على خلفية توتر العلاقة بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، بسبب قرار تعليق العقوبات على وقود الديزل الروسي، كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن المبعوث الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر علقا زيارتهما المرتقبة إلى روسيا.

وعزت المصادر سبب التأجيل إلى العلاقة المتوترة بين زيلينسكي وترمب، إذ اشترط المبعوثان الأمريكيان إصلاح العلاقة من أجل استئناف الزيارة، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».

وأثار قرار ترمب تعليق العقوبات على وقود الديزل الروسي صدمة لدى المسؤولين الأوكرانيين والأوروبيين الذين كانوا يجتمعون مع مبعوثين أمريكيين في نادي «شيل باي» الفاخر للغولف المملوك لويتكوف خارج ميامي، (الجمعة) الماضي. وكان مسؤولون كبار من أوكرانيا وأوروبا توجهوا إلى النادي لإجراء محادثات مع مبعوثي ترمب للسلام، حيث كان من المقرر أن يناقشوا مقترحات محدّثة لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا قبل رحلة جديدة إلى روسيا كان من المتوقع أن يقوم بها ويتكوف وكوشنر.

لكن ويتكوف وكوشنر أعلنا أمراً فاجأ الحضور والعالم لاحقاً عندما أصبح الخبر علنياً. فقد أبلغا الوفود بأن الولايات المتحدة ستعلّق العقوبات على وقود الديزل الروسي. وأضافا أن لدى ترمب طلباً واضحاً من أوكرانيا: وقف الهجمات على مصافي النفط الروسية.

وسأل أحد المسؤولين الأوكرانيين عمّا ستحصل عليه كييف في المقابل، وردّ المبعوثان الأمريكيان بأن الولايات المتحدة تقوم بالفعل بالكثير من أجل أوكرانيا، ولا ينبغي أن تضطر إلى تقديم مقابل حتى تتوقف كييف عن مهاجمة المصافي الروسية، بحسب ثلاثة أشخاص مطلعين على الاجتماع. وأشارا إلى المساعدة الاستخباراتية التي تُعد عنصراً حيوياً في المجهود الحربي الأوكراني.

فيما كشف مصدران مطلعان أن بعض الحاضرين اعتبروا ذلك تهديداً مبطناً، إلا أن مسؤولاً أمريكياً نفى وجود أي تهديد بوقف هذا الدعم، معترفاً بأن غضب ترمب من كييف بلغ مستوى يجعل من الصعب التنبؤ بما قد يفعله.

ورأى ترمب أن هذه الهجمات تمثل تحدياً لإدارة أمريكية واصلت تقديم الدعم الاستخباراتي وبعض المساعدات العسكرية لأوكرانيا رغم انتقاداته الحادة لزيلينسكي، وفق الصحيفة الأمريكية.

وقال ترمب في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي (الأحد) الماضي، إن روسيا وأوكرانيا وافقتا على «اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع الطاقة»، لكن أياً من الطرفين لم يؤكد ذلك. وأوضح مصدر أمريكي أن ترمب كان يقصد وقفاً للهجمات على المصافي في كلا البلدين فقط.