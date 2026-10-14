The Egyptian artist Bushra announced her withdrawal from the El Gouna Film Festival just hours before its events were set to begin, sparking controversy among her followers about the real reason for her withdrawal.

Nahed El Sebai

It was rumored behind the scenes at "El Gouna" that Bushra was upset after learning that the artist Nahed El Sebai was chosen as a member of the jury for the feature film competition, while she herself was not selected for any committee. This upset her, leading to a disagreement between her and the festival management as soon as the names of the jury committees were announced, and not finding her name in any committee prompted her to decide to withdraw from the entire festival.

Vacation and Calm

Bushra announced through her official Instagram account that she would not be participating in the ninth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival for 2026, revealing that she was leaving the city of El Gouna, coinciding with the festival's preparations for its events, which are scheduled to take place from October 15 to 23 this year.

Bushra shared with her audience new photos from her latest appearance while leaving the city, via her official account on "Instagram," and accompanied them with a caption in which she revealed her decision to take a break from participating in the festival this year, describing it as an opportunity to enjoy calm and relaxation away from the atmosphere of artistic events.

Bushra wrote in her caption: "People are arriving in El Gouna while I am leaving El Gouna. This year is a vacation from the festival, a bit of calm for a bit of relaxation."

She did not mention any additional reasons behind her decision not to participate, merely indicating her desire for a period of rest and rejuvenation.