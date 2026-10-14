أحالت الجهات الأمنية في مصر البلاغ المقدم ضد الفنان حمو المرشدي إلى النيابة للتحقيق معه في اتهامات تتعلق بالسب والقذف والإساءة إلى مؤسسات الدولة عبر أغنيته «دخلنا على الكمين».

سب وقذف

وتقدم أحد المحامين ببلاغ ضد المرشدي وحودة شيبة، اتهمهما فيه بالسب والقذف والإساءة إلى مؤسسات الدولة بسبب أغنية «دخلنا على الكمين»، التي تضمنت عبارات اعتبرها مقدم البلاغ تنطوي على إساءة.

فيما تشير بيانات الشكاوى الإلكترونية إلى أن البلاغ لا يزال قيد الفحص.