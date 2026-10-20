كشفت نتائج تجربة سريرية عشوائية من المرحلة الثالثة عن أن تقصير مدة العلاج الإشعاعي بعد استئصال الثدي لدى المصابات بسرطان الثدي مرتفع الخطورة قد يحقق فعاليةً مماثلةً للنظام التقليدي، مع انخفاضٍ ملحوظٍ في معدلات التفاعلات الجلدية الشديدة، والحفاظ على مستوياتٍ منخفضةٍ من المضاعفات الرئوية، وعدم تسجيل حالاتٍ من أمراض القلب الإقفارية خلال فترة المتابعة.

وشملت الدراسة، المعروفة باسم HypoMast-IMNI، مريضاتٍ يحتجن إلى تشعيع جدار الصدر والعقد اللمفاوية الإقليمية، بما فيها العقد اللمفاوية الثديية الداخلية، وهي منطقة تتطلب عنايةً خصوصاً عند التخطيط للعلاج الإشعاعي لقربها من القلب والرئتين.

ونُشرت نتائج التجربة ضمن دراسةٍ هدفت إلى تقييم مدى أمان وفعالية نظامٍ إشعاعيٍ مختصرٍ مقارنةً بالنظام التقليدي لدى المصابات بسرطان الثدي القابل للجراحة والمرتفع الخطورة بعد استئصال الثدي.

16 جلسةً بدلاً من 25

اعتمدت التجربة على مقارنة نظامين للعلاج الإشعاعي؛ الأول هو العلاج قصير المدة، بجرعةٍ إجماليةٍ تبلغ 42.56 غراي موزعةً على 16 جلسةً، والثاني هو النظام التقليدي، بجرعةٍ 50 غراي موزعةً على 25 جلسةً.

واستهدف النظامان جدار الصدر والعقد اللمفاوية الإقليمية، بما يشمل العقد الثديية الداخلية، مع استخدام تقنياتٍ حديثةٍ لتخطيط العلاج وتوزيع الجرعات، بهدف تغطية المناطق المعرضة لخطر عودة المرض مع تقليل تعرض الأنسجة السليمة للإشعاع.

وأُجريت التجربة في مركز فودان الجامعي لعلاج السرطان في شنغهاي بالصين، بمشاركة نساءٍ تتراوح أعمارهن بين 18 و70 عاماً، ممن خضعن لاستئصال الثدي وجراحة استئصال العقد اللمفاوية الإبطية، واستوفين معايير محددةً تشير إلى ارتفاع خطر عودة المرض.

وبين سبتمبر 2018 ويوليو 2022، جرى توزيع 1494 مريضةً عشوائياً بين مجموعتي العلاج. وبعد استبعاد 65 حالةً لأسبابٍ شملت سحب الموافقة أو عدم استيفاء شروط المشاركة أو فقدان المتابعة، شمل التحليل النهائي 1429 مريضةً، بواقع 716 في مجموعة العلاج المختصر و713 في مجموعة العلاج التقليدي.

معدلات منخفضة لعودة المرض موضعياً وإقليمياً

وبعد متابعةٍ امتدت إلى متوسطٍ زمنيٍ قدره 58.1 شهراً، أظهرت النتائج أن معدل حدوث عودة السرطان موضعياً أو في العقد اللمفاوية الإقليمية خلال خمس سنواتٍ بلغ 1.7% لدى من تلقين العلاج المختصر، مقابل 2.2% لدى من تلقين العلاج التقليدي.

واستوفى النظام المختصر معيار عدم الدونية المحدد مسبقاً في الدراسة، ما يعني أن نتائجه لم تكن أسوأ من نتائج النظام التقليدي بما يتجاوز الهامش الإحصائي المقبول الذي حددته التجربة.

كما لم تُظهر النتائج فروقاً ذات دلالةٍ إحصائيةٍ بين المجموعتين في مؤشرات البقاء دون انتشار المرض إلى أماكن بعيدةٍ، والبقاء دون عودة سرطان الثدي، والبقاء دون حدوث المرض أو تطوره، والبقاء الإجمالي.

وبلغ معدل البقاء دون انتشارٍ بعيدٍ للمرض خلال خمس سنواتٍ 92.3% في مجموعة العلاج المختصر، مقارنةً بـ92.7% في مجموعة العلاج التقليدي. أما البقاء الإجمالي خلال الفترة نفسها، فبلغ 95.1% مقابل 96.1% على التوالي، دون وجود فرقٍ ذي دلالةٍ إحصائيةٍ.

