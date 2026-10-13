رفع صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد السعودي خلال عام 2027 إلى 7.9%، مقارنة بتوقعاته السابقة الصادرة في يوليو الماضي البالغة 5.5%، بزيادة قدرها 2.4 نقطة مئوية، وفقاً لتقرير آفاق الاقتصاد العالمي الصادر في أكتوبر 2026.
وأكد الصندوق أن الاقتصاد السعودي يتمتع بمرونة في مواجهة الاضطرابات الجيوسياسية مقارنة ببعض اقتصادات المنطقة، بفضل تنوع مسارات تصدير الطاقة، ما يسهم في الحد من تأثير تعطل الإمدادات وحركة النقل.
وتوقع التقرير تراجع معدل التضخم في المملكة إلى 1.9% خلال العام الحالي، مقارنة بـ2% في عام 2025، على أن يبلغ 2.2% خلال عام 2027.
وأشار إلى تحسن مرتقب في النشاط الاقتصادي الإقليمي خلال العام القادم، بالتزامن مع عودة الإنتاج والصادرات والخدمات اللوجستية إلى مستوياتها الطبيعية.
وكانت وزارة المالية قد توقعت في البيان التمهيدي لميزانية 2027 نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي للمملكة بنسبة 12.8% خلال العام القادم، و3.9% في عام 2028.
The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for Saudi Arabia's economic growth in 2027 to 7.9%, compared to its previous forecast of 5.5% issued last July, an increase of 2.4 percentage points, according to the World Economic Outlook report published in October 2026.
The Fund confirmed that the Saudi economy demonstrates resilience in the face of geopolitical disruptions compared to some economies in the region, thanks to the diversification of energy export routes, which helps mitigate the impact of supply and transportation disruptions.
The report projected a decline in the inflation rate in the Kingdom to 1.9% during the current year, compared to 2% in 2025, with an expected rate of 2.2% in 2027.
It indicated an anticipated improvement in regional economic activity during the coming year, coinciding with the return of production, exports, and logistics services to their normal levels.
The Ministry of Finance had previously forecasted in the preliminary statement of the 2027 budget that the Kingdom's real GDP would grow by 12.8% in the coming year, and by 3.9% in 2028.