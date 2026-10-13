The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for Saudi Arabia's economic growth in 2027 to 7.9%, compared to its previous forecast of 5.5% issued last July, an increase of 2.4 percentage points, according to the World Economic Outlook report published in October 2026.

The Fund confirmed that the Saudi economy demonstrates resilience in the face of geopolitical disruptions compared to some economies in the region, thanks to the diversification of energy export routes, which helps mitigate the impact of supply and transportation disruptions.

The report projected a decline in the inflation rate in the Kingdom to 1.9% during the current year, compared to 2% in 2025, with an expected rate of 2.2% in 2027.

It indicated an anticipated improvement in regional economic activity during the coming year, coinciding with the return of production, exports, and logistics services to their normal levels.

The Ministry of Finance had previously forecasted in the preliminary statement of the 2027 budget that the Kingdom's real GDP would grow by 12.8% in the coming year, and by 3.9% in 2028.