وتشير هذه النتائج إلى إمكانية تقليص عدد الجلسات العلاجية مع الحفاظ على مستوياتٍ مماثلةٍ من السيطرة على المرض لدى الفئة التي شملتها الدراسة، دون أن تعني بالضرورة إثبات التكافؤ المطلق بين النظامين في جميع الحالات.

انخفاض واضح في الآثار الجانبية الجلدية

وكان الاختلاف الأبرز بين النظامين متعلقاً بالآثار الجانبية الجلدية الحادة. فقد انخفض معدل السمية الجلدية الشديدة من الدرجة الثالثة من 12.2% لدى المريضات اللاتي تلقين العلاج التقليدي إلى 1.7% لدى مجموعة العلاج المختصر، وهو فرقٌ ذو دلالةٍ إحصائيةٍ.

كما سجلت مجموعة العلاج المختصر معدلاتٍ أقل من بعض الأعراض الجلدية، مثل الحكة والألم، إلى جانب انخفاضٍ ملحوظٍ في فرط التصبغ الجلدي المتأخر من الدرجتين الأولى والثانية.

وفي المقابل، ظلت المضاعفات الرئوية الخطيرة نسبياً منخفضةً ومتقاربةً بين المجموعتين؛ إذ بلغ معدل التهاب الرئة الإشعاعي من الدرجة الثانية أو أعلى 2% مع النظام المختصر، مقابل 2.1% مع النظام التقليدي. وبلغ معدل التليف الرئوي 1.3% في كلتا المجموعتين.

ولم تُسجل حالاتٌ من أمراض القلب الإقفارية خلال فترة المتابعة، كما لم تظهر فروقٌ مهمةٌ بين النظامين في عددٍ من المضاعفات الأخرى، ومنها الوذمة اللمفية ومشكلات الكتف وإصابات الضفيرة العضدية وكسور الأضلاع.

ومع ذلك، فإن عدم تسجيل أحداثٍ قلبيةٍ إقفاريةٍ خلال هذه الفترة لا يستبعد احتمال ظهور آثارٍ قلبيةٍ متأخرةٍ، وهو ما يستدعي استمرار المتابعة على المدى الطويل.

أهمية النتائج وحدود تطبيقها

وتكتسب الدراسة أهميتها من تركيزها على المريضات اللاتي يحتجن إلى تشعيع العقد اللمفاوية الثديية الداخلية، وهي فئةٌ ظلت الأدلة المتعلقة باستخدام العلاج الإشعاعي المختصر لديها محدودةً مقارنةً بالمريضات اللاتي يتلقين الإشعاع بعد جراحات الحفاظ على الثدي.

ويتيح تقليل عدد الجلسات من 25 إلى 16 إمكانيةً لتخفيف العبء الزمني والمالي المرتبط بالعلاج، وتقليل عدد الزيارات إلى مراكز الأورام، مع احتمال تحسين راحة المريضات والاستفادة من قدرات أقسام العلاج الإشعاعي.

لكن الباحثين أشاروا إلى عدة حدودٍ للدراسة، أبرزها إجراؤها في مركزٍ واحدٍ، واستبعاد المريضات اللاتي تلقين العلاج الكيميائي قبل الجراحة، وخضوع جميع المشاركات لاستئصال العقد اللمفاوية الإبطية.

ولذلك، لا يمكن تعميم النتائج تلقائياً على جميع المريضات، خصوصاً الحالات التي تتلقى علاجاتٍ تمهيديةً حديثةً قبل الجراحة أو تنتمي إلى فئاتٍ عاليةِ الخطورة لم تُمثَّل بصورةٍ كافيةٍ في التجربة.

كما أن النتائج، رغم امتداد المتابعة إلى نحو خمس سنواتٍ، تحتاج إلى استكمال المتابعة لتقييم الآثار المتأخرة، خصوصاً المضاعفات القلبية.

وخلص الباحثون إلى أن نظام العلاج الإشعاعي بواقع 16 جلسةً يمثل خياراً فعالاً وآمناً نسبياً للمريضات المصابات بسرطان الثدي القابل للجراحة والمرتفع الخطورة، ممن يحتجن إلى العلاج الإشعاعي بعد استئصال الثدي، بما في ذلك تشعيع العقد اللمفاوية الثديية الداخلية.

وأكدت النتائج تفوق النظام المختصر في الحد من التفاعلات الجلدية الحادة الشديدة، مع الحفاظ على فعالية السيطرة على المرض ومعدلاتٍ منخفضةٍ من المضاعفات القلبية والرئوية المسجلة خلال المتابعة.