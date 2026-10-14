أحالت الجهات الأمنية في مصر البلاغ المقدم ضد الفنان حمو المرشدي إلى النيابة للتحقيق معه في اتهامات تتعلق بالسب والقذف والإساءة إلى مؤسسات الدولة عبر أغنيته «دخلنا على الكمين».
سب وقذف
وتقدم أحد المحامين ببلاغ ضد المرشدي وحودة شيبة، اتهمهما فيه بالسب والقذف والإساءة إلى مؤسسات الدولة بسبب أغنية «دخلنا على الكمين»، التي تضمنت عبارات اعتبرها مقدم البلاغ تنطوي على إساءة.
فيما تشير بيانات الشكاوى الإلكترونية إلى أن البلاغ لا يزال قيد الفحص.
The security authorities in Egypt have referred the complaint filed against the artist Hamo El-Morshedy to the prosecution for investigation regarding accusations of defamation and slander, as well as insulting state institutions through his song "Dakhalna Ala El-Kameen".
Defamation and Slander
A lawyer has filed a complaint against El-Morshedy and Hoda Sheba, accusing them of defamation and slander, as well as insulting state institutions due to the song "Dakhalna Ala El-Kameen", which included phrases that the complainant considered offensive.
Meanwhile, electronic complaint data indicates that the complaint is still under review.