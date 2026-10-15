عاد الرئيس الفنزويلي السابق نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، (الخميس)، إلى قاعة محكمة اتحادية في نيويورك، لمواجهة لائحة اتهام معدلة تتهمهما بقيادة حملة قمع منظمة برعاية الدولة، تضمنت تعذيب عشرات الضحايا، بينهم ثلاثة أمريكيين، في واحدة من أخطر القضايا القضائية التي تلاحق القيادة الفنزويلية السابقة.

ومن المتوقع أن يدفع مادورو، البالغ من العمر 63 عامًا، وزوجته فلوريس، البالغة 69 عامًا، ببراءتهما من الاتهامات الجديدة أمام المحكمة الاتحادية في مانهاتن، بعدما أُضيفت إلى قضية سابقة تتعلق بتهريب المخدرات.

وكانت القوات الأمريكية قد ألقت القبض عليهما خلال مداهمة ليلية لمنزلهما في العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس في يناير الماضي، ونقلتهما إلى الولايات المتحدة لمواجهة اتهامات قضائية.

وقال محامي مادورو، باري بولاك، عند الإعلان عن الاتهامات الجديدة الأسبوع الماضي، إن موكله ينفيها، وإنه «يتطلع إلى يومه في المحكمة».

لائحة اتهام تكشف تفاصيل التعذيب

وبحسب لائحة الاتهام المعدلة، أشرف مادورو على منظومة تعذيب اتسمت بالعنف، وشملت الضرب والخنق والصعق بالكهرباء، في إطار حملة قمع استهدفت ضحايا داخل فنزويلا.

وتتهم اللائحة الرئيس السابق بالتدخل شخصيًا في أساليب التعذيب، من خلال التوصية باستخدام وسائل محددة، وتلقي تقارير بشأن المعاملة التي تعرض لها معتقلون بعينهم.

كما تتضمن الاتهامات مزاعم بأنه هدد بقتل طفل أحد السجناء، في محاولة لممارسة التعذيب النفسي والضغط على المعتقل.

أما زوجته سيليا فلوريس، وهي محامية شغلت سابقًا منصب المدعي العام، فتتهمها اللائحة بالمساهمة في تطوير منظومة القمع، وإصدار أوامر بتعذيب أشخاص محددين.

وتظل هذه المزاعم اتهامات واردة في لائحة الدعوى، ولم يصدر حكم قضائي نهائي يثبت صحتها.

قضية المخدرات تعود إلى الواجهة

وتأتي الجلسة الجديدة في وقت يواجه فيه مادورو وزوجته قضية أمريكية منفصلة تتعلق بتهريب المخدرات، إذ سبق أن دفعا ببراءتهما من اتهامات بالتآمر لإغراق الولايات المتحدة بالكوكايين.

ويقول محاموهما إن القضية ينبغي إسقاطها استنادًا إلى الحصانة، بحجة أن مادورو كان رئيسًا لدولة أجنبية، وأن فلوريس كانت السيدة الأولى لفنزويلا.

وتضيف لائحة الاتهام المعدلة بُعدًا جديدًا إلى الملف القضائي، إذ تتناول مزاعم التعذيب الممتدة منذ عام 2013، وهو العام الذي تولى فيه مادورو الرئاسة خلفًا لمعلمه السياسي هوغو تشافيز، الذي توفي بالسرطان في العام نفسه.

تحقيقات دولية تلاحق الرئيس الفنزويلي السابق

ولم تقتصر الملاحقات المرتبطة بمادورو على القضاء الأمريكي، إذ يخضع منذ سنوات لتحقيقات المحكمة الجنائية الدولية بشأن مزاعم ارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية، مرتبطة بحملة قمع المعارضين في فنزويلا.

ونفى مادورو باستمرار ارتكاب أي مخالفات، فيما تركز القضية الأمريكية الجديدة على مزاعم تتعلق بالتعذيب وانتهاكات حقوق المعتقلين، إلى جانب قضية المخدرات المنفصلة.

ومن شأن تطورات المحاكمة أن تضع سجل حقوق الإنسان في فنزويلا، ومسؤولية كبار المسؤولين عن الانتهاكات المزعومة، في صدارة المواجهة القانونية التي يواجهها مادورو وزوجته داخل الولايات المتحدة.

وتبقى القضية مرهونة بما ستقدمه الأطراف من أدلة وما ستقرره المحكمة، في ظل تمسك المتهمين ببراءتهما من الاتهامات الموجهة إليهما.