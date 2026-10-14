شغفهن مستمر بسيارات «فيراري».. نساء بولوتانا يعشن لأكثر من 100 عام

The mountain village of Bolotana in the Italian island of Sardinia has attracted the attention of researchers after recording exceptional longevity rates among women, as a scientific study revealed a notable increase in the number of women living to the age of 100 and beyond compared to the general rate in Italy.

The village has a population of about 2,300, and the study indicated that it could represent a promising focal point for understanding the factors of longevity, even though it is not yet officially classified among the famous "blue zones" known for their high numbers of centenarians. Among the most notable examples in the village is Madeline Falchi, who is 102 years old and still retains her passion for Ferrari cars and horseback riding, alongside Giovannina Maras (101 years old), who is still self-sufficient in cooking and carrying out her daily activities.

The study's results showed that the chances of women in Bolotana reaching the age of 100 exceed the recorded rates across Italy, prompting researchers to investigate the underlying reasons for this phenomenon. Researchers suggest that the traditional diet plays an important role, as the residents rely on grains, vegetables, fruits, olive oil, and legumes, along with a relatively limited consumption of red meat.

Daily physical activity also stands out as a potential factor, as the village's mountainous nature has accustomed its residents to walking long distances to accomplish their daily tasks and communicate with neighbors.

It is not just about food and movement; researchers believe that the strength of social ties and continuous communication among members of the local community may represent an additional factor that enhances health and quality of life and contributes to longevity.

The study relied on analyzing birth records in the area between 1900 and 1925, revealing a striking number of centenarians, which opens the door for further research to understand the secrets of long life and healthy aging, with scientists confirming that the decisive reason for this phenomenon has not yet been definitively identified.