In a humanitarian moment far from art, the Egyptian artist Yasser Jalal fulfilled the wish of the child Ziad, a plastic seller in the Dar Al-Salam area of Cairo, after he expressed his desire to meet him. The artist decided to visit him at his home and share special moments that brought joy to his heart.

A Visit with a Different Meaning

Yasser Jalal also made sure to spend some time with the child inside his home, in a meeting characterized by spontaneity and simplicity, away from the atmosphere of artistic work. The artist sat next to the child Ziad at a table that included feteer meshaltet and honey, in a family scene that reflected the warmth and spontaneity of the visit.

An Unforgettable Memory

The initiative came in response to a desire expressed by Ziad to meet Yasser Jalal, turning his wish into reality after Jalal personally went to him. The visit gave the child the opportunity to spend time with the artist he wanted to see, in an experience that will remain one of the special moments in his life.

The Human Side of Stars' Lives

Yasser Jalal's visit received wide interaction across social media platforms, as it revealed a humanitarian side of his personality. The initiative was not limited to a fleeting meeting but came in response to the child's wish, in a spontaneous situation that drew attention with its feelings of affection and simplicity.

His New Artistic Works

On the artistic front, Yasser Jalal is currently working on the final preparations for the filming of the series "Al-Waswas," which consists of 15 episodes. It is written by Mohamed Al-Souri and directed by Hisham Al-Rashidi, and is scheduled to be aired in the Ramadan drama season of 2027.

Previously, Yasser Jalal appeared in the series "Lil-Adalah Wajh Akhar," which belongs to the short drama genre, with events unfolding over 15 episodes, featuring a dramatic vision written by Amr Al-Dali, and directed by Mohamed Yahya Muro.

The work included a selection of artists, including Arwa Gouda, Mohamed Alaa, Sama Ibrahim, Nour Ihab, Nouran Magid, Abed Anani, Tahr Al-Hakim, and Mina Nabil.