The Governor of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, checked on the health of Saleh bin Ahmed Al-Mazhour, the former representative of the Al-Shalhub tribe, who is currently hospitalized due to a health issue.



This came during a phone call made by Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz to the patient’s son, Ali bin Saleh Al-Mazhour, the representative of the Al-Shalhub tribe, asking Allah to grant his father a speedy recovery and to bless him with good health and wellness.