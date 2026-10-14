أعلنت نقابة الفنانين السوريين وفاة خبيرة التجميل ومصممة المكياج السورية عبير قضماني، التي شاركت في عدد كبير من الأعمال الدرامية المعروفة.

وكشفت النقابة عن وفاة قضماني عبر صفحتها الرسمية في فيسبوك، دون الكشف عن سبب الوفاة أو تفاصيل إضافية بشأن ظروفها، بل اكتفت بنعيها بكلمات مقتضبة كتبت فيها: «تعازينا القلبية بوفاة مصممة المكياج الفنانة عبير قضماني، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

وسرعان ما تحول الخبر إلى مناسبة لاستعادة ذكريات الفنانين الذين تعاونوا معها، إذ عبر عدد من نجوم الدراما السورية عن حزنهم لفقدانها، مستذكرين شخصيتها وعلاقتهم بها، إلى جانب مسيرتها المهنية التي امتدت إلى التلفزيون والسينما والمسرح.

نعي النجوم

ونعى عدد من الفنانين الراحلة، ونشرت الفنانة السورية سلاف معمار، صوراً جمعتها بقضماني، وأرفقتها بآية قرآنية وعبارة «البقاء لله»، في رسالة وداع عبرت خلالها عن حزنها لرحيلها.

أما الفنان يامن الحجلي فكتب كلمات مؤثرة استعاد فيها علاقته بصديقته، قائلاً: «بكير كتير يا عبورة، الرحمة لروحك عبير قضماني، صديقتي شو صعب انعاكي»، في رسالة عكست صدمته بفقدانها.

كذلك نعت الفنانة سلمى المصري الراحلة، ووصفتها بأنها «الإنسانة الكفو»، مقدمةً التعازي إلى عائلتها ومحبيها، وانضم الفنان محمد خير الجراح إلى قائمة المعزين، مستذكراً عبير بكلمات مؤثرة، واصفاً إياها بـ«الياسمينة الدمشقية»، ومعبراً عن حزنه لرحيلها المؤلم.

عبير قضماني

وعبير قضماني خبيرة تجميل ومصممة مكياج سورية متخصصة في المكياج التلفزيوني والسينمائي والمسرحي، وحصلت على شهادة فني اختصاص في هذا المجال من بيروت، قبل أن تواصل عملها في الإنتاجات الفنية السورية.

ولم يقتصر دورها على وضع المكياج التقليدي للممثلين، بل ارتبط عملها بتصميم الإطلالات التي تتناسب مع طبيعة كل شخصية وأحداث العمل، ليصبح المكياج الدرامي عنصراً أساسياً في بناء الشخصية وتحديد ملامحها وحالتها النفسية والاجتماعية، وليس مجرد تفصيل جمالي.

أبرز أعمالها

ارتبط اسم الراحلة بعدد من المسلسلات السورية التي حققت حضوراً لدى الجمهور، إذ عملت في تصميم المكياج ضمن إنتاجات تنوعت بين الدراما الاجتماعية والأعمال التي تتطلب معالجة بصرية خاصة للشخصيات، ومن بينها «العرّاب، نادي الشرق» و«العرّاب: تحت الحزام»، حيث شاركت في جزأي العمل اللذين عُرضا عامَي 2015 و2016.

كما طبقت مكياج النجوم في مسلسل «سوق الحرير» وساهمت في العمل الذي استعاد أجواء دمشق القديمة، وعُرض جزؤه الأول عام 2020.

كما عملت في «مرايا 2013»، وهو أحد الأعمال التي أظهرت تنوع خبرتها في التعامل مع الشخصيات الدرامية، و«الحور العين» و«مشاريع صغيرة» من المسلسلات التي وردت ضمن سجل مشاركاتها المهنية ومسلسات مثل «شهر زمان»، «صرخة روح 3» و«المفتاح» التي شاركت فيها ضمن مسيرتها في مجال المكياج الفني.