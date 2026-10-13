The departure of the Egyptian music producer Tarek Tawkil sparked a wave of controversy on social media, after accusations were directed at the Egyptian singer Rami Sabri regarding the nature of his relationship with the deceased in his final days, amid claims of disputes between them related to his refusal to lend him money and blocking him on social media platforms.

The crisis began to escalate following Rami Sabri's tribute to the late producer with touching words, in which he expressed his sadness over the loss of one of his closest friends in his artistic journey, before finding himself facing questions and criticisms regarding his relationship with Tarek Tawkil, despite not issuing a direct comment on those accusations.

A Witness Resolves the Controversy

In a notable development, lyricist Mohamed Atef entered the fray, announcing through his official Facebook account his desire to give a testimony of truth before undergoing open-heart surgery, as he defended Rami Sabri, describing him as one of the most honorable and generous people he has known.

Atef pointed out that the artistic collaboration between Rami Sabri and Tarek Tawkil continued until the singer's last album, explaining that the work included a song with his lyrics, referring to the professional relationship that brought the two parties together.

The Truth Behind the Accusations of Refusing Financial Help

Mohamed Atef strongly criticized linking Tarek Tawkil's death to allegations that Rami Sabri refused to lend him money or blocked him, calling for an end to circulating accusations that are not based on public evidence, and to consider the feelings of the late producer's family, as well as not to offend the Egyptian singer.

He said in his post: "The people who accuse Rami Sabri of being the reason for Tarek's death because he refused to lend him money and blocked him... Fear God... Have mercy on the dead and the living," affirming his rejection of the image that has been painted of his friend amid the controversy.

Rami Sabri Remains Silent and Attends the Condolences

While discussions about the crisis continue, Rami Sabri has not publicly responded to the circulating accusations, but he made sure to attend Tarek Tawkil's condolences, which were held on Monday evening in Cairo, to console the family of the late producer.

The condolences were attended by several stars of singing and music, including Tamer Hosny, Tamer Ashour, and music producer Hassan Al-Shafie, along with the daughter of the late artist Amer Moneeb, who offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.