كشفت الفنانة المصرية انتصار ملامح دورها في مسلسل «عشماوي»، بطولة الفنان المصري محمد رمضان، والمقرر عرضه ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2027، مؤكدة أن السيناريو شكل مفاجأة لها منذ قراءته الأولى، ودفعها إلى التحمس للمشاركة في العمل.

وقالت انتصار في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ» إنها أعجبت بتفاصيل الحلقات الأولى وتسلسل أحداثها، لدرجة أنها أصبحت متشوقة لمعرفة ما ستشهده الحلقات التالية، مشيدة بالمعالجة الدرامية للسيناريو، ومتوقعة أن يكون التعاون بين محمد رمضان والمخرج بيتر ميمي من أبرز عناصر قوة المسلسل في الموسم القادم.

انتصار شقيقة محمد رمضان

وأوضحت انتصار أنها بدأت تصوير مشاهدها في المسلسل قبل يومين، وتجسد شخصية شقيقة محمد رمضان، في دور وصفته بالمختلف عن أدوارها السابقة، إذ تجمعها بشقيقها علاقة يسودها الحب والمودة، فيما تؤدي الفنانة إسعاد يونس شخصية والدتهما.

أزمة تقلب مسار العلاقة

وأشارت إلى أن الأحداث تتضمن أزمة تضع علاقة الشقيقين أمام اختبار صعب، وتفتح الباب أمام تطورات درامية تكشف مدى تأثير الخلافات والمواقف المفاجئة على الروابط الأسرية، دون أن تتضح بعد جميع تفاصيل الصراع الذي ستشهده الأحداث.

صناع العمل

ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب محمد رمضان كل من إسعاد يونس، وباسم سمرة، ويسرا اللوزي، وميمي جمال، وانتصار، ووليد فواز، ومحسن منصور، ويوسف رأفت، وشريف دسوقي، ومحمد عبد الحافظ، وجيسيكا حسام، وعدد آخر من الفنانين.

يعد المسلسل من إنتاج صادق الصباح، وتأليف محمد إسماعيل أمين، وإخراج بيتر ميمي، ويتكون من 30 حلقة، ومن المقرر عرضه ضمن خريطة دراما رمضان 2027.

أعماله الجديدة

وفي سياق آخر، تواصل انتصار تصوير مشاهدها في أحدث أعمالها مسلسل «إعلام وراثة»، بمشاركة سهير الصايغ وعمرو عبد الجليل وإسلام جمال وأحمد فهيم، والعمل من تأليف كريم سرور، وإخراج أحمد عبده، وإنتاج محمد عطية الديب.