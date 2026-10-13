Artists Ahmed Malek, Khaled El Sawy, and Michel Milad are preparing to present a new cinematic experience through the film "A Night Went Completely Wrong," which belongs to the social comedy genre. It is scheduled to be released in theaters in the upcoming period, presenting a contemporary story that intersects youth issues with the paradoxes of the digital age.

Satirical Situations and Contemporary Issues

The film relies on comedy and unexpected situations, showcasing a range of challenges faced by youth in light of digital transformations, within a social treatment that aims to present these issues in a light manner that combines entertainment with details inspired by daily life.

Film Details and Release Date

The cast includes Ahmed Malek, Khaled El Sawy, and Michel Milad, and it is written by Mohamed El Hosseini and Khaled Mansour, who also directs the film, with production by Mostafa El Farmawy. The film will be distributed in the Arab world and globally.

The filmmakers are eagerly anticipating its release in cinemas in the upcoming period, with hopes of providing a different comedic experience that brings together Ahmed Malek, Khaled El Sawy, and Michel Milad in a work that blends satirical situations with contemporary social issues.

Previous Cinematic Works

Previously, Ahmed Malek's film "Egy Best" was shown in theaters, featuring Salma Abu Deif and rapper Marwan Pablo, through which he undertook his first acting experience, alongside Hanan Youssef and Ahmed Hosny, with Marwan Abdel Moneim directing.

Khaled El Sawy had previously ventured into cinema with the film "Samson and Delilah," which starred Ahmed El Awady and Mai Omar, while El Sawy appears in a different light than what the audience is accustomed to in his previous works.