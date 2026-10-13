أقرّت السعودية فرض رسوم نهائية لمكافحة الإغراق على واردات أغطية الألمنيوم سهلة الفتح الخاصة بعلب المشروبات، الواردة من جمهورية الصين الشعبية أو ذات المنشأ الصيني، وذلك ضمن إجراءات حماية الصناعة الوطنية وتعزيز المنافسة العادلة في السوق المحلي.

وأصدر رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي قرارًا بفرض الرسوم على المنتج المشمول، الذي يضم أغطية الألمنيوم سهلة الفتح بأقطار تتراوح بين 50 و63 مليمترًا، فيما نُشر القرار والإعلان العام في صحيفة أم القرى بتاريخ 12 أكتوبر 2026.

وبموجب القرار، تبدأ الرسوم النهائية اعتبارًا من 13 أكتوبر 2026 ولمدة خمس سنوات، على أن تتولى هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك تطبيقها وتحصيلها على الواردات المشمولة.

وتتراوح نسب رسوم مكافحة الإغراق المقررة بين 15.8% و38.7% وفقًا للجدول التفصيلي الوارد في القرار، وذلك استنادًا إلى النتائج النهائية للتحقيق الذي أجرته الهيئة بشأن المنتج محل الشكوى.

وجاءت هذه الإجراءات بعد تحقيق انطلق في 30 سبتمبر 2025 إثر شكوى تقدمت بها الصناعة المحلية، حيث خلصت نتائجه إلى اتخاذ التدابير النهائية وفق أحكام نظام المعالجات التجارية في التجارة الدولية ولائحته التنفيذية.

وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه المعالجات تأتي في إطار دورها الرامي إلى حماية المنتجين المحليين من آثار الإغراق والممارسات التجارية غير المنصفة، بما يدعم تنافسية القطاعات الوطنية ويسهم في تنمية الاقتصاد السعودي وتعزيز مكاسبه في التجارة الدولية.