The return journey from a job interview turned into a painful tragedy in eastern Turkey, after a young woman lost her life and her friend sustained serious injuries when they were run over by a truck while crossing the road.

The incident occurred in the city of Agri, where the two young women had left an exam that qualifies successful candidates for government jobs, before they attempted to cross the road in front of a truck parked on the side.

A circulating video showed that the two young women began to cross the road during the day, but the truck moved at the moment they reached its front, in a scene that suggested the driver was unable to see them due to their close proximity to the vehicle.

The footage revealed that the construction truck ran over the two young women before the driver realized what had happened and stopped immediately, while the camera captured the moments leading up to the accident.

According to local reports, one of the young women died at the scene of the accident, while the other was taken to the hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries described as serious.

The incident served as a reminder of the dangers of crossing the road in front of large or high vehicles, as the angles of visibility close to the front of the vehicle may be obstructed, increasing the likelihood of accidents in the absence of attention from either party.