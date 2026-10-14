أعلنت الفنانة المصرية بشرى الانسحاب من مهرجان الجونة السينمائي قبل انطلاق فعالياته بساعات، ما أثار الجدل بين متابعيها عن السبب الحقيقي للانسحاب.

ناهد السباعي

وتردّد في كواليس «الجونة» أن بشرى غضبت بعدما علمت باختيار الفنانة ناهد السباعي كعضو في لجنة تحكيم مسابقة الأفلام الروائية الطويلة، وعدم اختيارها هي عضواً في أي لجنة، ما أثار حفيظتها وحدث خلاف بينها وبين إدارة المهرجان فور إعلان أسماء لجان التحكيم ولم تجد اسمها في أي لجنة، فقررت الانسحاب من المهرجان كله.

إجازة وهدوء

وأعلنت بشرى عبر حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام عدم المشاركة في فعاليات الدورة التاسعة من مهرجان الجونة السينمائي لعام 2026، كاشفةً عن مغادرتها مدينة الجونة، بالتزامن مع استعدادات المهرجان لانطلاق فعالياته، المقرر إقامتها خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 23 أكتوبر الجاري.

وشاركت بشرى جمهورها صوراً جديدة من أحدث ظهور لها أثناء مغادرتها المدينة، عبر حسابها الرسمي في موقع «إنستغرام»، وأرفقتها بتعليق كشفت من خلاله عن قرارها الحصول على إجازة من المشاركة في المهرجان هذا العام، في خطوة وصفتها بأنها فرصة للاستمتاع بالهدوء والراحة بعيداً عن أجواء الفعاليات الفنية.

وكتبت بشرى في تعليقها: «الناس بتوصل الجونة وأنا ماشية من الجونة، السنة دي إجازة من المهرجان، حبّة هدوء على حبة روقان».

ولم تذكر بشرى أسباباً إضافية وراء قرارها عدم المشاركة، مكتفيةً بالإشارة إلى رغبتها في الحصول على فترة من الراحة والاستجمام.