نوه نائب أمير منطقة نجران الأمير تركي بن هذلول بن عبدالعزيز، بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من دعم واهتمام بالمشاريع التنموية التي تخدم المواطن والمقيم، وتسهم في رفع جودة الحياة بالمدن ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030.
جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في مكتبه، أمين منطقة نجران المهندس صالح بن غرم الله الغامدي، الذي قدّم تقريرًا عن مشاريع أمانة المنطقة والبلديات التابعة لها، متضمنًا المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها، ونسب الإنجاز فيها.
وأكد نائب أمير نجران، ضرورة مضاعفة الجهود لإنجاز المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها، وإذلال العقبات التي قد تتسبب في تأخير أي مشروع تنموي، متطلعًا إلى المزيد من العمل والإتقان والتميز الذي يخدم الصالح العام، ويلبي حاجات المواطن.