اطمأن أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، على صحة صالح بن أحمد المظهور، معرّف جماعة الشلهوب السابق، الذي يرقد في المستشفى إثر وعكة صحية.
جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي أجراه الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز بنجل المريض علي بن صالح المظهور، معرّف جماعة الشلهوب، سائلًا الله أن يمنّ على والده بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يلبسه ثوب الصحة والعافية.
The Governor of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, checked on the health of Saleh bin Ahmed Al-Mazhour, the former representative of the Al-Shalhub tribe, who is currently hospitalized due to a health issue.
This came during a phone call made by Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz to the patient’s son, Ali bin Saleh Al-Mazhour, the representative of the Al-Shalhub tribe, asking Allah to grant his father a speedy recovery and to bless him with good health and wellness.