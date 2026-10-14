شدد مجلس الضمان الصحي أن رحلة تعافي المريض تستمر بعد التنويم وبعد وصوله إلى المنزل.
وأكد المجلس أن وثيقة الضمان الصحي الإلزامية تغطي خدمات الرعاية المنزلية لاستكمال العلاج في المنزل، وتشمل رعاية القسطرة البولية، التزويد بالأدوية الوريدية بعد الجراحة ورعاية الجروح بعد الجراحة.
وأتاحت وزارة الصحة من جانبها للمستفيدين التقديم على الخدمة إلكترونياً بما يضمن تلقيهم الرعاية الطبية الآمنة والمتكاملة في منازلهم وبين أفراد أسرهم بما يعزز راحتهم ويُسهم في رضاهم ورضا عائلاتهم.
يشار إلى أن الصحة السعودية تقدم خدمة الرعاية الصحية لفئات من المرضى في العلاج الطبيعي وخدمات التغذية المنزلية والرعاية التنفسية وإدارة الأدوية وغيرها.
The Health Insurance Council emphasized that a patient's recovery journey continues after hospitalization and upon returning home.
The council confirmed that the mandatory health insurance document covers home care services to complete treatment at home, including urinary catheter care, provision of intravenous medications after surgery, and post-surgery wound care.
For its part, the Ministry of Health has allowed beneficiaries to apply for the service electronically, ensuring they receive safe and comprehensive medical care in their homes among their family members, which enhances their comfort and contributes to their satisfaction and that of their families.
It is worth noting that Saudi health services provide healthcare for categories of patients in physical therapy, home nutrition services, respiratory care, medication management, and more.