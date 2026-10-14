The Syrian Artists Syndicate announced the death of the makeup expert and designer, Syrian Abir Qudmani, who participated in a large number of well-known dramatic works.

The syndicate revealed Qudmani's death through its official Facebook page, without disclosing the cause of death or additional details regarding the circumstances, simply expressing their condolences with brief words stating: "Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of makeup designer artist Abir Qudmani, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."

Quickly, the news turned into an occasion to recall memories of the artists who collaborated with her, as several stars of Syrian drama expressed their sadness over her loss, reminiscing about her personality and their relationship with her, alongside her professional career that spanned television, cinema, and theater.

Tributes from Stars

Several artists mourned the late Qudmani, with Syrian artist Sulaaf Ma'mar sharing photos she took with Qudmani, accompanied by a Quranic verse and the phrase "To Allah we belong," in a farewell message expressing her sorrow over her passing.

Artist Yamen Al-Hajali wrote poignant words recalling his relationship with his friend, saying: "It’s too early, Abir. Mercy for your soul, Abir Qudmani, my friend, how difficult it is to mourn you," in a message reflecting his shock at her loss.

Artist Salma Al-Masri also mourned the late artist, describing her as "a capable person," offering condolences to her family and loved ones. Artist Mohammad Khair Al-Jarrah joined the list of mourners, recalling Abir with touching words, describing her as "the Damascene jasmine," and expressing his sorrow over her painful departure.

Abir Qudmani

Abir Qudmani was a Syrian makeup expert and designer specializing in television, cinema, and theater makeup. She obtained a technical diploma in this field from Beirut before continuing her work in Syrian artistic productions.

Her role was not limited to applying traditional makeup for actors; her work was linked to designing looks that suited the nature of each character and the events of the work, making dramatic makeup an essential element in building the character and defining its features and psychological and social state, rather than just a cosmetic detail.

Her Most Notable Works

The late artist's name was associated with several Syrian series that achieved a presence among the audience, as she worked on makeup design in productions that varied between social drama and works requiring special visual treatment for the characters, including "The Godfather," "Nadi Al-Sharq," and "The Godfather: Under the Belt," where she participated in both parts of the work that aired in 2015 and 2016.

She also applied makeup for the stars in the series "Souq Al-Hareer" and contributed to the work that revived the atmosphere of old Damascus, with its first part airing in 2020.

Additionally, she worked on "Miraya 2013," which was one of the works that showcased her diverse experience in dealing with dramatic characters, as well as "Al-Hour Al-Ain" and "Small Projects," among the series listed in her professional participation record, along with series like "Shahr Zaman," "Screams of the Soul 3," and "The Key," in which she participated throughout her career in the field of artistic makeup.