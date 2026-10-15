عاد الرئيس الفنزويلي السابق نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، (الخميس)، إلى قاعة محكمة اتحادية في نيويورك، لمواجهة لائحة اتهام معدلة تتهمهما بقيادة حملة قمع منظمة برعاية الدولة، تضمنت تعذيب عشرات الضحايا، بينهم ثلاثة أمريكيين، في واحدة من أخطر القضايا القضائية التي تلاحق القيادة الفنزويلية السابقة.
ومن المتوقع أن يدفع مادورو، البالغ من العمر 63 عامًا، وزوجته فلوريس، البالغة 69 عامًا، ببراءتهما من الاتهامات الجديدة أمام المحكمة الاتحادية في مانهاتن، بعدما أُضيفت إلى قضية سابقة تتعلق بتهريب المخدرات.
وكانت القوات الأمريكية قد ألقت القبض عليهما خلال مداهمة ليلية لمنزلهما في العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس في يناير الماضي، ونقلتهما إلى الولايات المتحدة لمواجهة اتهامات قضائية.
وقال محامي مادورو، باري بولاك، عند الإعلان عن الاتهامات الجديدة الأسبوع الماضي، إن موكله ينفيها، وإنه «يتطلع إلى يومه في المحكمة».
لائحة اتهام تكشف تفاصيل التعذيب
وبحسب لائحة الاتهام المعدلة، أشرف مادورو على منظومة تعذيب اتسمت بالعنف، وشملت الضرب والخنق والصعق بالكهرباء، في إطار حملة قمع استهدفت ضحايا داخل فنزويلا.
وتتهم اللائحة الرئيس السابق بالتدخل شخصيًا في أساليب التعذيب، من خلال التوصية باستخدام وسائل محددة، وتلقي تقارير بشأن المعاملة التي تعرض لها معتقلون بعينهم.
كما تتضمن الاتهامات مزاعم بأنه هدد بقتل طفل أحد السجناء، في محاولة لممارسة التعذيب النفسي والضغط على المعتقل.
أما زوجته سيليا فلوريس، وهي محامية شغلت سابقًا منصب المدعي العام، فتتهمها اللائحة بالمساهمة في تطوير منظومة القمع، وإصدار أوامر بتعذيب أشخاص محددين.
وتظل هذه المزاعم اتهامات واردة في لائحة الدعوى، ولم يصدر حكم قضائي نهائي يثبت صحتها.
قضية المخدرات تعود إلى الواجهة
وتأتي الجلسة الجديدة في وقت يواجه فيه مادورو وزوجته قضية أمريكية منفصلة تتعلق بتهريب المخدرات، إذ سبق أن دفعا ببراءتهما من اتهامات بالتآمر لإغراق الولايات المتحدة بالكوكايين.
ويقول محاموهما إن القضية ينبغي إسقاطها استنادًا إلى الحصانة، بحجة أن مادورو كان رئيسًا لدولة أجنبية، وأن فلوريس كانت السيدة الأولى لفنزويلا.
وتضيف لائحة الاتهام المعدلة بُعدًا جديدًا إلى الملف القضائي، إذ تتناول مزاعم التعذيب الممتدة منذ عام 2013، وهو العام الذي تولى فيه مادورو الرئاسة خلفًا لمعلمه السياسي هوغو تشافيز، الذي توفي بالسرطان في العام نفسه.
تحقيقات دولية تلاحق الرئيس الفنزويلي السابق
ولم تقتصر الملاحقات المرتبطة بمادورو على القضاء الأمريكي، إذ يخضع منذ سنوات لتحقيقات المحكمة الجنائية الدولية بشأن مزاعم ارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية، مرتبطة بحملة قمع المعارضين في فنزويلا.
ونفى مادورو باستمرار ارتكاب أي مخالفات، فيما تركز القضية الأمريكية الجديدة على مزاعم تتعلق بالتعذيب وانتهاكات حقوق المعتقلين، إلى جانب قضية المخدرات المنفصلة.
ومن شأن تطورات المحاكمة أن تضع سجل حقوق الإنسان في فنزويلا، ومسؤولية كبار المسؤولين عن الانتهاكات المزعومة، في صدارة المواجهة القانونية التي يواجهها مادورو وزوجته داخل الولايات المتحدة.
وتبقى القضية مرهونة بما ستقدمه الأطراف من أدلة وما ستقرره المحكمة، في ظل تمسك المتهمين ببراءتهما من الاتهامات الموجهة إليهما.
Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores returned (on Thursday) to a federal courtroom in New York to face an amended indictment accusing them of leading a state-sponsored campaign of organized repression that included the torture of dozens of victims, including three Americans, in one of the most serious legal cases against the former Venezuelan leadership.
Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, are expected to plead not guilty to the new charges in federal court in Manhattan, after they were added to a previous case related to drug trafficking.
The American forces arrested them during a nighttime raid on their home in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, last January, and transported them to the United States to face legal charges.
Maduro's attorney, Barry Pollack, stated when the new charges were announced last week that his client denies them and that he "looks forward to his day in court."
An indictment revealing details of torture
According to the amended indictment, Maduro oversaw a torture system characterized by violence, including beating, strangulation, and electric shocks, as part of a repression campaign targeting victims within Venezuela.
The indictment accuses the former president of personally intervening in torture methods by recommending the use of specific means and receiving reports regarding the treatment of particular detainees.
It also includes allegations that he threatened to kill the child of one of the prisoners in an attempt to exert psychological torture and pressure on the detainee.
As for his wife, Cilia Flores, a lawyer who previously served as the attorney general, the indictment accuses her of contributing to the development of the repression system and issuing orders to torture specific individuals.
These allegations remain accusations in the lawsuit, and no final judicial ruling has been issued to confirm their validity.
The drug case resurfaces
The new session comes at a time when Maduro and his wife face a separate U.S. case related to drug trafficking, as they have previously pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to flood the United States with cocaine.
Their lawyers argue that the case should be dismissed based on immunity, claiming that Maduro was the president of a foreign state and that Flores was the first lady of Venezuela.
The amended indictment adds a new dimension to the legal file, addressing allegations of torture dating back to 2013, the year Maduro took office following his political mentor Hugo Chávez, who died of cancer that same year.
International investigations pursue the former Venezuelan president
The legal actions against Maduro are not limited to the U.S. judiciary, as he has been under investigation by the International Criminal Court for years regarding allegations of crimes against humanity related to the repression of opponents in Venezuela.
Maduro has consistently denied committing any wrongdoing, while the new U.S. case focuses on allegations related to torture and violations of detainees' rights, alongside the separate drug case.
Developments in the trial could place the human rights record in Venezuela and the accountability of senior officials for the alleged violations at the forefront of the legal confrontation faced by Maduro and his wife within the United States.
The case remains contingent on the evidence presented by the parties and what the court decides, as the defendants maintain their innocence regarding the charges against them.