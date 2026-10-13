تعيش محافظة شرورة ساعات من التقلبات الجوية، مع أمطار خفيفة ورياح نشطة مصحوبة بظواهر جوية قد تؤثر على مستوى الرؤية في عدد من المواقع بالمحافظة.

ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم إلى هطول أمطار خفيفة على محافظة شرورة بمنطقة نجران، مشيرًا إلى أن الحالة الجوية قد تترافق مع رياح نشطة وتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، إلى جانب صواعق رعدية.

وأوضح المركز أن التنبيه يستمر، بمشيئة الله، حتى الساعة الحادية عشرة مساءً، داعيًا إلى أخذ الحيطة والانتباه أثناء التقلبات الجوية المصاحبة للحالة.