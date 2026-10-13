ألزمت وزارة البلديات الحلاقين بالحصول على شهادات صحية سارية الصلاحية، والعناية بالنظافة الشخصية، والالتزام بالممارسات الصحية السليمة قبل تقديم الخدمة وأثناءها، مؤكدة أن تقديم خدمات الحلاقة المنزلية خارج المنشأة يتطلب الحصول على التصريح المخصص لذلك.
وشددت الوزارة على منشآت الحلاقة الرجالية تنظيف الأدوات القابلة لإعادة الاستخدام وتطهيرها وتعقيمها بعد كل استخدام، والتخلص من الأدوات ذات الاستخدام الواحد بعد استعمالها، إلى جانب تنظيف تجهيزات المنشأة وتعقيمها دورياً، والمحافظة على نظافة مناطق تقديم الخدمة.
وعزت البلديات شروطها الصارمة بحماية صحة المستفيدين، ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة، وترسيخ الممارسات الصحية السليمة داخل المنشآت وتنظيم ممارسة النشاط، وتوفير متطلبات واضحة تساعد المستثمرين وأصحاب المنشآت على تأسيس أعمالهم وتشغيلها وفق المعايير المعتمدة، وتدعم تحسين بيئة الأعمال وجودة الخدمة المقدمة للمستفيد.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن التوعية بالاشتراطات وتوضيح متطلبات تطبيقها يأتيان ضمن توجهها لترسيخ الامتثال قبل العقوبة، ومساعدة أصحاب المنشآت على الوفاء بالتزاماتهم، وجعل الالتزام بالمعايير الصحية ممارسة مستمرة في التشغيل اليومي
The Ministry of Municipalities has mandated barbers to obtain valid health certificates, maintain personal hygiene, and adhere to proper health practices before and during the provision of services, emphasizing that offering home barbering services outside the establishment requires obtaining the specific permit for that.
The ministry stressed that men's barbering establishments must clean, disinfect, and sterilize reusable tools after each use, dispose of single-use tools after use, as well as clean and periodically sterilize the establishment's equipment, and maintain cleanliness in service areas.
The municipalities attributed their strict conditions to protecting the health of beneficiaries, enhancing the quality of services provided, establishing proper health practices within establishments, organizing the activity, and providing clear requirements that help investors and establishment owners to establish and operate their businesses according to the approved standards, supporting the improvement of the business environment and the quality of service provided to beneficiaries.
The ministry indicated that raising awareness of the requirements and clarifying the conditions for their implementation is part of its approach to establish compliance before penalties, assisting establishment owners in meeting their obligations, and making adherence to health standards a continuous practice in daily operations.