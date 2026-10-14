اطمأن أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، على صحة صالح بن أحمد المظهور، معرّف جماعة الشلهوب السابق، الذي يرقد في المستشفى إثر وعكة صحية.


جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي أجراه الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز بنجل المريض علي بن صالح المظهور، معرّف جماعة الشلهوب، سائلًا الله أن يمنّ على والده بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يلبسه ثوب الصحة والعافية.