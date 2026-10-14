تساؤلات عديدة تحيط بوفاة الطالب آدم محمد الأحمدي، المعروف بلقب «الإمام الصغير» في محافظة بورسعيد المصرية، بعدما سقط داخل مدرسته خلال استعداده لحضور حصة الألعاب، قبل أن تتدهور حالته الصحية ويفارق الحياة، فيما كشفت التحاليل الطبية عن وجود مادة مخدرة في جسده، وفق ما أكدته إحدى أفراد أسرته.

وفي تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، كشفت خالة آدم، ألفت، تفاصيل الساعات الأخيرة في حياة ابن شقيقتها، موضحة أنه دخل لتغيير ملابسه استعدادًا لارتداء الزي الرياضي، قبل أن يتعرض لحالة تشنج ويسقط أرضًا، وهو يشكو من آلام في رأسه وقلبه.

وأضافت أن سيارة الإسعاف نقلته إلى المستشفى، حيث كان قلبه متوقفًا، مشيرة إلى أن الأطباء أجروا محاولات لإنعاشه، فيما أظهرت الأشعة المقطعية، بحسب ما نقلته للأسرة، وجود نزيف حاد في المخ.

مادة مخدرة في التحاليل

وقالت خالة الطالب إن الأسرة أُبلغت بأن نتائج التحاليل أظهرت وجود مادة مخدرة في جسده، مضيفة أن أحد الأطباء أخبرهم بأن الكمية كانت كبيرة، وأن المادة ربما أُذيبت في الماء أو العصير، وفق ما نقلته عن حديث الطبيب، دون أن تتضح حتى الآن كيفية وصولها إليه أو توقيت تعرضه لها.

وتساءلت الأسرة عن كيفية وصول المادة إلى جسد الطفل، ومن الذي أعطاه إياها، وكيف أمكن إدخالها إلى المدرسة، مطالبة بكشف الحقيقة كاملة وتحديد المسؤولية عما حدث.

صباح بدأ بالصلاة وتلاوة القرآن

وبحسب رواية الأسرة، أدى آدم صلاة الفجر مع والده يوم الواقعة، ثم توجه إلى المدرسة في حالة صحية جيدة، وشارك في طابور الصباح بتلاوة القرآن الكريم، قبل أن يذهب إلى تغيير ملابسه استعدادًا لحصة الألعاب.

وأثار التدهور المفاجئ في حالته الصحية تساؤلات الأسرة، خصوصًا أنه وصل إلى المدرسة بصورة طبيعية وشارك في أنشطتها الصباحية قبل سقوطه.

واشتهر آدم بين المحيطين به بلقب «الإمام الصغير» لحفظه القرآن الكريم وحرصه على تلاوته، فيما أكدت أسرته تمسكها بمعرفة ملابسات وفاته، وثقتها في جهات التحقيق لكشف الحقيقة.