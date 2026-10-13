المكسيك تحت حصار العواصف.. قتلى ومفقودون وفيضانات تجتاح المناطق الساحلية

The hurricane "Simon" and the remnants of the tropical storm "Rachel" have left at least five dead in Mexico, while six people are still missing amid widespread flooding and damage, with warnings of continued heavy rainfall.

The Associated Press reported in its latest tally published on Monday that the effects of the two storms have caused casualties and damage in several coastal areas, while rescue teams continue to search for the missing and deal with the aftermath of the floods and landslides.

In Baja California, northwestern Mexico, the remnants of the storm "Rachel" caused flooding that swept through residential areas and roads, washing away vehicles and damaging homes. Authorities announced the recovery of four bodies in the city of Ensenada and its surroundings, while six people remain missing, according to the agency.

The rescue operations included the evacuation of 32 people, including 22 foreigners, from a farm in the Ensenada area after they were trapped by the rising waters, while emergency teams spread across the affected areas to assist residents and clear the aftermath of the floods.



In the south of the country, the rains accompanying hurricane "Simon" caused a wall to collapse in the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, resulting in the death of a 71-year-old man, according to the state governor Evelyn Salgado. Homes, roads, and power poles in coastal areas, including Acapulco, were also damaged amid rising water levels.

"Simon" was moving parallel to the Mexican coast along the Pacific Ocean after its strength had diminished to a Category 2 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Despite its center remaining over the water, the surrounding wind and rain bands caused widespread disruptions in coastal areas, with ongoing warnings of flooding, landslides, and high waves.

Weather forecasts predict that the hurricane will continue to move slowly northwest, with the possibility of approaching Sinaloa state in the coming days. Authorities warned that the slow movement of the storm could lead to prolonged rainfall, increasing the risks of water accumulation and rising river levels in low-lying areas.

Experts also forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the western coast of Mexico, with the potential for exceptional amounts in some areas, as well as increased waves and dangerous marine currents, prompting authorities to urge residents to exercise caution and prepare for possible evacuation operations.

In the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta, the weather conditions disrupted commercial and tourist activities, while airport operations were temporarily suspended until Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press, amid precautionary measures to protect travelers and workers.

The danger of "Simon" lies in its relatively slow movement along the coast, which increases the likelihood of its atmospheric effects continuing even as wind intensity decreases. The heavy rains accompanying tropical storms can cause flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas, valleys, and neighborhoods close to watercourses.

As for "Rachel," it has transformed into an extratropical cyclone after losing its tropical characteristics, but its remnants retained the ability to bring rain, wind, and strong waves, contributing to the worsening damage in Baja California.

The two storms come during the Pacific hurricane season, which typically runs from mid-May to November. Mexico faces recurring risks during this period due to tropical hurricanes, including flooding, landslides, and rising waves, and their effects can extend to areas far from the storm's center.

Mexican authorities continue to deploy rescue and relief teams in the affected areas, urging residents to stay away from flood channels and beaches exposed to high waves, and to follow official warnings in anticipation of renewed rainfall or changes in "Simon’s" path in the coming days.