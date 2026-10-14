يعود الفنان الكويتي حسن البلام إلى المنافسة الرمضانية في 2027 بمسلسل «السجن 2»، بعد غياب دام ستة أعوام منذ عرض الموسم الأول في 2020، إذ انطلق تصوير الجزء الجديد بمشاركة مجموعة من نجوم الكوميديا الخليجية.

السجن 2

وكشف البلام عن عودة العمل من خلال مقاطع ترويجية نشرها، ظهر فيها عدد من أبطاله بملابس السجن الصفراء التي تحمل الرقم 02، في إشارة إلى الموسم الثاني، الذي يتكوّن من 15 حلقة. ويشهد الجزء الجديد مشاركة عدد من نجوم الموسم الأول، بينهم أحمد العونان، وعبد العزيز النصار، ومحمد عاشور، وخالد السجاري، إلى جانب خالد المظفر، وموسى كاظم، ومحمد فايق، وناصر الدوب. ويتولى المخرج المصري إسلام خيري إخراج المسلسل، ولم يكشف صناع العمل حتى الآن عن تفاصيل القصة الجديدة أو التطورات التي ستطرأ على الشخصيات، فيما يُنتظر أن يواصل المسلسل الاعتماد على المفارقات الكوميدية الناشئة عن اجتماع شخصيات مختلفة داخل السجن، وما يترتب على اختلاف طباعها وظروفها من مواقف ساخرة.

الموسم الأول

عُرض الموسم الأول من «السجن» في 2020، وقدَّم معالجة كوميدية لحياة مجموعة من النزلاء داخل السجن، مستندًا إلى التباين بين شخصياتهم وخلفياتهم ومدد عقوباتهم، وما ينشأ عن وجودهم في مكان واحد صدامات وسوء تفاهم ومواقف غير متوقعة.