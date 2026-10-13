Saudi Arabia has approved the imposition of final anti-dumping duties on imports of easy-open aluminum lids for beverage cans, originating from the People's Republic of China or of Chinese origin, as part of measures to protect the national industry and enhance fair competition in the local market.

The Chairman of the Board of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, issued a decision to impose duties on the covered product, which includes easy-open aluminum lids with diameters ranging from 50 to 63 millimeters. The decision and public announcement were published in the Umm Al-Qura newspaper on October 12, 2026.

According to the decision, the final duties will take effect from October 13, 2026, for a period of five years, with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority responsible for implementing and collecting them on the covered imports.

The rates of the imposed anti-dumping duties range between 15.8% and 38.7% according to the detailed schedule included in the decision, based on the final results of the investigation conducted by the authority regarding the product in question.

These measures came after an investigation that started on September 30, 2025, following a complaint submitted by the local industry, which concluded with the decision to take final measures in accordance with the provisions of the Trade Remedies System in international trade and its executive regulations.

The authority confirmed that these measures are part of its role in protecting local producers from the effects of dumping and unfair trade practices, which supports the competitiveness of national sectors and contributes to the development of the Saudi economy and enhances its gains in international trade.