عن كوكب صخري شديد الحرارة يقع على بعد نحو 280 سنة ضوئية من الأرض، إذ أظهرت عمليات الرصد أن الكوكب، الذي يُعتقد أن سطحه تغطيه محيطات من الصخور المنصهرة، يعكس نحو 75% من ضوء نجمه بفضل غلاف جوي قد يحتوي على سحب معدنية شديدة السطوع.

ويُعرف الكوكب باسم «TOI-561 b»، ويصنف ضمن الكواكب الصخرية فائقة الحجم، إذ يبلغ نصف قطره نحو 1.4 مرة نصف قطر الأرض، لكنه يدور على مسافة شديدة القرب من نجمه ويكمل دورة كاملة حوله في أقل من 11 ساعة.

37 ساعة من المراقبة

راقب فريق دولي من العلماء الكوكب باستخدام «جيمس ويب» لمدة متواصلة بلغت نحو 37 ساعة، وتمكن التلسكوب خلالها من متابعة ما يقارب أربع دورات كاملة للكوكب حول نجمه، وقياس التغير في حرارته وسطوعه على جانبيه النهاري والليلي.

وأظهرت القياسات أن الجانب المواجه للنجم أبرد مما كان العلماء يتوقعونه لكوكب صخري يدور على هذه المسافة القريبة، ما أثار تساؤلات حول المكان الذي تذهب إليه الطاقة الهائلة القادمة من نجمه.

75% من الضوء يعود إلى الفضاء

وبعد مقارنة بيانات «جيمس ويب» بنماذج مناخية، توصل الباحثون إلى أن الكوكب قد يعكس نحو ثلاثة أرباع الضوء الذي يصل إليه بدل امتصاصه وتحويله إلى حرارة.

ويعتقد العلماء أن السبب قد يكون وجود سحب مكونة من معادن السيليكات، من بينها ثاني أكسيد السيليكون وسيليكات المغنيسيوم، تتشكل في غلافه الجوي وتعكس كميات كبيرة من الإشعاع القادم من النجم.

وشبّه الباحثون تأثير هذه السحب بـ«مظلة شمسية» طبيعية تحجب جزءًا كبيرًا من طاقة النجم عن سطح الكوكب، إلا أن هذا التشبيه لا يعني وجود درع مادي، بل طبقة سحابية عاكسة للضوء.

محيط كامل من الصخور المنصهرة

ويعتقد العلماء أن «TOI-561 b» قد يمتلك محيطًا عالميًا من الصهارة، نتيجة الحرارة الهائلة التي يتعرض لها بصورة مستمرة.

كما تشير البيانات إلى وجود غلاف جوي كثيف نسبيًا، وهو أمر أثار دهشة الباحثين؛ إذ كان المتوقع أن تؤدي الإشعاعات الشديدة والقرب الكبير من النجم إلى تجريد الكوكب من غلافه الجوي منذ مليارات السنين.

ويرجح الباحثون احتمال أن تكون الصخور المنصهرة نفسها مصدرًا مستمرًا للغازات، بطريقة تشبه نشاطًا بركانيًا يغطي الكوكب بأكمله، ما يسمح بتجديد الغلاف الجوي باستمرار وتعويض ما يفقده إلى الفضاء.

لغز الغلاف الجوي

ولا يعرف العلماء حتى الآن التركيب الدقيق للغلاف الجوي للكوكب، إلا أن السيناريوهات المطروحة تشمل غلافًا غنيًا بثاني أكسيد الكربون يشبه كوكب الزهرة، أو غلافًا يحتوي على كميات كبيرة من ثاني أكسيد الكبريت نتيجة النشاط البركاني الشديد.

ويعتزم الفريق إجراء عمليات رصد إضافية باستخدام «جيمس ويب» بأطوال موجية أطول، في محاولة لتحديد المواد الموجودة في الغلاف الجوي وفهم كيفية احتفاظ كوكب بهذه الحرارة بغلاف جوي طوال مليارات السنين.

ونُشرت النتائج الحديثة في دورية The Astronomical Journal، فيما أكد الباحثون أن الاكتشاف يتحدى التصورات السابقة حول قدرة الكواكب الصخرية شديدة القرب من نجومها على الاحتفاظ بأغلفتها الجوية.