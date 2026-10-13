ألزمت وزارة البلديات الحلاقين بالحصول على شهادات صحية سارية الصلاحية، والعناية بالنظافة الشخصية، والالتزام بالممارسات الصحية السليمة قبل تقديم الخدمة وأثناءها، مؤكدة أن تقديم خدمات الحلاقة المنزلية خارج المنشأة يتطلب الحصول على التصريح المخصص لذلك.

وشددت الوزارة على منشآت الحلاقة الرجالية تنظيف الأدوات القابلة لإعادة الاستخدام وتطهيرها وتعقيمها بعد كل استخدام، والتخلص من الأدوات ذات الاستخدام الواحد بعد استعمالها، إلى جانب تنظيف تجهيزات المنشأة وتعقيمها دورياً، والمحافظة على نظافة مناطق تقديم الخدمة.

وعزت البلديات شروطها الصارمة بحماية صحة المستفيدين، ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة، وترسيخ الممارسات الصحية السليمة داخل المنشآت وتنظيم ممارسة النشاط، وتوفير متطلبات واضحة تساعد المستثمرين وأصحاب المنشآت على تأسيس أعمالهم وتشغيلها وفق المعايير المعتمدة، وتدعم تحسين بيئة الأعمال وجودة الخدمة المقدمة للمستفيد.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن التوعية بالاشتراطات وتوضيح متطلبات تطبيقها يأتيان ضمن توجهها لترسيخ الامتثال قبل العقوبة، ومساعدة أصحاب المنشآت على الوفاء بالتزاماتهم، وجعل الالتزام بالمعايير الصحية ممارسة مستمرة في التشغيل اليومي