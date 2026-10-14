The German authorities have opened an investigation into an unusual incident in the city of Cologne, after a humanoid robot was accused of harassing a 16-year-old girl, in an event that sparked widespread debate about the uses of robots and artificial intelligence.

According to reports, the robot, which is about 1.20 meters tall, approached the girl from behind near a fast-food restaurant after midnight, prompting the police to take action and begin investigating the circumstances of the incident. Authorities have charged the robot's owner, a 16-year-old boy, along with another 19-year-old male, on suspicion of broadcasting the incident via the TikTok platform.

The police found the robot inside the trunk of a Volkswagen car and seized the mobile phones of the two suspects and the robot itself, in order to examine its operating mechanism and determine whether its movements were the result of direct human control. The police released a photo of the robot after it was seized, showing it lying on the ground wearing a white jacket, a gold chain, and sunglasses.

This incident comes amid increasing warnings from cybersecurity experts about the risks of AI-powered robots and the possibility of them being hacked or used in ways that could threaten individuals' safety and privacy.

Experts have confirmed that devices equipped with cameras and connected control systems could become targets for cyberattacks, necessitating the enhancement of security standards and oversight of the use of these advanced technologies.