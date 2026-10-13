The Sharurah Governorate is experiencing hours of weather fluctuations, with light rain and active winds accompanied by weather phenomena that may affect visibility in several locations within the governorate.

The National Center of Meteorology warned today of light rain in the Sharurah Governorate in the Najran region, indicating that the weather conditions may be accompanied by active winds and a decrease in horizontal visibility, as well as thunderstorm activity.

The center clarified that the warning will remain in effect, God willing, until eleven o'clock in the evening, urging caution and attention during the weather fluctuations associated with the situation.