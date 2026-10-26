تحولت رحلة العودة من امتحان وظيفي إلى مأساة مؤلمة في شرق تركيا، بعدما فقدت شابة حياتها وأصيبت صديقتها بجروح خطيرة إثر تعرضهما للدهس من قبل شاحنة أثناء عبورهما الطريق.

ووقعت الحادثة في مدينة أغري، حيث كانت الشابتان قد غادرتا امتحاناً يؤهل الناجحين فيه للالتحاق بوظائف حكومية، قبل أن تعبرا الطريق من أمام شاحنة متوقفة على جانب الطريق.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول أن الشابتين بدأتا عبور الطريق نهاراً، إلا أن الشاحنة تحركت في اللحظة التي وصلتا فيها إلى مقدمتها، في مشهد بدا أن السائق لم يتمكن خلاله من رؤيتهما بسبب موقعهما القريب من المركبة.

وبيّنت اللقطات أن الشاحنة المخصصة لأعمال البناء مرت فوق الشابتين قبل أن يستوعب السائق ما حدث ويتوقف على الفور، فيما وثقت الكاميرا لحظات التحرك التي سبقت وقوع الحادث.

ووفقاً لتقارير محلية، توفيت إحدى الشابتين في موقع الحادث، بينما نُقلت الأخرى إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج بعد تعرضها لإصابات وصفت بالخطيرة.

وأعادت الحادثة التذكير بمخاطر عبور الطريق من أمام المركبات الكبيرة أو العالية، إذ قد تحجب زوايا الرؤية القريبة من مقدمة المركبة، ما يزيد احتمالات وقوع الحوادث في حال غياب الانتباه من أحد الطرفين.