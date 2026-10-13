أثار رحيل الموزع الموسيقي المصري طارق توكل موجة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما وجهت اتهامات إلى المطرب المصري رامي صبري بشأن طبيعة علاقته بالراحل في أيامه الأخيرة، وسط مزاعم عن خلافات بينهما ارتبطت برفض إقراضه أموالاً وحظره عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبدأت الأزمة تتصاعد عقب نعي رامي صبري للموزع الراحل بكلمات مؤثرة، عبر خلالها عن حزنه لفقدان أحد أقرب أصدقائه في مشواره الفني، قبل أن يجد نفسه في مواجهة تساؤلات وانتقادات بشأن علاقته بطارق توكل، رغم عدم صدور تعليق مباشر منه على تلك الاتهامات.

شاهد يحسم الجدل

وفي تطور لافت، دخل الشاعر الغنائي محمد عاطف على خط الأزمة، معلناً عبر حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك» رغبته في قول شهادة حق قبل خضوعه لعملية قلب مفتوح، إذ دافع عن رامي صبري، واصفاً إياه بأنه من أكثر الأشخاص الذين عرفهم شهامة وكرماً.

وأشار عاطف إلى استمرار التعاون الفني بين رامي صبري وطارق توكل حتى الألبوم الأخير للمطرب، موضحاً أن العمل تضمن أغنية من كلماته، في إشارة إلى العلاقة المهنية التي جمعت الطرفين.

حقيقة اتهامات رفض المساعدة المالية

وانتقد محمد عاطف بشدة ربط وفاة طارق توكل بمزاعم رفض رامي صبري إقراضه المال أو حظره، داعياً إلى التوقف عن تداول اتهامات لا تستند إلى أدلة معلنة، ومراعاة مشاعر أسرة الموزع الراحل، إلى جانب عدم الإساءة إلى المطرب المصري.

وقال في منشوره: «الناس اللي بتتهم رامي صبري إنه السبب في موت طارق عشان رفض يسلفه وعمله بلوك.. اتقوا الله.. ارحموا الميت والعايش»، مؤكداً رفضه للصورة التي رُسمت عن صديقه في خضم الجدل.

رامي صبري يلتزم الصمت ويحضر العزاء

وفي الوقت الذي تتواصل فيه المناقشات بشأن الأزمة، لم يرد رامي صبري علناً على الاتهامات المتداولة، لكنه حرص على حضور عزاء طارق توكل، الذي أقيم مساء (الإثنين) في القاهرة، لمواساة أسرة الموزع الراحل.

وشهد العزاء حضور عدد من نجوم الغناء والموسيقى، من بينهم تامر حسني وتامر عاشور والموزع الموسيقي حسن الشافعي، إلى جانب ابنة الفنان الراحل عامر منيب، الذين قدموا واجب العزاء لأسرة الفقيد.