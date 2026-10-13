رفع صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد السعودي خلال عام 2027 إلى 7.9%، مقارنة بتوقعاته السابقة الصادرة في يوليو الماضي البالغة 5.5%، بزيادة قدرها 2.4 نقطة مئوية، وفقاً لتقرير آفاق الاقتصاد العالمي الصادر في أكتوبر 2026.

وأكد الصندوق أن الاقتصاد السعودي يتمتع بمرونة في مواجهة الاضطرابات الجيوسياسية مقارنة ببعض اقتصادات المنطقة، بفضل تنوع مسارات تصدير الطاقة، ما يسهم في الحد من تأثير تعطل الإمدادات وحركة النقل.

وتوقع التقرير تراجع معدل التضخم في المملكة إلى 1.9% خلال العام الحالي، مقارنة بـ2% في عام 2025، على أن يبلغ 2.2% خلال عام 2027.

وأشار إلى تحسن مرتقب في النشاط الاقتصادي الإقليمي خلال العام القادم، بالتزامن مع عودة الإنتاج والصادرات والخدمات اللوجستية إلى مستوياتها الطبيعية.

وكانت وزارة المالية قد توقعت في البيان التمهيدي لميزانية 2027 نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي للمملكة بنسبة 12.8% خلال العام القادم، و3.9% في عام 2028.