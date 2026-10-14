لفتت قرية بولوتانا الجبلية في جزيرة سردينيا الإيطالية أنظار الباحثين بعد تسجيل معدلات استثنائية لطول العمر بين النساء، إذ كشفت دراسة علمية عن ارتفاع ملحوظ في أعداد اللاتي يعشن حتى سن المئة وما بعدها مقارنة بالمعدل العام في إيطاليا.

ويبلغ عدد سكان القرية نحو 2300 نسمة، فيما أشارت الدراسة إلى أنها قد تمثل بؤرة واعدة لفهم عوامل طول العمر، رغم أنها لا تُصنف رسميًا حتى الآن ضمن (المناطق الزرقاء) الشهيرة بارتفاع أعداد المعمرين. ومن أبرز النماذج في القرية مادلين فالشي، البالغة من العمر 102 عام، التي ما زالت تحتفظ بشغفها بسيارات فيراري وركوب الخيل، إلى جانب جيوفانينا ماراس (101 عام)، التي لا تزال تعتمد على نفسها في إعداد الطعام وممارسة أنشطتها اليومية.

شغفهن مستمر بسيارات «فيراري».. نساء بولوتانا يعشن لأكثر من 100 عام

وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن فرص وصول نساء بولوتانا إلى سن المئة تفوق المعدلات المسجلة على مستوى إيطاليا، ما دفع الباحثين إلى البحث عن الأسباب الكامنة وراء هذه الظاهرة. ويرجح الباحثون أن النظام الغذائي التقليدي يلعب دورًا مهمًا، إذ يعتمد السكان على الحبوب والخضراوات والفواكه وزيت الزيتون والبقوليات، إلى جانب استهلاك محدود نسبيًا للحوم الحمراء.

كما يبرز النشاط البدني اليومي كأحد العوامل المحتملة، حيث اعتاد سكان القرية، بحكم طبيعتها الجبلية، على المشي لمسافات طويلة لإنجاز أعمالهم اليومية والتواصل مع الجيران.

ولا يقتصر الأمر على الغذاء والحركة، إذ يرى الباحثون أن قوة الروابط الاجتماعية والتواصل المستمر بين أفراد المجتمع المحلي قد تمثل عاملًا إضافيًا يعزز الصحة وجودة الحياة ويُسهم في طول العمر.

واعتمدت الدراسة على تحليل سجلات مواليد المنطقة بين عامي 1900 و1925، لتكشف عن عدد لافت من المعمرين، ما يفتح الباب أمام مزيد من الأبحاث لفهم أسرار الحياة الطويلة والشيخوخة الصحية، مع تأكيد العلماء أن السبب الحاسم لهذه الظاهرة لم يُحدد بعد بشكل قاطع.