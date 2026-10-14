The Health Insurance Council emphasized that a patient's recovery journey continues after hospitalization and upon returning home.

The council confirmed that the mandatory health insurance document covers home care services to complete treatment at home, including urinary catheter care, provision of intravenous medications after surgery, and post-surgery wound care.

For its part, the Ministry of Health has allowed beneficiaries to apply for the service electronically, ensuring they receive safe and comprehensive medical care in their homes among their family members, which enhances their comfort and contributes to their satisfaction and that of their families.

It is worth noting that Saudi health services provide healthcare for categories of patients in physical therapy, home nutrition services, respiratory care, medication management, and more.