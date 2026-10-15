Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores returned (on Thursday) to a federal courtroom in New York to face an amended indictment accusing them of leading a state-sponsored campaign of organized repression that included the torture of dozens of victims, including three Americans, in one of the most serious legal cases against the former Venezuelan leadership.

Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, are expected to plead not guilty to the new charges in federal court in Manhattan, after they were added to a previous case related to drug trafficking.

The American forces arrested them during a nighttime raid on their home in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, last January, and transported them to the United States to face legal charges.

Maduro's attorney, Barry Pollack, stated when the new charges were announced last week that his client denies them and that he "looks forward to his day in court."

An indictment revealing details of torture

According to the amended indictment, Maduro oversaw a torture system characterized by violence, including beating, strangulation, and electric shocks, as part of a repression campaign targeting victims within Venezuela.

The indictment accuses the former president of personally intervening in torture methods by recommending the use of specific means and receiving reports regarding the treatment of particular detainees.

It also includes allegations that he threatened to kill the child of one of the prisoners in an attempt to exert psychological torture and pressure on the detainee.

As for his wife, Cilia Flores, a lawyer who previously served as the attorney general, the indictment accuses her of contributing to the development of the repression system and issuing orders to torture specific individuals.

These allegations remain accusations in the lawsuit, and no final judicial ruling has been issued to confirm their validity.

The drug case resurfaces

The new session comes at a time when Maduro and his wife face a separate U.S. case related to drug trafficking, as they have previously pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to flood the United States with cocaine.

Their lawyers argue that the case should be dismissed based on immunity, claiming that Maduro was the president of a foreign state and that Flores was the first lady of Venezuela.

The amended indictment adds a new dimension to the legal file, addressing allegations of torture dating back to 2013, the year Maduro took office following his political mentor Hugo Chávez, who died of cancer that same year.

International investigations pursue the former Venezuelan president

The legal actions against Maduro are not limited to the U.S. judiciary, as he has been under investigation by the International Criminal Court for years regarding allegations of crimes against humanity related to the repression of opponents in Venezuela.

Maduro has consistently denied committing any wrongdoing, while the new U.S. case focuses on allegations related to torture and violations of detainees' rights, alongside the separate drug case.

Developments in the trial could place the human rights record in Venezuela and the accountability of senior officials for the alleged violations at the forefront of the legal confrontation faced by Maduro and his wife within the United States.

The case remains contingent on the evidence presented by the parties and what the court decides, as the defendants maintain their innocence regarding the charges against them.