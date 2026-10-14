The Deputy Emir of Najran Region, Prince Turki bin Hadhlool bin Abdulaziz, highlighted the support and attention that the wise leadership gives to developmental projects that serve citizens and residents, contributing to enhancing the quality of life in cities as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

This came during his meeting in his office with the Secretary of Najran Region, Engineer Saleh bin Gharamallah Al-Ghamdi, who presented a report on the projects of the region's municipality and its affiliated municipalities, including the projects currently being implemented and their completion rates.

The Deputy Emir of Najran emphasized the necessity of doubling efforts to complete the ongoing projects and overcoming any obstacles that may cause delays in any developmental project, looking forward to more work, precision, and excellence that serves the public interest and meets the needs of citizens.