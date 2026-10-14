The security authorities in Egypt have referred the complaint filed against the artist Hamo El-Morshedy to the prosecution for investigation regarding accusations of defamation and slander, as well as insulting state institutions through his song "Dakhalna Ala El-Kameen".

Defamation and Slander

A lawyer has filed a complaint against El-Morshedy and Hoda Sheba, accusing them of defamation and slander, as well as insulting state institutions due to the song "Dakhalna Ala El-Kameen", which included phrases that the complainant considered offensive.

Meanwhile, electronic complaint data indicates that the complaint is still under review.