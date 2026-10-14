Kuwaiti artist Hassan Al-Balam returns to the Ramadan competition in 2027 with the series "Prison 2," after a six-year absence since the first season aired in 2020. The filming of the new part has begun, featuring a group of stars from Gulf comedy.

Prison 2

Al-Balam revealed the return of the work through promotional clips he shared, where several of its stars appeared in yellow prison uniforms bearing the number 02, indicating the second season, which consists of 15 episodes. The new part will see the participation of several stars from the first season, including Ahmed Al-Aunan, Abdulaziz Al-Nassar, Mohammed Ashour, and Khaled Al-Sajari, along with Khaled Al-Mudhafir, Mousa Kazem, Mohammed Fayek, and Nasser Al-Doub. Egyptian director Islam Khairy is directing the series, and the creators have not yet revealed details about the new story or the developments that will occur with the characters. It is expected that the series will continue to rely on the comedic contrasts arising from the gathering of different characters inside the prison, and the satirical situations resulting from their differing temperaments and circumstances.

The First Season

The first season of "Prison" aired in 2020 and presented a comedic portrayal of the lives of a group of inmates inside the prison, based on the contrasts between their characters, backgrounds, and lengths of sentences, and the clashes, misunderstandings, and unexpected situations that arise from their presence in one place.