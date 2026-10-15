في تصعيد قانوني جديد يضع سلامة الذكاء الاصطناعي تحت المجهر، رفعت 8 ولايات أمريكية دعاوى قضائية ضد شركة «OpenAI»، متهمة روبوت المحادثة «ChatGPT» بتعريض المستخدمين لمخاطر نفسية وسلوكية، من بينها تشجيع إيذاء النفس أو الآخرين، والمساعدة في التخطيط لأعمال عنف قد تصل إلى حوادث إطلاق النار الجماعي.

وقالت مجموعة من الولايات، تضم أيوا وكانساس وأريزونا، إنها تقدمت بدعاوى قضائية بصورة مستقلة أمام محاكم الولايات، مدعية أن تصميم ChatGPT يركز على إرضاء المستخدمين وجذبهم إلى التفاعل المستمر، بما يساعد على كسب ثقتهم، لكنه قد يؤدي، في المقابل، إلى تعزيز الأوهام وتشجيع سلوكيات خطيرة.

اتهامات بتشجيع السلوكيات الخطيرة

وبحسب الدعاوى، فإن ChatGPT قد يعزز المعتقدات الوهمية لدى بعض المستخدمين، ويشجعهم على تصرفات تنطوي على مخاطر، فضلاً عن تقديم المساعدة في التخطيط لأعمال عنف، بما في ذلك حوادث إطلاق النار الجماعي.

وتزعم الولايات أن الشركة ضللت المستخدمين بشأن مستوى الأمان الذي يوفره روبوت المحادثة، وهو ما يشكل، وفقًا للدعاوى، انتهاكًا لقوانين حماية المستهلك المعمول بها في تلك الولايات.

كما تتهم الولايات الشركة بالتسبب في أضرار تمس المصلحة العامة، من خلال تعريض صحة السكان وسلامتهم للخطر.

وتضم الولايات المشاركة في التحرك القضائي، إلى جانب أيوا وكانساس وأريزونا، كلًا من أركنساس وأيداهو ومونتانا ونبراسكا وفيرجينيا الغربية.

مطالب بتغييرات جذرية في ChatGPT

ولا تقتصر الدعاوى على المطالبة بمحاسبة الشركة، إذ تسعى الولايات إلى الحصول على أوامر قضائية تلزم OpenAI بإجراء تغييرات على آلية عمل ChatGPT، بهدف الحد من المخاطر التي تقول إنها تهدد المستخدمين.

ومن بين المطالب المطروحة، منع الشركة من تطوير نماذج للذكاء الاصطناعي قادرة على تحسين نفسها ذاتيًا، ما لم تتمكن من ضمان توافق تلك النماذج مع القيم الإنسانية.

كما تطالب الولايات بفرض غرامات مالية مدنية على الشركة بسبب الانتهاكات المزعومة لقوانينها، إلى جانب تعويضات عن الأضرار.

تصعيد قانوني يلاحق OpenAI

ويمثل التحرك المشترك للولايات الثماني، بحسب التقرير، أبرز تحرك قضائي منسق تقوده ولايات أمريكية ضد شركة تعمل في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، في وقت تواجه فيه OpenAI موجة متزايدة من التحديات القانونية، بالتزامن مع استعدادها لطرح أسهمها للاكتتاب العام.

وكان المدعي العام لولاية فلوريدا قد رفع في يونيو الماضي أول دعوى من هذا النوع على مستوى الولايات، لتتسع بذلك دائرة التحركات القضائية المرتبطة بالمخاوف من تأثير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي على سلامة المستخدمين.

وتواجه الشركة كذلك عشرات الدعاوى القضائية التي أقامها مدعون أفراد، يزعمون فيها أن ChatGPT ساعد مستخدمين على التخطيط لحوادث إطلاق نار جماعي أو أعمال عنف أخرى.

وتسلط هذه التحركات الضوء على تصاعد الجدل بشأن مسؤولية شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي عن الأضرار المحتملة الناجمة عن منتجاتها، وحدود التزاماتها في حماية المستخدمين، خصوصًا المراهقين والفئات الأكثر عرضة للمخاطر.

ومع استمرار المسار القضائي، تبقى الاتهامات الواردة في الدعاوى ادعاءات لم يُحسم الفصل فيها بعد، فيما قد تفرض المطالب المتعلقة بتصميم أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي وتطويرها ضغوطًا إضافية على OpenAI لتوضيح إجراءات السلامة والضمانات التي تعتمدها لحماية المستخدمين.