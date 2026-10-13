هاجم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مهاجرين صوماليين وهايتيين خلال تجمع انتخابي في أوهايو، مجددًا مزاعم مفندة عن الهايتيين، ومشيدًا بنائب جمهوري يواجه اتهامات بالعنف الأسري.

وأطلق ترمب تصريحاته، (الإثنين)، خلال تجمع انتخابي في مدينة يونغستاون بولاية أوهايو، لدعم مرشحين جمهوريين في انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس المقررة في 3 نوفمبر القادم، وفي مقدمتهم السيناتور جون هيستد، الذي يخوض سباقًا تنافسيًا للاحتفاظ بمقعده في مجلس الشيوخ أمام الديمقراطي شيرود براون.

وركز الرئيس الأمريكي في كلمته على ملف الهجرة، رابطًا بين المهاجرين الصوماليين في ولاية مينيسوتا والمهاجرين الهايتيين في مدينة سبرينجفيلد بولاية أوهايو، ومتهمًا المهاجرين بالتسبب في تدهور الأوضاع في المجتمعات التي يعيشون فيها.

وقال ترمب إن إدارته ستمنع، بحسب تعبيره، «نهب أوهايو وسلبها وتدميرها، كما يجري تدمير مينيسوتا»، مضيفًا: «مثلما فعلنا في سبرينجفيلد، سنوقف الأمر، ولن نسمح بحدوثه».

وجدد ترمب اتهامه السابق للهايتيين بأكل الحيوانات الأليفة، وهي مزاعم سبق أن نفاها مسؤولون محليون ولم يقدم دليلًا يدعمها، حيث قال خلال التجمع، في إشارة إلى الاتهامات التي أطلقها خلال المناظرة الرئاسية في سبتمبر 2024: «كنت محقًا»، متباهيًا بأن سياسات إدارته تدفع الهايتيين إلى مغادرة الولايات المتحدة.

وكانت هذه المزاعم قد انتشرت خلال الحملة الانتخابية الأمريكية عام 2024، بعد تداول منشورات غير موثقة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وأكد مسؤولون محليون في سبرينجفيلد حينها عدم وجود أدلة موثوقة على صحة الادعاءات المتعلقة بسرقة الحيوانات الأليفة أو أكلها، فيما اعتذر أحد مروجي الرواية الأولية لاحقًا عن نشرها، مقرًا بأنه لم يمتلك دليلًا يثبت صحتها.

ولم تقتصر تصريحات ترمب على الهايتيين، إذ وجه انتقادات مهينة للمهاجرين الصوماليين، وادعى أنهم يعانون تدني القدرات العقلية والفقر، مستخدمًا عبارات انتقدها معارضون باعتبارها تستهدف جماعة مهاجرة بأكملها بدلًا من مناقشة سياسات الهجرة أو أوضاع الأفراد على أساس معلومات محددة.

كما أشاد ترمب بالنائب الجمهوري ماكس ميلر، الذي حضر التجمع ويواصل حملته لإعادة انتخابه رغم اتهامات بالعنف الأسري، حيث قال مخاطبًا إياه: «شكرًا لك يا ماكس على الحضور. شكرًا لك. جيد جدًا»، دون أن يتناول الاتهامات خلال تحيته له.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في سياق تصاعد الخطاب المتشدد بشأن الهجرة مع اقتراب انتخابات التجديد النصفي، التي يسعى خلالها الجمهوريون إلى الحفاظ على سيطرتهم على الكونغرس. ويستخدم ترمب التجمعات الانتخابية لدعم مرشحي حزبه، في وقت تواجه فيه بعض السباقات منافسة قوية من الديمقراطيين، وسط قضايا اقتصادية وأمنية تهيمن على اهتمامات الناخبين.

وفي تطور تزامن مع تجمع ترمب، فتش عملاء من إدارة التحقيقات التابعة لوزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية منزل النائبة الديمقراطية إلهان عمر في واشنطن، بموجب مذكرة تفتيش قضائية، ضمن تحقيق جنائي اتحادي مستمر. وأفادت تقارير أمريكية بأن التحقيق يتعلق بوثائق الهجرة الخاصة بعمر وأسرتها، فيما لم تكشف وزارة العدل جميع تفاصيل القضية.

وقالت عمر، وهي أمريكية من أصول صومالية تمثل ولاية مينيسوتا في مجلس النواب، إن التفتيش يمثل استغلالًا للسلطة ومحاولة ذات دوافع سياسية، مؤكدة أنها لن تتراجع عن مواقفها. ولم تعلن السلطات توجيه اتهامات جنائية إليها في القضية حتى وقت نشر التقارير.

وتكتسب هذه التطورات حساسية إضافية بسبب استهداف ترمب المتكرر للجالية الصومالية في مينيسوتا، وهي من أكبر التجمعات الصومالية في الولايات المتحدة، وبسبب الانتقادات التي توجهها شخصيات ديمقراطية إلى سياسات إدارته المتعلقة بالهجرة واللاجئين.