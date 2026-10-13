كشفت الفنانة المصرية انتصار ملامح دورها في مسلسل «عشماوي»، بطولة الفنان المصري محمد رمضان، والمقرر عرضه ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2027، مؤكدة أن السيناريو شكل مفاجأة لها منذ قراءته الأولى، ودفعها إلى التحمس للمشاركة في العمل.
وقالت انتصار في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ» إنها أعجبت بتفاصيل الحلقات الأولى وتسلسل أحداثها، لدرجة أنها أصبحت متشوقة لمعرفة ما ستشهده الحلقات التالية، مشيدة بالمعالجة الدرامية للسيناريو، ومتوقعة أن يكون التعاون بين محمد رمضان والمخرج بيتر ميمي من أبرز عناصر قوة المسلسل في الموسم القادم.
انتصار شقيقة محمد رمضان
وأوضحت انتصار أنها بدأت تصوير مشاهدها في المسلسل قبل يومين، وتجسد شخصية شقيقة محمد رمضان، في دور وصفته بالمختلف عن أدوارها السابقة، إذ تجمعها بشقيقها علاقة يسودها الحب والمودة، فيما تؤدي الفنانة إسعاد يونس شخصية والدتهما.
أزمة تقلب مسار العلاقة
وأشارت إلى أن الأحداث تتضمن أزمة تضع علاقة الشقيقين أمام اختبار صعب، وتفتح الباب أمام تطورات درامية تكشف مدى تأثير الخلافات والمواقف المفاجئة على الروابط الأسرية، دون أن تتضح بعد جميع تفاصيل الصراع الذي ستشهده الأحداث.
صناع العمل
ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب محمد رمضان كل من إسعاد يونس، وباسم سمرة، ويسرا اللوزي، وميمي جمال، وانتصار، ووليد فواز، ومحسن منصور، ويوسف رأفت، وشريف دسوقي، ومحمد عبد الحافظ، وجيسيكا حسام، وعدد آخر من الفنانين.
يعد المسلسل من إنتاج صادق الصباح، وتأليف محمد إسماعيل أمين، وإخراج بيتر ميمي، ويتكون من 30 حلقة، ومن المقرر عرضه ضمن خريطة دراما رمضان 2027.
أعماله الجديدة
وفي سياق آخر، تواصل انتصار تصوير مشاهدها في أحدث أعمالها مسلسل «إعلام وراثة»، بمشاركة سهير الصايغ وعمرو عبد الجليل وإسلام جمال وأحمد فهيم، والعمل من تأليف كريم سرور، وإخراج أحمد عبده، وإنتاج محمد عطية الديب.
The Egyptian artist Intisar revealed the features of her role in the series "Ashmawy," starring the Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan, which is set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2027. She confirmed that the script was a surprise to her since her first reading, and it motivated her to enthusiastically participate in the work.
Intisar stated in exclusive comments to "Okaz" that she was impressed by the details of the first episodes and the sequence of events, to the extent that she became eager to know what the following episodes would bring. She praised the dramatic treatment of the script and expected that the collaboration between Mohamed Ramadan and director Peter Mimi would be one of the main strengths of the series in the upcoming season.
Intisar is Mohamed Ramadan's sister
Intisar explained that she began filming her scenes in the series two days ago, portraying the character of Mohamed Ramadan's sister, in a role she described as different from her previous roles, as it features a relationship filled with love and affection between her and her brother, while the artist Esaad Younis plays their mother.
A crisis that alters the relationship
She pointed out that the events include a crisis that puts the siblings' relationship to a difficult test, opening the door to dramatic developments that reveal the extent to which conflicts and unexpected situations affect family ties, although all the details of the conflict that will unfold in the events are not yet clear.
The creators of the work
The series also stars alongside Mohamed Ramadan, Esaad Younis, Basem Samra, Yousra El Lozy, Mimi Jamal, Intisar, Walid Fawaz, Mohsen Mansour, Youssef Raafat, Sherif Desouky, Mohamed Abdel Hafiz, Jessica Hossam, and several other artists.
The series is produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah, written by Mohamed Ismail Amin, and directed by Peter Mimi. It consists of 30 episodes and is scheduled to be aired as part of the Ramadan drama lineup for 2027.
Her new works
In another context, Intisar continues to film her scenes in her latest work, the series "Inheritance Media," featuring Soheir El Sayegh, Amr Abdel Gelil, Islam Gamal, and Ahmed Faheem. The work is written by Karim Sarour, directed by Ahmed Abdo, and produced by Mohamed Attia El Deeb.