تعيش محافظة شرورة ساعات من التقلبات الجوية، مع أمطار خفيفة ورياح نشطة مصحوبة بظواهر جوية قد تؤثر على مستوى الرؤية في عدد من المواقع بالمحافظة.
ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم إلى هطول أمطار خفيفة على محافظة شرورة بمنطقة نجران، مشيرًا إلى أن الحالة الجوية قد تترافق مع رياح نشطة وتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، إلى جانب صواعق رعدية.
وأوضح المركز أن التنبيه يستمر، بمشيئة الله، حتى الساعة الحادية عشرة مساءً، داعيًا إلى أخذ الحيطة والانتباه أثناء التقلبات الجوية المصاحبة للحالة.
The Sharurah Governorate is experiencing hours of weather fluctuations, with light rain and active winds accompanied by weather phenomena that may affect visibility in several locations within the governorate.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of light rain in the Sharurah Governorate in the Najran region, indicating that the weather conditions may be accompanied by active winds and a decrease in horizontal visibility, as well as thunderstorm activity.
The center clarified that the warning will remain in effect, God willing, until eleven o'clock in the evening, urging caution and attention during the weather fluctuations associated with the situation.