في موقف إنساني بعيد عن الفن، لبى الفنان المصري ياسر جلال أمنية الطفل زياد، بائع البلاستيك بمنطقة دار السلام في القاهرة، بعدما أبدى رغبته في لقائه، ليقرر الفنان زيارته في منزله ومشاركته لحظات خاصة أدخلت البهجة إلى قلبه.

زيارة تحمل معنى مختلفًا

كما حرص ياسر جلال على قضاء بعض الوقت مع الطفل داخل منزله، في لقاء اتسم بالعفوية والبساطة، بعيدًا عن أجواء العمل الفني، وجلس الفنان إلى جوار الطفل زياد على مائدة جمعت بين الفطير المشلتت والعسل، في مشهد عائلي عكس دفء الزيارة وتلقائيتها.

ذكرى لا تنسى

وجاءت المبادرة استجابة لرغبة عبر عنها زياد في مقابلة ياسر جلال، لتتحول أمنيته إلى واقع بعدما توجه جلال إليه بنفسه، ومنحت الزيارة الطفل فرصة لقضاء وقت مع الفنان الذي أراد رؤيته، في تجربة ستبقى من اللحظات المميزة في حياته.

الجانب الإنساني في حياة النجوم

وحظيت زيارة ياسر جلال بتفاعل واسع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما كشفت عن جانب إنساني من شخصيته، إذ لم تقتصر المبادرة على لقاء عابر، بل جاءت استجابة لرغبة الطفل زياد، في موقف عفوي لفت الأنظار بما حمله من مشاعر الود والبساطة.

جديد أعماله الفنية

وعلى الصعيد الفني، يعكف ياسر جلال على التحضيرات النهائية لانطلاق تصوير مسلسل «الوسواس»، الذي يتألف من 15 حلقة، وهو من تأليف محمد السوري وإخراج هشام الرشيدي، والمقرر عرضه في موسم دراما رمضان 2027.

وسبق أن ظهر ياسر جلال في مسلسل «للعدالة وجه آخر»، الذي ينتمي إلى الدراما القصيرة، وجاءت أحداثه على مدار 15 حلقة، برؤية درامية كتبها عمرو الدالي، وتولى محمد يحيى مورو إخراجها.

وشارك في العمل نخبة من الفنانين، من بينهم أروى جودة، ومحمد علاء، وسماء إبراهيم، ونور إيهاب، ونوران ماجد، وعابد عناني، وطاهر الحكيم، ومينا نبيل.