Amid the tension between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky due to the decision to suspend sanctions on Russian diesel fuel, informed sources revealed that American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have postponed their anticipated visit to Russia.

The sources attributed the delay to the strained relationship between Zelensky and Trump, as the American envoys conditioned the restoration of relations in order to resume the visit, according to what was reported by the "New York Times."

The decision by Trump to suspend sanctions on Russian diesel fuel shocked Ukrainian and European officials who were meeting with American envoys at the luxurious "Shill Bay" golf club owned by Witkoff outside Miami last Friday. Senior officials from Ukraine and Europe had traveled to the club to hold talks with Trump's peace envoys, where they were scheduled to discuss updated proposals to end the war in Ukraine before a new trip to Russia that Witkoff and Kushner were expected to undertake.

However, Witkoff and Kushner announced something that surprised the attendees and the world later when the news became public. They informed the delegations that the United States would suspend sanctions on Russian diesel fuel. They added that Trump had a clear request from Ukraine: to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries.

One Ukrainian official asked what Kyiv would receive in return, and the American envoys replied that the United States is already doing a lot for Ukraine, and it should not have to offer anything in order for Kyiv to stop attacking Russian refineries, according to three people familiar with the meeting. They pointed to the intelligence assistance, which is considered a vital element in the Ukrainian war effort.

While two informed sources revealed that some attendees viewed this as a veiled threat, an American official denied that there was any threat to stop this support, acknowledging that Trump's anger towards Kyiv had reached a level that makes it difficult to predict what he might do.

Trump saw these attacks as a challenge to an administration that continued to provide intelligence support and some military assistance to Ukraine despite his sharp criticisms of Zelensky, according to the American newspaper.

Trump stated in a social media post last Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a "ceasefire agreement in the energy sector," but neither side has confirmed this. An American source clarified that Trump meant a halt to attacks on refineries in both countries only.