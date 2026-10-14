فتحت السلطات الألمانية تحقيقًا في واقعة غير مألوفة بمدينة كولونيا، بعد اتهام روبوت شبيه بالبشر بالتحرش بفتاة قاصر تبلغ من العمر 16 عامًا، في حادثة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا حول استخدامات الروبوتات والذكاء الاصطناعي.

وبحسب التقارير، فإن الروبوت، الذي يبلغ طوله نحو 1.20 متر، اقترب من الفتاة من الخلف بالقرب من أحد مطاعم الوجبات السريعة بعد منتصف الليل، ما دفع الشرطة إلى التحرك وبدء التحقيق في ملابسات الواقعة. ووجهت السلطات اتهامات إلى مالك الروبوت، وهو فتى يبلغ 16 عامًا، إضافة إلى شاب آخر يبلغ 19 عامًا، على خلفية الاشتباه في بث الواقعة عبر منصة (تيك توك).

وعثرت الشرطة على الروبوت داخل صندوق سيارة من طراز فولكسفاغن، كما صادرت الهواتف المحمولة الخاصة بالمشتبه بهما والروبوت نفسه؛ بهدف فحص آلية تشغيله ومعرفة ما إذا كانت حركاته ناتجة عن تحكم بشري مباشر. وأصدرت الشرطة صورة للروبوت بعد ضبطه، ظهر فيها ممددًا على الأرض مرتديًا سترة بيضاء وسلسلة ذهبية ونظارة شمسية.

وتأتي الواقعة وسط تحذيرات متزايدة من خبراء الأمن السيبراني بشأن مخاطر الروبوتات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وإمكانية تعرضها للاختراق أو استخدامها بطرق قد تهدد سلامة الأفراد وخصوصيتهم.

وأكد مختصون أن الأجهزة المزودة بكاميرات وأنظمة تحكم متصلة قد تصبح هدفًا للهجمات الإلكترونية، ما يستدعي تعزيز معايير الأمان والرقابة على استخدام هذه التقنيات المتقدمة.