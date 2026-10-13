U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Somali and Haitian immigrants during a campaign rally in Ohio, reiterating debunked claims about Haitians and praising a Republican congressman facing domestic violence allegations.

Trump made his remarks on (Monday) during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, to support Republican candidates in the upcoming congressional midterm elections scheduled for November 3, including Senator John Husted, who is in a competitive race to retain his Senate seat against Democrat Sherrod Brown.

The U.S. president focused his speech on immigration, linking Somali immigrants in Minnesota with Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, and accusing immigrants of causing deterioration in the communities where they live.

Trump stated that his administration would prevent, as he put it, "the looting, robbing, and destruction of Ohio, just as Minnesota is being destroyed," adding, "Just like we did in Springfield, we will stop it, and we will not allow it to happen."

Trump reiterated his previous accusation that Haitians eat pets, a claim that local officials have previously denied and for which he provided no supporting evidence. During the rally, referring to the accusations he made during the presidential debate in September 2024, he said, "I was right," boasting that his administration's policies are driving Haitians to leave the United States.

These claims had circulated during the 2024 U.S. election campaign after unverified posts circulated on social media. Local officials in Springfield at the time confirmed that there was no reliable evidence to support the allegations regarding pet theft or consumption, while one promoter of the initial narrative later apologized for spreading it, admitting he had no evidence to prove its accuracy.

Trump's remarks were not limited to Haitians; he also made derogatory comments about Somali immigrants, claiming they suffer from low intelligence and poverty, using phrases criticized by opponents as targeting an entire immigrant group rather than discussing immigration policies or individual circumstances based on specific information.

Trump also praised Republican Congressman Max Miller, who attended the rally and continues his campaign for re-election despite allegations of domestic violence, saying to him, "Thank you, Max, for being here. Thank you. Very good," without addressing the allegations during his greeting.

These remarks come amid a rising hardline rhetoric on immigration as the midterm elections approach, during which Republicans seek to maintain control of Congress. Trump uses campaign rallies to support his party's candidates at a time when some races face strong competition from Democrats, amid economic and security issues dominating voter concerns.

In a development coinciding with Trump's rally, agents from the Department of Homeland Security searched Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's home in Washington under a judicial search warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. U.S. reports indicate that the investigation relates to immigration documents concerning Omar and her family, although the Department of Justice has not disclosed all details of the case.

Omar, an American of Somali descent representing Minnesota in the House of Representatives, stated that the search represents an abuse of power and a politically motivated attempt, asserting that she will not back down from her positions. Authorities have not announced any criminal charges against her in the case at the time of the reports' publication.

These developments gain additional sensitivity due to Trump's repeated targeting of the Somali community in Minnesota, one of the largest Somali gatherings in the United States, and due to the criticisms directed by Democratic figures towards his administration's immigration and refugee policies.