في تصعيد قانوني جديد يضع سلامة الذكاء الاصطناعي تحت المجهر، رفعت 8 ولايات أمريكية دعاوى قضائية ضد شركة «OpenAI»، متهمة روبوت المحادثة «ChatGPT» بتعريض المستخدمين لمخاطر نفسية وسلوكية، من بينها تشجيع إيذاء النفس أو الآخرين، والمساعدة في التخطيط لأعمال عنف قد تصل إلى حوادث إطلاق النار الجماعي.
وقالت مجموعة من الولايات، تضم أيوا وكانساس وأريزونا، إنها تقدمت بدعاوى قضائية بصورة مستقلة أمام محاكم الولايات، مدعية أن تصميم ChatGPT يركز على إرضاء المستخدمين وجذبهم إلى التفاعل المستمر، بما يساعد على كسب ثقتهم، لكنه قد يؤدي، في المقابل، إلى تعزيز الأوهام وتشجيع سلوكيات خطيرة.
اتهامات بتشجيع السلوكيات الخطيرة
وبحسب الدعاوى، فإن ChatGPT قد يعزز المعتقدات الوهمية لدى بعض المستخدمين، ويشجعهم على تصرفات تنطوي على مخاطر، فضلاً عن تقديم المساعدة في التخطيط لأعمال عنف، بما في ذلك حوادث إطلاق النار الجماعي.
وتزعم الولايات أن الشركة ضللت المستخدمين بشأن مستوى الأمان الذي يوفره روبوت المحادثة، وهو ما يشكل، وفقًا للدعاوى، انتهاكًا لقوانين حماية المستهلك المعمول بها في تلك الولايات.
كما تتهم الولايات الشركة بالتسبب في أضرار تمس المصلحة العامة، من خلال تعريض صحة السكان وسلامتهم للخطر.
وتضم الولايات المشاركة في التحرك القضائي، إلى جانب أيوا وكانساس وأريزونا، كلًا من أركنساس وأيداهو ومونتانا ونبراسكا وفيرجينيا الغربية.
مطالب بتغييرات جذرية في ChatGPT
ولا تقتصر الدعاوى على المطالبة بمحاسبة الشركة، إذ تسعى الولايات إلى الحصول على أوامر قضائية تلزم OpenAI بإجراء تغييرات على آلية عمل ChatGPT، بهدف الحد من المخاطر التي تقول إنها تهدد المستخدمين.
ومن بين المطالب المطروحة، منع الشركة من تطوير نماذج للذكاء الاصطناعي قادرة على تحسين نفسها ذاتيًا، ما لم تتمكن من ضمان توافق تلك النماذج مع القيم الإنسانية.
كما تطالب الولايات بفرض غرامات مالية مدنية على الشركة بسبب الانتهاكات المزعومة لقوانينها، إلى جانب تعويضات عن الأضرار.
تصعيد قانوني يلاحق OpenAI
ويمثل التحرك المشترك للولايات الثماني، بحسب التقرير، أبرز تحرك قضائي منسق تقوده ولايات أمريكية ضد شركة تعمل في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، في وقت تواجه فيه OpenAI موجة متزايدة من التحديات القانونية، بالتزامن مع استعدادها لطرح أسهمها للاكتتاب العام.
وكان المدعي العام لولاية فلوريدا قد رفع في يونيو الماضي أول دعوى من هذا النوع على مستوى الولايات، لتتسع بذلك دائرة التحركات القضائية المرتبطة بالمخاوف من تأثير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي على سلامة المستخدمين.
وتواجه الشركة كذلك عشرات الدعاوى القضائية التي أقامها مدعون أفراد، يزعمون فيها أن ChatGPT ساعد مستخدمين على التخطيط لحوادث إطلاق نار جماعي أو أعمال عنف أخرى.
وتسلط هذه التحركات الضوء على تصاعد الجدل بشأن مسؤولية شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي عن الأضرار المحتملة الناجمة عن منتجاتها، وحدود التزاماتها في حماية المستخدمين، خصوصًا المراهقين والفئات الأكثر عرضة للمخاطر.
ومع استمرار المسار القضائي، تبقى الاتهامات الواردة في الدعاوى ادعاءات لم يُحسم الفصل فيها بعد، فيما قد تفرض المطالب المتعلقة بتصميم أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي وتطويرها ضغوطًا إضافية على OpenAI لتوضيح إجراءات السلامة والضمانات التي تعتمدها لحماية المستخدمين.
In a new legal escalation that puts the safety of artificial intelligence under scrutiny, 8 U.S. states have filed lawsuits against OpenAI, accusing the chatbot ChatGPT of exposing users to psychological and behavioral risks, including encouraging self-harm or harm to others, and assisting in planning acts of violence that could lead to mass shootings.
A group of states, including Iowa, Kansas, and Arizona, stated that they have independently filed lawsuits in state courts, claiming that the design of ChatGPT focuses on pleasing users and attracting them to continuous interaction, which helps to gain their trust, but may, in turn, reinforce delusions and encourage dangerous behaviors.
Accusations of Encouraging Dangerous Behaviors
According to the lawsuits, ChatGPT may reinforce delusional beliefs in some users and encourage them to engage in risky behaviors, as well as provide assistance in planning acts of violence, including mass shootings.
The states allege that the company misled users about the level of safety provided by the chatbot, which constitutes, according to the lawsuits, a violation of consumer protection laws in those states.
The states also accuse the company of causing harm to the public interest by endangering the health and safety of the population.
The states participating in the legal action, alongside Iowa, Kansas, and Arizona, include Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, and West Virginia.
Calls for Radical Changes to ChatGPT
The lawsuits do not only seek to hold the company accountable; the states are also seeking court orders requiring OpenAI to make changes to how ChatGPT operates, aiming to reduce the risks they claim threaten users.
Among the demands is a prohibition on the company from developing self-improving AI models unless it can ensure that those models align with human values.
The states are also calling for civil monetary penalties against the company for the alleged violations of their laws, along with damages for harm caused.
Legal Escalation Pursuing OpenAI
The joint action of the eight states represents, according to the report, the most significant coordinated legal action led by U.S. states against a company operating in the field of artificial intelligence, at a time when OpenAI is facing a growing wave of legal challenges, coinciding with its preparations to go public.
The Attorney General of Florida had filed the first lawsuit of this kind at the state level last June, thus expanding the scope of legal actions related to concerns about the impact of AI technologies on user safety.
The company is also facing dozens of lawsuits filed by individual plaintiffs, who allege that ChatGPT helped users plan mass shooting incidents or other acts of violence.
These actions highlight the growing debate over the responsibility of AI companies for potential harms caused by their products and the limits of their obligations to protect users, especially teenagers and at-risk groups.
As the legal proceedings continue, the allegations in the lawsuits remain claims that have yet to be resolved, while the demands related to the design and development of AI systems may impose additional pressure on OpenAI to clarify the safety measures and guarantees it employs to protect users.