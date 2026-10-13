أثار رحيل الموزع الموسيقي المصري طارق توكل موجة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما وجهت اتهامات إلى المطرب المصري رامي صبري بشأن طبيعة علاقته بالراحل في أيامه الأخيرة، وسط مزاعم عن خلافات بينهما ارتبطت برفض إقراضه أموالاً وحظره عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وبدأت الأزمة تتصاعد عقب نعي رامي صبري للموزع الراحل بكلمات مؤثرة، عبر خلالها عن حزنه لفقدان أحد أقرب أصدقائه في مشواره الفني، قبل أن يجد نفسه في مواجهة تساؤلات وانتقادات بشأن علاقته بطارق توكل، رغم عدم صدور تعليق مباشر منه على تلك الاتهامات.
شاهد يحسم الجدل
وفي تطور لافت، دخل الشاعر الغنائي محمد عاطف على خط الأزمة، معلناً عبر حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك» رغبته في قول شهادة حق قبل خضوعه لعملية قلب مفتوح، إذ دافع عن رامي صبري، واصفاً إياه بأنه من أكثر الأشخاص الذين عرفهم شهامة وكرماً.
وأشار عاطف إلى استمرار التعاون الفني بين رامي صبري وطارق توكل حتى الألبوم الأخير للمطرب، موضحاً أن العمل تضمن أغنية من كلماته، في إشارة إلى العلاقة المهنية التي جمعت الطرفين.
حقيقة اتهامات رفض المساعدة المالية
وانتقد محمد عاطف بشدة ربط وفاة طارق توكل بمزاعم رفض رامي صبري إقراضه المال أو حظره، داعياً إلى التوقف عن تداول اتهامات لا تستند إلى أدلة معلنة، ومراعاة مشاعر أسرة الموزع الراحل، إلى جانب عدم الإساءة إلى المطرب المصري.
وقال في منشوره: «الناس اللي بتتهم رامي صبري إنه السبب في موت طارق عشان رفض يسلفه وعمله بلوك.. اتقوا الله.. ارحموا الميت والعايش»، مؤكداً رفضه للصورة التي رُسمت عن صديقه في خضم الجدل.
رامي صبري يلتزم الصمت ويحضر العزاء
وفي الوقت الذي تتواصل فيه المناقشات بشأن الأزمة، لم يرد رامي صبري علناً على الاتهامات المتداولة، لكنه حرص على حضور عزاء طارق توكل، الذي أقيم مساء (الإثنين) في القاهرة، لمواساة أسرة الموزع الراحل.
وشهد العزاء حضور عدد من نجوم الغناء والموسيقى، من بينهم تامر حسني وتامر عاشور والموزع الموسيقي حسن الشافعي، إلى جانب ابنة الفنان الراحل عامر منيب، الذين قدموا واجب العزاء لأسرة الفقيد.
The departure of the Egyptian music producer Tarek Tawkil sparked a wave of controversy on social media, after accusations were directed at the Egyptian singer Rami Sabri regarding the nature of his relationship with the deceased in his final days, amid claims of disputes between them related to his refusal to lend him money and blocking him on social media platforms.
The crisis began to escalate following Rami Sabri's tribute to the late producer with touching words, in which he expressed his sadness over the loss of one of his closest friends in his artistic journey, before finding himself facing questions and criticisms regarding his relationship with Tarek Tawkil, despite not issuing a direct comment on those accusations.
A Witness Resolves the Controversy
In a notable development, lyricist Mohamed Atef entered the fray, announcing through his official Facebook account his desire to give a testimony of truth before undergoing open-heart surgery, as he defended Rami Sabri, describing him as one of the most honorable and generous people he has known.
Atef pointed out that the artistic collaboration between Rami Sabri and Tarek Tawkil continued until the singer's last album, explaining that the work included a song with his lyrics, referring to the professional relationship that brought the two parties together.
The Truth Behind the Accusations of Refusing Financial Help
Mohamed Atef strongly criticized linking Tarek Tawkil's death to allegations that Rami Sabri refused to lend him money or blocked him, calling for an end to circulating accusations that are not based on public evidence, and to consider the feelings of the late producer's family, as well as not to offend the Egyptian singer.
He said in his post: "The people who accuse Rami Sabri of being the reason for Tarek's death because he refused to lend him money and blocked him... Fear God... Have mercy on the dead and the living," affirming his rejection of the image that has been painted of his friend amid the controversy.
Rami Sabri Remains Silent and Attends the Condolences
While discussions about the crisis continue, Rami Sabri has not publicly responded to the circulating accusations, but he made sure to attend Tarek Tawkil's condolences, which were held on Monday evening in Cairo, to console the family of the late producer.
The condolences were attended by several stars of singing and music, including Tamer Hosny, Tamer Ashour, and music producer Hassan Al-Shafie, along with the daughter of the late artist Amer Moneeb, who offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.