يستعد الفنانون أحمد مالك وخالد الصاوي وميشيل ميلاد لتقديم تجربة سينمائية جديدة من خلال فيلم «ليلة باظت خالص»، الذي ينتمي إلى الكوميديا الاجتماعية، ومن المقرر طرحه في دور العرض خلال الفترة القادمة، مقدماً حكاية معاصرة تتقاطع فيها قضايا الشباب مع مفارقات العصر الرقمي.
مواقف ساخرة وقضايا معاصرة
ويعتمد الفيلم على الكوميديا والمواقف غير المتوقعة، مستعرضاً مجموعة من التحديات التي يواجهها الشباب في ظل التحولات الرقمية، ضمن معالجة اجتماعية تسعى إلى تقديم هذه القضايا بصورة خفيفة تجمع بين الترفيه والتفاصيل المستوحاة من الحياة اليومية.
تفاصيل الفيلم وموعد عرضه
يضم العمل في بطولته أحمد مالك وخالد الصاوي وميشيل ميلاد، وهو من تأليف محمد الحسيني وخالد منصور، الذي يتولى الإخراج أيضاً، وإنتاج مصطفى الفرماوي، فيما سيتم توزيع العمل في الوطن العربي وعلى المستوى العالمي.
ويترقب صناع الفيلم طرحه في دور السينما خلال الفترة القادمة، وسط تطلعات إلى تقديم تجربة كوميدية مختلفة، تجمع أحمد مالك وخالد الصاوي وميشيل ميلاد في عمل يمزج المواقف الساخرة بالقضايا الاجتماعية المعاصرة.
أعمال سينمائية سابقة
وشهدت دور العرض سابقاً لـ أحمد مالك عرض فيلم «إيجي بست»، بمشاركة سلمى أبو ضيف ومغني الراب مروان بابلو، الذي خاض من خلاله أولى تجاربه في التمثيل، إلى جانب حنان يوسف وأحمد حسني، فيما تولى مروان عبدالمنعم مهمة الإخراج.
وكان خالد الصاوي قد خاض تجربة سينمائية سابقة من خلال فيلم «شمشون ودليلة»، الذي ضم في بطولته أحمد العوضي ومي عمر، فيما يظهر الصاوي بإطلالة مغايرة عما اعتاده الجمهور في أعماله السابقة.
Artists Ahmed Malek, Khaled El Sawy, and Michel Milad are preparing to present a new cinematic experience through the film "A Night Went Completely Wrong," which belongs to the social comedy genre. It is scheduled to be released in theaters in the upcoming period, presenting a contemporary story that intersects youth issues with the paradoxes of the digital age.
Satirical Situations and Contemporary Issues
The film relies on comedy and unexpected situations, showcasing a range of challenges faced by youth in light of digital transformations, within a social treatment that aims to present these issues in a light manner that combines entertainment with details inspired by daily life.
Film Details and Release Date
The cast includes Ahmed Malek, Khaled El Sawy, and Michel Milad, and it is written by Mohamed El Hosseini and Khaled Mansour, who also directs the film, with production by Mostafa El Farmawy. The film will be distributed in the Arab world and globally.
The filmmakers are eagerly anticipating its release in cinemas in the upcoming period, with hopes of providing a different comedic experience that brings together Ahmed Malek, Khaled El Sawy, and Michel Milad in a work that blends satirical situations with contemporary social issues.
Previous Cinematic Works
Previously, Ahmed Malek's film "Egy Best" was shown in theaters, featuring Salma Abu Deif and rapper Marwan Pablo, through which he undertook his first acting experience, alongside Hanan Youssef and Ahmed Hosny, with Marwan Abdel Moneim directing.
Khaled El Sawy had previously ventured into cinema with the film "Samson and Delilah," which starred Ahmed El Awady and Mai Omar, while El Sawy appears in a different light than what the audience is accustomed to in his previous works.