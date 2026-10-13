خلّف الإعصار «سايمون» وبقايا العاصفة المدارية «راشيل» خمسة قتلى على الأقل في المكسيك، فيما لا يزال ستة أشخاص في عداد المفقودين، وسط فيضانات وأضرار واسعة وتحذيرات من استمرار الأمطار الغزيرة.

وأفادت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، في أحدث حصيلة نشرتها (الاثنين)، بأن آثار العاصفتين تسببت في سقوط ضحايا وأضرار بعدة مناطق ساحلية، فيما تواصل فرق الإنقاذ البحث عن المفقودين والتعامل مع تداعيات السيول والانهيارات الأرضية.

وفي ولاية باخا كاليفورنيا شمال غربي المكسيك، تسببت بقايا العاصفة «راشيل» في فيضانات اجتاحت مناطق سكنية وطرقات، وجرفت مركبات وألحقت أضراراً بالمنازل. وأعلنت السلطات انتشال أربع جثث في مدينة إنسينادا ومحيطها، فيما بقي ستة أشخاص في عداد المفقودين، وفقاً للوكالة.

وشملت عمليات الإنقاذ إجلاء 32 شخصاً، بينهم 22 أجنبياً، من مزرعة في منطقة إنسينادا، بعدما حاصرتهم المياه، فيما انتشرت فرق الطوارئ في المناطق المتضررة لتقديم المساعدة للسكان وإزالة آثار الفيضانات.
المكسيك تحت حصار العواصف.. قتلى ومفقودون وفيضانات تجتاح المناطق الساحلية

وفي جنوب البلاد، تسببت الأمطار المصاحبة للإعصار «سايمون» في انهيار جدار بمدينة تشيلبانسينغو، عاصمة ولاية جيريرو، ما أدى إلى وفاة رجل يبلغ 71 عاماً، بحسب حاكمة الولاية إيفلين سالغادو. كما تضررت منازل وطرق وأعمدة كهرباء في مناطق ساحلية، بينها أكابولكو، وسط ارتفاع منسوب المياه.

وكان «سايمون» يتحرك بمحاذاة الساحل المكسيكي المطل على المحيط الهادئ، بعدما تراجعت قوته إلى الفئة الثانية، وفقاً للمركز الوطني الأمريكي للأعاصير. ورغم بقاء مركزه فوق المياه، تسببت نطاقات الرياح والأمطار المحيطة به في اضطرابات واسعة بالمناطق الساحلية، مع استمرار التحذيرات من السيول والانهيارات الأرضية والأمواج العاتية.

وتوقعت الأرصاد الجوية استمرار تحرك الإعصار ببطء نحو الشمال الغربي، مع احتمال اقترابه من ولاية سينالوا خلال الأيام التالية. وحذرت السلطات من أن بطء حركة العاصفة قد يؤدي إلى استمرار هطول الأمطار لفترات طويلة، بما يزيد مخاطر تجمع المياه وارتفاع منسوب الأنهار في المناطق المنخفضة.

كما توقعت الجهات المختصة هطول أمطار غزيرة على أجزاء من الساحل الغربي للمكسيك، مع احتمال تسجيل كميات استثنائية في بعض المناطق، فضلاً عن ارتفاع الأمواج والتيارات البحرية الخطرة، ما دفع السلطات إلى مطالبة السكان بتوخي الحذر والاستعداد لعمليات إجلاء محتملة.

وفي مدينة بويرتو فالارتا السياحية، تسببت الأحوال الجوية في اضطراب الأنشطة التجارية والسياحية، فيما عُلقت عمليات مطار المدينة مؤقتاً حتى صباح (الثلاثاء)، بحسب «أسوشيتد برس»، وسط إجراءات احترازية لحماية المسافرين والعاملين.

وتعود خطورة «سايمون» إلى تحركه البطيء نسبياً بمحاذاة الساحل، وهو ما يزيد احتمالات استمرار تأثيراته الجوية حتى مع تراجع شدة الرياح. فالأمطار الغزيرة المصاحبة للأعاصير المدارية قد تتسبب في فيضانات مفاجئة وانهيارات أرضية، خصوصاً في المناطق الجبلية والأودية والأحياء القريبة من مجاري المياه.

أما «راشيل»، فقد تحولت إلى إعصار خارج مداري بعد تراجع خصائصها المدارية، لكن بقاياها احتفظت بقدرة على جلب الأمطار والرياح والأمواج القوية، وهو ما ساهم في تفاقم الأضرار بولاية باخا كاليفورنيا.

وتأتي العاصفتان في موسم الأعاصير بالمحيط الهادئ، الذي يمتد عادة من منتصف مايو حتى نوفمبر. وتشهد المكسيك خلال هذه الفترة مخاطر متكررة ناجمة عن الأعاصير المدارية، تشمل الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية وارتفاع الأمواج، وقد تمتد آثارها إلى مناطق بعيدة عن مركز العاصفة.

وتواصل السلطات المكسيكية نشر فرق الإنقاذ والإغاثة في المناطق المتضررة، وسط دعوات للسكان بالابتعاد عن مجاري السيول والشواطئ المعرضة للأمواج العاتية، ومتابعة التحذيرات الرسمية تحسباً لتجدد الأمطار أو تغير مسار «سايمون» خلال الأيام القادمة.