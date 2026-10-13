A study conducted by researchers at the College of Medicine, Korea University, revealed that adhering to a regular daily routine, which includes sleep and physical activity, is associated with improved control of blood sugar levels in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

The study involved 122 patients with type 2 diabetes who were receiving insulin therapy. Participants used continuous glucose monitoring devices and fitness tracking devices over a period of 10 days, while researchers monitored sleep duration, physical activity, heart rate, and the regularity of daily biological rhythms.

The results showed that 46.3% of patients with more stable biological rhythms were able to achieve target blood sugar levels, compared to only 20% of patients following an irregular daily routine.

The study found that the strongest association between physical activity and glucose control was recorded between 12 PM and 6 PM, during which the most active patients spent more time within the target blood sugar range, with fewer fluctuations in their levels.

The results also indicated a link between getting enough sleep and the stability of glucose levels, as well as a reduced risk of experiencing hypoglycemic episodes.

The researchers believe that maintaining regular sleep and physical activity schedules may represent an important supportive factor alongside traditional diabetes treatments.

Other studies suggest that regular exercise contributes to the regulation of hormone levels in the body, including insulin, which is responsible for regulating blood sugar, in addition to hormones related to the functions of the nervous system and several vital organs.