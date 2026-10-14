فتحت السلطات الألمانية تحقيقًا في واقعة غير مألوفة بمدينة كولونيا، بعد اتهام روبوت شبيه بالبشر بالتحرش بفتاة قاصر تبلغ من العمر 16 عامًا، في حادثة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا حول استخدامات الروبوتات والذكاء الاصطناعي.
وبحسب التقارير، فإن الروبوت، الذي يبلغ طوله نحو 1.20 متر، اقترب من الفتاة من الخلف بالقرب من أحد مطاعم الوجبات السريعة بعد منتصف الليل، ما دفع الشرطة إلى التحرك وبدء التحقيق في ملابسات الواقعة. ووجهت السلطات اتهامات إلى مالك الروبوت، وهو فتى يبلغ 16 عامًا، إضافة إلى شاب آخر يبلغ 19 عامًا، على خلفية الاشتباه في بث الواقعة عبر منصة (تيك توك).
وعثرت الشرطة على الروبوت داخل صندوق سيارة من طراز فولكسفاغن، كما صادرت الهواتف المحمولة الخاصة بالمشتبه بهما والروبوت نفسه؛ بهدف فحص آلية تشغيله ومعرفة ما إذا كانت حركاته ناتجة عن تحكم بشري مباشر. وأصدرت الشرطة صورة للروبوت بعد ضبطه، ظهر فيها ممددًا على الأرض مرتديًا سترة بيضاء وسلسلة ذهبية ونظارة شمسية.
وتأتي الواقعة وسط تحذيرات متزايدة من خبراء الأمن السيبراني بشأن مخاطر الروبوتات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وإمكانية تعرضها للاختراق أو استخدامها بطرق قد تهدد سلامة الأفراد وخصوصيتهم.
وأكد مختصون أن الأجهزة المزودة بكاميرات وأنظمة تحكم متصلة قد تصبح هدفًا للهجمات الإلكترونية، ما يستدعي تعزيز معايير الأمان والرقابة على استخدام هذه التقنيات المتقدمة.
The German authorities have opened an investigation into an unusual incident in the city of Cologne, after a humanoid robot was accused of harassing a 16-year-old girl, in an event that sparked widespread debate about the uses of robots and artificial intelligence.
According to reports, the robot, which is about 1.20 meters tall, approached the girl from behind near a fast-food restaurant after midnight, prompting the police to take action and begin investigating the circumstances of the incident. Authorities have charged the robot's owner, a 16-year-old boy, along with another 19-year-old male, on suspicion of broadcasting the incident via the TikTok platform.
The police found the robot inside the trunk of a Volkswagen car and seized the mobile phones of the two suspects and the robot itself, in order to examine its operating mechanism and determine whether its movements were the result of direct human control. The police released a photo of the robot after it was seized, showing it lying on the ground wearing a white jacket, a gold chain, and sunglasses.
This incident comes amid increasing warnings from cybersecurity experts about the risks of AI-powered robots and the possibility of them being hacked or used in ways that could threaten individuals' safety and privacy.
Experts have confirmed that devices equipped with cameras and connected control systems could become targets for cyberattacks, necessitating the enhancement of security standards and oversight of the use of these advanced technologies.