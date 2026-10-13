أعادت السلطات الإسرائيلية طائرة شحن تابعة للخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية إلى أديس أبابا، بعدما اكتشفت وجود طيار إندونيسي ضمن طاقمها، قبل أن تستأنف الطائرة رحلتها إلى تل أبيب عقب استبداله.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن الطائرة كانت متجهة من العاصمة الإثيوبية إلى مطار بن غوريون قرب تل أبيب، ليل (الأحد) إلى (الإثنين)، عندما رفضت السلطات الإسرائيلية السماح لها بمواصلة الرحلة بطاقمها الأصلي، وطلبت عودتها إلى نقطة الانطلاق.

وبحسب القناة الإسرائيلية N12، كانت الطائرة قد أمضت نحو ساعة في الجو عندما تلقت الشركة تعليمات بالعودة إلى أديس أبابا، بعدما اطلعت الجهات الإسرائيلية على قائمة محدثة بأسماء أفراد الطاقم، وتبين أن أحد الطيارين يحمل الجنسية الإندونيسية.

وأفادت التقارير بأن السلطات الإسرائيلية طلبت استبدال الطيار، وهو ما نفذته الشركة بعد عودة الطائرة إلى إثيوبيا، لتقلع مجددًا باتجاه إسرائيل وتستكمل رحلتها إلى تل أبيب.

ونقلت N12 عن الشركة قولها إن الواقعة نتجت عن خطأ، وإنها لم تكن على علم بأن الطيار المعني غير مسموح له بالعمل على رحلة متجهة إلى إسرائيل.

وترتبط الواقعة بالخلاف السياسي بين إسرائيل وإندونيسيا، إذ لا تربط البلدين علاقات دبلوماسية رسمية، كما تتمسك جاكرتا بموقفها الداعم لإقامة دولة فلسطينية ولا تعترف بإسرائيل.

ووفقًا لتقارير إعلامية إسرائيلية، تخضع مشاركة مواطني دول لا تربطها بإسرائيل علاقات دبلوماسية رسمية في أطقم الرحلات المتجهة إليها لقيود وإجراءات تدقيق أمنية. وذكرت التقارير أن قائمة الدول المعنية تشمل إندونيسيا والجزائر والعراق وإيران والكويت وقطر والسعودية والصومال، إلى جانب دول أخرى.

وتسعى هذه الإجراءات، بحسب الرواية الإسرائيلية، إلى التحقق مسبقًا من هويات أفراد أطقم الطائرات الأجنبية ومدى استيفائهم متطلبات الدخول والعمل على الرحلات المتجهة إلى المطارات الإسرائيلية.

وجاءت الواقعة بعد حادث أمني على متن رحلة تابعة لشركة «فلاي دبي» في أواخر سبتمبر، دفع السلطات الإسرائيلية، وفقًا لما أوردته وسائل إعلام محلية، إلى مراجعة إجراءات فحص أطقم الطائرات الأجنبية وتشديد التدقيق في بياناتها.