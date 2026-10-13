يستعد الفنانون أحمد مالك وخالد الصاوي وميشيل ميلاد لتقديم تجربة سينمائية جديدة من خلال فيلم «ليلة باظت خالص»، الذي ينتمي إلى الكوميديا الاجتماعية، ومن المقرر طرحه في دور العرض خلال الفترة القادمة، مقدماً حكاية معاصرة تتقاطع فيها قضايا الشباب مع مفارقات العصر الرقمي.

مواقف ساخرة وقضايا معاصرة

ويعتمد الفيلم على الكوميديا والمواقف غير المتوقعة، مستعرضاً مجموعة من التحديات التي يواجهها الشباب في ظل التحولات الرقمية، ضمن معالجة اجتماعية تسعى إلى تقديم هذه القضايا بصورة خفيفة تجمع بين الترفيه والتفاصيل المستوحاة من الحياة اليومية.

تفاصيل الفيلم وموعد عرضه

يضم العمل في بطولته أحمد مالك وخالد الصاوي وميشيل ميلاد، وهو من تأليف محمد الحسيني وخالد منصور، الذي يتولى الإخراج أيضاً، وإنتاج مصطفى الفرماوي، فيما سيتم توزيع العمل في الوطن العربي وعلى المستوى العالمي.

ويترقب صناع الفيلم طرحه في دور السينما خلال الفترة القادمة، وسط تطلعات إلى تقديم تجربة كوميدية مختلفة، تجمع أحمد مالك وخالد الصاوي وميشيل ميلاد في عمل يمزج المواقف الساخرة بالقضايا الاجتماعية المعاصرة.

أعمال سينمائية سابقة

وشهدت دور العرض سابقاً لـ أحمد مالك عرض فيلم «إيجي بست»، بمشاركة سلمى أبو ضيف ومغني الراب مروان بابلو، الذي خاض من خلاله أولى تجاربه في التمثيل، إلى جانب حنان يوسف وأحمد حسني، فيما تولى مروان عبدالمنعم مهمة الإخراج.

وكان خالد الصاوي قد خاض تجربة سينمائية سابقة من خلال فيلم «شمشون ودليلة»، الذي ضم في بطولته أحمد العوضي ومي عمر، فيما يظهر الصاوي بإطلالة مغايرة عما اعتاده الجمهور في أعماله السابقة.