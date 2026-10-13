The Israeli authorities returned a cargo plane belonging to Ethiopian Airlines to Addis Ababa after discovering that an Indonesian pilot was among its crew, before the plane resumed its flight to Tel Aviv following his replacement.

Israeli media reported that the plane was headed from the Ethiopian capital to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv late (Sunday) to (Monday), when the Israeli authorities refused to allow it to continue its journey with its original crew and requested its return to the point of departure.

According to Israeli channel N12, the plane had spent about an hour in the air when the company received instructions to return to Addis Ababa after Israeli authorities reviewed an updated list of crew members and found that one of the pilots held Indonesian nationality.

Reports indicated that the Israeli authorities requested the replacement of the pilot, which the company implemented after the plane returned to Ethiopia, allowing it to take off again towards Israel and continue its journey to Tel Aviv.

N12 quoted the company as saying that the incident resulted from an error and that it was not aware that the concerned pilot was not permitted to operate a flight heading to Israel.

The incident is linked to the political dispute between Israel and Indonesia, as the two countries do not have official diplomatic relations, and Jakarta maintains its stance supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state and does not recognize Israel.

According to Israeli media reports, the participation of citizens from countries that do not have official diplomatic relations with Israel in the crews of flights heading there is subject to restrictions and security vetting procedures. The reports stated that the list of concerned countries includes Indonesia, Algeria, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, among others.

These measures, according to the Israeli narrative, aim to verify in advance the identities of foreign flight crews and ensure they meet the entry and work requirements for flights heading to Israeli airports.

The incident followed a security event on a Flydubai flight in late September, which prompted Israeli authorities, according to local media reports, to review the procedures for screening foreign flight crews and tighten scrutiny of their data.