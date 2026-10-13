هاجم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مهاجرين صوماليين وهايتيين خلال تجمع انتخابي في أوهايو، مجددًا مزاعم مفندة عن الهايتيين، ومشيدًا بنائب جمهوري يواجه اتهامات بالعنف الأسري.
وأطلق ترمب تصريحاته، (الإثنين)، خلال تجمع انتخابي في مدينة يونغستاون بولاية أوهايو، لدعم مرشحين جمهوريين في انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس المقررة في 3 نوفمبر القادم، وفي مقدمتهم السيناتور جون هيستد، الذي يخوض سباقًا تنافسيًا للاحتفاظ بمقعده في مجلس الشيوخ أمام الديمقراطي شيرود براون.
وركز الرئيس الأمريكي في كلمته على ملف الهجرة، رابطًا بين المهاجرين الصوماليين في ولاية مينيسوتا والمهاجرين الهايتيين في مدينة سبرينجفيلد بولاية أوهايو، ومتهمًا المهاجرين بالتسبب في تدهور الأوضاع في المجتمعات التي يعيشون فيها.
وقال ترمب إن إدارته ستمنع، بحسب تعبيره، «نهب أوهايو وسلبها وتدميرها، كما يجري تدمير مينيسوتا»، مضيفًا: «مثلما فعلنا في سبرينجفيلد، سنوقف الأمر، ولن نسمح بحدوثه».
وجدد ترمب اتهامه السابق للهايتيين بأكل الحيوانات الأليفة، وهي مزاعم سبق أن نفاها مسؤولون محليون ولم يقدم دليلًا يدعمها، حيث قال خلال التجمع، في إشارة إلى الاتهامات التي أطلقها خلال المناظرة الرئاسية في سبتمبر 2024: «كنت محقًا»، متباهيًا بأن سياسات إدارته تدفع الهايتيين إلى مغادرة الولايات المتحدة.
وكانت هذه المزاعم قد انتشرت خلال الحملة الانتخابية الأمريكية عام 2024، بعد تداول منشورات غير موثقة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وأكد مسؤولون محليون في سبرينجفيلد حينها عدم وجود أدلة موثوقة على صحة الادعاءات المتعلقة بسرقة الحيوانات الأليفة أو أكلها، فيما اعتذر أحد مروجي الرواية الأولية لاحقًا عن نشرها، مقرًا بأنه لم يمتلك دليلًا يثبت صحتها.
ولم تقتصر تصريحات ترمب على الهايتيين، إذ وجه انتقادات مهينة للمهاجرين الصوماليين، وادعى أنهم يعانون تدني القدرات العقلية والفقر، مستخدمًا عبارات انتقدها معارضون باعتبارها تستهدف جماعة مهاجرة بأكملها بدلًا من مناقشة سياسات الهجرة أو أوضاع الأفراد على أساس معلومات محددة.
كما أشاد ترمب بالنائب الجمهوري ماكس ميلر، الذي حضر التجمع ويواصل حملته لإعادة انتخابه رغم اتهامات بالعنف الأسري، حيث قال مخاطبًا إياه: «شكرًا لك يا ماكس على الحضور. شكرًا لك. جيد جدًا»، دون أن يتناول الاتهامات خلال تحيته له.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في سياق تصاعد الخطاب المتشدد بشأن الهجرة مع اقتراب انتخابات التجديد النصفي، التي يسعى خلالها الجمهوريون إلى الحفاظ على سيطرتهم على الكونغرس. ويستخدم ترمب التجمعات الانتخابية لدعم مرشحي حزبه، في وقت تواجه فيه بعض السباقات منافسة قوية من الديمقراطيين، وسط قضايا اقتصادية وأمنية تهيمن على اهتمامات الناخبين.
