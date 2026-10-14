شغفهن مستمر بسيارات «فيراري».. نساء بولوتانا يعشن لأكثر من 100 عام

لفتت قرية بولوتانا الجبلية في جزيرة سردينيا الإيطالية أنظار الباحثين بعد تسجيل معدلات استثنائية لطول العمر بين النساء، إذ كشفت دراسة علمية عن ارتفاع ملحوظ في أعداد اللاتي يعشن حتى سن المئة وما بعدها مقارنة بالمعدل العام في إيطاليا.
ويبلغ عدد سكان القرية نحو 2300 نسمة، فيما أشارت الدراسة إلى أنها قد تمثل بؤرة واعدة لفهم عوامل طول العمر، رغم أنها لا تُصنف رسميًا حتى الآن ضمن (المناطق الزرقاء) الشهيرة بارتفاع أعداد المعمرين. ومن أبرز النماذج في القرية مادلين فالشي، البالغة من العمر 102 عام، التي ما زالت تحتفظ بشغفها بسيارات فيراري وركوب الخيل، إلى جانب جيوفانينا ماراس (101 عام)، التي لا تزال تعتمد على نفسها في إعداد الطعام وممارسة أنشطتها اليومية.
وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن فرص وصول نساء بولوتانا إلى سن المئة تفوق المعدلات المسجلة على مستوى إيطاليا، ما دفع الباحثين إلى البحث عن الأسباب الكامنة وراء هذه الظاهرة. ويرجح الباحثون أن النظام الغذائي التقليدي يلعب دورًا مهمًا، إذ يعتمد السكان على الحبوب والخضراوات والفواكه وزيت الزيتون والبقوليات، إلى جانب استهلاك محدود نسبيًا للحوم الحمراء.
كما يبرز النشاط البدني اليومي كأحد العوامل المحتملة، حيث اعتاد سكان القرية، بحكم طبيعتها الجبلية، على المشي لمسافات طويلة لإنجاز أعمالهم اليومية والتواصل مع الجيران.
ولا يقتصر الأمر على الغذاء والحركة، إذ يرى الباحثون أن قوة الروابط الاجتماعية والتواصل المستمر بين أفراد المجتمع المحلي قد تمثل عاملًا إضافيًا يعزز الصحة وجودة الحياة ويُسهم في طول العمر.
واعتمدت الدراسة على تحليل سجلات مواليد المنطقة بين عامي 1900 و1925، لتكشف عن عدد لافت من المعمرين، ما يفتح الباب أمام مزيد من الأبحاث لفهم أسرار الحياة الطويلة والشيخوخة الصحية، مع تأكيد العلماء أن السبب الحاسم لهذه الظاهرة لم يُحدد بعد بشكل قاطع.
The mountain village of Bolotana in the Italian island of Sardinia has attracted the attention of researchers after recording exceptional longevity rates among women, as a scientific study revealed a notable increase in the number of women living to the age of 100 and beyond compared to the general rate in Italy.
The village has a population of about 2,300, and the study indicated that it could represent a promising focal point for understanding the factors of longevity, even though it is not yet officially classified among the famous "blue zones" known for their high numbers of centenarians. Among the most notable examples in the village is Madeline Falchi, who is 102 years old and still retains her passion for Ferrari cars and horseback riding, alongside Giovannina Maras (101 years old), who is still self-sufficient in cooking and carrying out her daily activities.
The study's results showed that the chances of women in Bolotana reaching the age of 100 exceed the recorded rates across Italy, prompting researchers to investigate the underlying reasons for this phenomenon. Researchers suggest that the traditional diet plays an important role, as the residents rely on grains, vegetables, fruits, olive oil, and legumes, along with a relatively limited consumption of red meat.
Daily physical activity also stands out as a potential factor, as the village's mountainous nature has accustomed its residents to walking long distances to accomplish their daily tasks and communicate with neighbors.
It is not just about food and movement; researchers believe that the strength of social ties and continuous communication among members of the local community may represent an additional factor that enhances health and quality of life and contributes to longevity.
The study relied on analyzing birth records in the area between 1900 and 1925, revealing a striking number of centenarians, which opens the door for further research to understand the secrets of long life and healthy aging, with scientists confirming that the decisive reason for this phenomenon has not yet been definitively identified.