The Egyptian artist Intisar revealed the features of her role in the series "Ashmawy," starring the Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan, which is set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2027. She confirmed that the script was a surprise to her since her first reading, and it motivated her to enthusiastically participate in the work.

Intisar stated in exclusive comments to "Okaz" that she was impressed by the details of the first episodes and the sequence of events, to the extent that she became eager to know what the following episodes would bring. She praised the dramatic treatment of the script and expected that the collaboration between Mohamed Ramadan and director Peter Mimi would be one of the main strengths of the series in the upcoming season.

Intisar is Mohamed Ramadan's sister

Intisar explained that she began filming her scenes in the series two days ago, portraying the character of Mohamed Ramadan's sister, in a role she described as different from her previous roles, as it features a relationship filled with love and affection between her and her brother, while the artist Esaad Younis plays their mother.

A crisis that alters the relationship

She pointed out that the events include a crisis that puts the siblings' relationship to a difficult test, opening the door to dramatic developments that reveal the extent to which conflicts and unexpected situations affect family ties, although all the details of the conflict that will unfold in the events are not yet clear.

The creators of the work

The series also stars alongside Mohamed Ramadan, Esaad Younis, Basem Samra, Yousra El Lozy, Mimi Jamal, Intisar, Walid Fawaz, Mohsen Mansour, Youssef Raafat, Sherif Desouky, Mohamed Abdel Hafiz, Jessica Hossam, and several other artists.

The series is produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah, written by Mohamed Ismail Amin, and directed by Peter Mimi. It consists of 30 episodes and is scheduled to be aired as part of the Ramadan drama lineup for 2027.

Her new works

In another context, Intisar continues to film her scenes in her latest work, the series "Inheritance Media," featuring Soheir El Sayegh, Amr Abdel Gelil, Islam Gamal, and Ahmed Faheem. The work is written by Karim Sarour, directed by Ahmed Abdo, and produced by Mohamed Attia El Deeb.