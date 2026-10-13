كشفت دراسة أجراها باحثون في كلية الطب بجامعة كوريا أن الالتزام بروتين يومي منتظم، يشمل النوم والنشاط البدني، يرتبط بتحسين السيطرة على مستويات السكر في الدم لدى المصابين بالسكري من النوع الثاني.
وشملت الدراسة 122 مريضاً بالسكري من النوع الثاني يتلقون العلاج بالأنسولين، إذ استخدم المشاركون أجهزة للمراقبة المستمرة لمستويات الغلوكوز وأجهزة لتتبع اللياقة البدنية على مدى 10 أيام، فيما راقب الباحثون مدة النوم والنشاط البدني ومعدل ضربات القلب ومدى انتظام الإيقاعات الحيوية اليومية.
وأظهرت النتائج أن 46.3% من المرضى الذين يتمتعون بإيقاعات حيوية أكثر استقراراً تمكنوا من تحقيق مستويات السكر المستهدفة في الدم، مقابل 20% فقط من المرضى الذين يتبعون روتيناً يومياً غير منتظم.
وكشفت الدراسة أن أقوى ارتباط بين النشاط البدني والتحكم بمستويات الغلوكوز سُجل خلال الفترة من الساعة 12 ظهراً حتى السادسة مساءً، إذ أمضى المرضى الأكثر نشاطاً خلال هذه الساعات وقتاً أطول ضمن النطاق المستهدف لسكر الدم، مع تسجيل تقلبات أقل في مستوياته.
كما أظهرت النتائج ارتباط الحصول على قسط كافٍ من النوم باستقرار مستويات الغلوكوز، وانخفاض خطر التعرض لنوبات نقص السكر في الدم.
ويرى الباحثون أن المحافظة على مواعيد منتظمة للنوم وممارسة النشاط البدني قد تمثل عاملاً مساعداً مهماً إلى جانب العلاجات التقليدية للسكري.
وتشير دراسات أخرى إلى أن ممارسة التمارين الرياضية بانتظام تسهم في تنظيم مستويات الهرمونات في الجسم، بما فيها الأنسولين المسؤول عن تنظيم سكر الدم، إضافة إلى الهرمونات المرتبطة بوظائف الجهاز العصبي وعدد من الأعضاء الحيوية.