وفي تطور تزامن مع تجمع ترمب، فتش عملاء من إدارة التحقيقات التابعة لوزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية منزل النائبة الديمقراطية إلهان عمر في واشنطن، بموجب مذكرة تفتيش قضائية، ضمن تحقيق جنائي اتحادي مستمر. وأفادت تقارير أمريكية بأن التحقيق يتعلق بوثائق الهجرة الخاصة بعمر وأسرتها، فيما لم تكشف وزارة العدل جميع تفاصيل القضية.
وقالت عمر، وهي أمريكية من أصول صومالية تمثل ولاية مينيسوتا في مجلس النواب، إن التفتيش يمثل استغلالًا للسلطة ومحاولة ذات دوافع سياسية، مؤكدة أنها لن تتراجع عن مواقفها. ولم تعلن السلطات توجيه اتهامات جنائية إليها في القضية حتى وقت نشر التقارير.
وتكتسب هذه التطورات حساسية إضافية بسبب استهداف ترمب المتكرر للجالية الصومالية في مينيسوتا، وهي من أكبر التجمعات الصومالية في الولايات المتحدة، وبسبب الانتقادات التي توجهها شخصيات ديمقراطية إلى سياسات إدارته المتعلقة بالهجرة واللاجئين.
U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Somali and Haitian immigrants during a campaign rally in Ohio, reiterating debunked claims about Haitians and praising a Republican congressman facing domestic violence allegations.
Trump made his remarks on (Monday) during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, to support Republican candidates in the upcoming congressional midterm elections scheduled for November 3, including Senator John Husted, who is in a competitive race to retain his Senate seat against Democrat Sherrod Brown.
The U.S. president focused his speech on immigration, linking Somali immigrants in Minnesota with Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, and accusing immigrants of causing deterioration in the communities where they live.
Trump stated that his administration would prevent, as he put it, "the looting, robbing, and destruction of Ohio, just as Minnesota is being destroyed," adding, "Just like we did in Springfield, we will stop it, and we will not allow it to happen."
Trump reiterated his previous accusation that Haitians eat pets, a claim that local officials have previously denied and for which he provided no supporting evidence. During the rally, referring to the accusations he made during the presidential debate in September 2024, he said, "I was right," boasting that his administration's policies are driving Haitians to leave the United States.
These claims had circulated during the 2024 U.S. election campaign after unverified posts circulated on social media. Local officials in Springfield at the time confirmed that there was no reliable evidence to support the allegations regarding pet theft or consumption, while one promoter of the initial narrative later apologized for spreading it, admitting he had no evidence to prove its accuracy.
Trump's remarks were not limited to Haitians; he also made derogatory comments about Somali immigrants, claiming they suffer from low intelligence and poverty, using phrases criticized by opponents as targeting an entire immigrant group rather than discussing immigration policies or individual circumstances based on specific information.
Trump also praised Republican Congressman Max Miller, who attended the rally and continues his campaign for re-election despite allegations of domestic violence, saying to him, "Thank you, Max, for being here. Thank you. Very good," without addressing the allegations during his greeting.
These remarks come amid a rising hardline rhetoric on immigration as the midterm elections approach, during which Republicans seek to maintain control of Congress. Trump uses campaign rallies to support his party's candidates at a time when some races face strong competition from Democrats, amid economic and security issues dominating voter concerns.
In a development coinciding with Trump's rally, agents from the Department of Homeland Security searched Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's home in Washington under a judicial search warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. U.S. reports indicate that the investigation relates to immigration documents concerning Omar and her family, although the Department of Justice has not disclosed all details of the case.
Omar, an American of Somali descent representing Minnesota in the House of Representatives, stated that the search represents an abuse of power and a politically motivated attempt, asserting that she will not back down from her positions. Authorities have not announced any criminal charges against her in the case at the time of the reports' publication.
These developments gain additional sensitivity due to Trump's repeated targeting of the Somali community in Minnesota, one of the largest Somali gatherings in the United States, and due to the criticisms directed by Democratic figures towards his administration's immigration and refugee policies.