Many questions surround the death of student Adam Muhammad Al-Ahmadi, known by the nickname "the young imam," in the Egyptian governorate of Port Said, after he collapsed inside his school while preparing to attend a physical education class, before his health deteriorated and he passed away. Medical analyses revealed the presence of a narcotic substance in his body, as confirmed by a family member.

In exclusive statements to "Okaz," Adam's aunt, Alfat, revealed details of the last hours in her nephew's life, explaining that he went to change his clothes in preparation for wearing his sports outfit before experiencing a seizure and collapsing, complaining of pain in his head and heart.

She added that an ambulance took him to the hospital, where his heart had stopped, noting that doctors attempted to revive him, while a CT scan, according to what was conveyed to the family, showed severe bleeding in the brain.

Narcotic substance in the tests

Adam's aunt stated that the family was informed that the test results showed the presence of a narcotic substance in his body, adding that one of the doctors told them that the quantity was large and that the substance might have been dissolved in water or juice, according to what she relayed from the doctor's conversation, without clarifying how it reached him or when he was exposed to it.

The family questioned how the substance entered the child's body, who gave it to him, and how it was possible to bring it into the school, demanding a full disclosure of the truth and accountability for what happened.

Morning began with prayer and recitation of the Quran

According to the family's account, Adam performed the dawn prayer with his father on the day of the incident, then headed to school in good health and participated in the morning assembly by reciting the Holy Quran, before going to change his clothes in preparation for the physical education class.

The sudden deterioration in his health raised questions for the family, especially since he arrived at school normally and participated in its morning activities before his collapse.

Adam was known among those around him by the nickname "the young imam" for his memorization of the Holy Quran and his commitment to reciting it, while his family confirmed their insistence on knowing the circumstances of his death and their trust in the investigative authorities to uncover the truth.