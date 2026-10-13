The Ministry of Municipalities has mandated barbers to obtain valid health certificates, maintain personal hygiene, and adhere to proper health practices before and during the provision of services, emphasizing that offering home barbering services outside the establishment requires obtaining the specific permit for that.

The ministry stressed that men's barbering establishments must clean, disinfect, and sterilize reusable tools after each use, dispose of single-use tools after use, as well as clean and periodically sterilize the establishment's equipment, and maintain cleanliness in service areas.

The municipalities attributed their strict conditions to protecting the health of beneficiaries, enhancing the quality of services provided, establishing proper health practices within establishments, organizing the activity, and providing clear requirements that help investors and establishment owners to establish and operate their businesses according to the approved standards, supporting the improvement of the business environment and the quality of service provided to beneficiaries.

The ministry indicated that raising awareness of the requirements and clarifying the conditions for their implementation is part of its approach to establish compliance before penalties, assisting establishment owners in meeting their obligations, and making adherence to health standards a continuous practice in daily operations.