أعلنت نقابة الفنانين السوريين وفاة خبيرة التجميل ومصممة المكياج السورية عبير قضماني، التي شاركت في عدد كبير من الأعمال الدرامية المعروفة.
وكشفت النقابة عن وفاة قضماني عبر صفحتها الرسمية في فيسبوك، دون الكشف عن سبب الوفاة أو تفاصيل إضافية بشأن ظروفها، بل اكتفت بنعيها بكلمات مقتضبة كتبت فيها: «تعازينا القلبية بوفاة مصممة المكياج الفنانة عبير قضماني، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».
وسرعان ما تحول الخبر إلى مناسبة لاستعادة ذكريات الفنانين الذين تعاونوا معها، إذ عبر عدد من نجوم الدراما السورية عن حزنهم لفقدانها، مستذكرين شخصيتها وعلاقتهم بها، إلى جانب مسيرتها المهنية التي امتدت إلى التلفزيون والسينما والمسرح.
نعي النجوم
ونعى عدد من الفنانين الراحلة، ونشرت الفنانة السورية سلاف معمار، صوراً جمعتها بقضماني، وأرفقتها بآية قرآنية وعبارة «البقاء لله»، في رسالة وداع عبرت خلالها عن حزنها لرحيلها.
أما الفنان يامن الحجلي فكتب كلمات مؤثرة استعاد فيها علاقته بصديقته، قائلاً: «بكير كتير يا عبورة، الرحمة لروحك عبير قضماني، صديقتي شو صعب انعاكي»، في رسالة عكست صدمته بفقدانها.
كذلك نعت الفنانة سلمى المصري الراحلة، ووصفتها بأنها «الإنسانة الكفو»، مقدمةً التعازي إلى عائلتها ومحبيها، وانضم الفنان محمد خير الجراح إلى قائمة المعزين، مستذكراً عبير بكلمات مؤثرة، واصفاً إياها بـ«الياسمينة الدمشقية»، ومعبراً عن حزنه لرحيلها المؤلم.
عبير قضماني
وعبير قضماني خبيرة تجميل ومصممة مكياج سورية متخصصة في المكياج التلفزيوني والسينمائي والمسرحي، وحصلت على شهادة فني اختصاص في هذا المجال من بيروت، قبل أن تواصل عملها في الإنتاجات الفنية السورية.
ولم يقتصر دورها على وضع المكياج التقليدي للممثلين، بل ارتبط عملها بتصميم الإطلالات التي تتناسب مع طبيعة كل شخصية وأحداث العمل، ليصبح المكياج الدرامي عنصراً أساسياً في بناء الشخصية وتحديد ملامحها وحالتها النفسية والاجتماعية، وليس مجرد تفصيل جمالي.
أبرز أعمالها
ارتبط اسم الراحلة بعدد من المسلسلات السورية التي حققت حضوراً لدى الجمهور، إذ عملت في تصميم المكياج ضمن إنتاجات تنوعت بين الدراما الاجتماعية والأعمال التي تتطلب معالجة بصرية خاصة للشخصيات، ومن بينها «العرّاب، نادي الشرق» و«العرّاب: تحت الحزام»، حيث شاركت في جزأي العمل اللذين عُرضا عامَي 2015 و2016.
كما طبقت مكياج النجوم في مسلسل «سوق الحرير» وساهمت في العمل الذي استعاد أجواء دمشق القديمة، وعُرض جزؤه الأول عام 2020.
كما عملت في «مرايا 2013»، وهو أحد الأعمال التي أظهرت تنوع خبرتها في التعامل مع الشخصيات الدرامية، و«الحور العين» و«مشاريع صغيرة» من المسلسلات التي وردت ضمن سجل مشاركاتها المهنية ومسلسات مثل «شهر زمان»، «صرخة روح 3» و«المفتاح» التي شاركت فيها ضمن مسيرتها في مجال المكياج الفني.
The Syrian Artists Syndicate announced the death of the makeup expert and designer, Syrian Abir Qudmani, who participated in a large number of well-known dramatic works.
The syndicate revealed Qudmani's death through its official Facebook page, without disclosing the cause of death or additional details regarding the circumstances, simply expressing their condolences with brief words stating: "Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of makeup designer artist Abir Qudmani, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."
Quickly, the news turned into an occasion to recall memories of the artists who collaborated with her, as several stars of Syrian drama expressed their sadness over her loss, reminiscing about her personality and their relationship with her, alongside her professional career that spanned television, cinema, and theater.
Tributes from Stars
Several artists mourned the late Qudmani, with Syrian artist Sulaaf Ma'mar sharing photos she took with Qudmani, accompanied by a Quranic verse and the phrase "To Allah we belong," in a farewell message expressing her sorrow over her passing.
Artist Yamen Al-Hajali wrote poignant words recalling his relationship with his friend, saying: "It’s too early, Abir. Mercy for your soul, Abir Qudmani, my friend, how difficult it is to mourn you," in a message reflecting his shock at her loss.
Artist Salma Al-Masri also mourned the late artist, describing her as "a capable person," offering condolences to her family and loved ones. Artist Mohammad Khair Al-Jarrah joined the list of mourners, recalling Abir with touching words, describing her as "the Damascene jasmine," and expressing his sorrow over her painful departure.
Abir Qudmani
Abir Qudmani was a Syrian makeup expert and designer specializing in television, cinema, and theater makeup. She obtained a technical diploma in this field from Beirut before continuing her work in Syrian artistic productions.
Her role was not limited to applying traditional makeup for actors; her work was linked to designing looks that suited the nature of each character and the events of the work, making dramatic makeup an essential element in building the character and defining its features and psychological and social state, rather than just a cosmetic detail.
Her Most Notable Works
The late artist's name was associated with several Syrian series that achieved a presence among the audience, as she worked on makeup design in productions that varied between social drama and works requiring special visual treatment for the characters, including "The Godfather," "Nadi Al-Sharq," and "The Godfather: Under the Belt," where she participated in both parts of the work that aired in 2015 and 2016.
She also applied makeup for the stars in the series "Souq Al-Hareer" and contributed to the work that revived the atmosphere of old Damascus, with its first part airing in 2020.
Additionally, she worked on "Miraya 2013," which was one of the works that showcased her diverse experience in dealing with dramatic characters, as well as "Al-Hour Al-Ain" and "Small Projects," among the series listed in her professional participation record, along with series like "Shahr Zaman," "Screams of the Soul 3," and "The Key," in which she participated throughout her career in the field of artistic makeup.