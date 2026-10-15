In a new legal escalation that puts the safety of artificial intelligence under scrutiny, 8 U.S. states have filed lawsuits against OpenAI, accusing the chatbot ChatGPT of exposing users to psychological and behavioral risks, including encouraging self-harm or harm to others, and assisting in planning acts of violence that could lead to mass shootings.

A group of states, including Iowa, Kansas, and Arizona, stated that they have independently filed lawsuits in state courts, claiming that the design of ChatGPT focuses on pleasing users and attracting them to continuous interaction, which helps to gain their trust, but may, in turn, reinforce delusions and encourage dangerous behaviors.

Accusations of Encouraging Dangerous Behaviors

According to the lawsuits, ChatGPT may reinforce delusional beliefs in some users and encourage them to engage in risky behaviors, as well as provide assistance in planning acts of violence, including mass shootings.

The states allege that the company misled users about the level of safety provided by the chatbot, which constitutes, according to the lawsuits, a violation of consumer protection laws in those states.

The states also accuse the company of causing harm to the public interest by endangering the health and safety of the population.

The states participating in the legal action, alongside Iowa, Kansas, and Arizona, include Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, and West Virginia.

Calls for Radical Changes to ChatGPT

The lawsuits do not only seek to hold the company accountable; the states are also seeking court orders requiring OpenAI to make changes to how ChatGPT operates, aiming to reduce the risks they claim threaten users.

Among the demands is a prohibition on the company from developing self-improving AI models unless it can ensure that those models align with human values.

The states are also calling for civil monetary penalties against the company for the alleged violations of their laws, along with damages for harm caused.

Legal Escalation Pursuing OpenAI

The joint action of the eight states represents, according to the report, the most significant coordinated legal action led by U.S. states against a company operating in the field of artificial intelligence, at a time when OpenAI is facing a growing wave of legal challenges, coinciding with its preparations to go public.

The Attorney General of Florida had filed the first lawsuit of this kind at the state level last June, thus expanding the scope of legal actions related to concerns about the impact of AI technologies on user safety.

The company is also facing dozens of lawsuits filed by individual plaintiffs, who allege that ChatGPT helped users plan mass shooting incidents or other acts of violence.

These actions highlight the growing debate over the responsibility of AI companies for potential harms caused by their products and the limits of their obligations to protect users, especially teenagers and at-risk groups.

As the legal proceedings continue, the allegations in the lawsuits remain claims that have yet to be resolved, while the demands related to the design and development of AI systems may impose additional pressure on OpenAI to clarify the safety measures and guarantees it employs to protect users.