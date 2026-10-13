The media center for the Taiz axis announced the outbreak of clashes between the Yemeni armed forces, supported by popular resistance, against the Houthi militia on the Al-Shuqab front, south of Taiz.

The warplanes targeted Houthi elements with 9 airstrikes in Taiz governorate, in the south of the country. The media center affiliated with the Yemeni Ministry of Defense reported that the warplanes carried out 5 strikes in the Al-Dhabab area and 4 in the Al-Masrak area of the governorate.



The Southern Giants Brigades have reinforced their presence on the front of the Al-Mudharabah district in Lahij governorate, adjacent to the Al-Waziyah district in Taiz governorate, to confront the Houthis and prevent any attempts to advance towards the Al-Sabiah areas. The forces confirmed a shared destiny in the battle against the Houthis, appreciating the air support from the coalition forces, which targeted the group's positions on the Al-Mudharabah front.



Fierce battles have been witnessed on the battlefronts in northwestern Lahij, western Yemen, between government forces and militia gunmen in the Al-Mudharabah district. Field sources reported that the clashes concentrated in the Al-Aghbira, Al-Mansoura, and Al-Muhawlah fronts, which are located 48 kilometers east of Bab al-Mandab. The sources indicated military mobilizations by the Houthis, utilizing heavy artillery and drone fire cover on these fronts in an attempt to penetrate the area and reach the strategic Jabal Hawab.



The Southern Giants Brigades reported that they have reinforced the front in the Al-Mudharabah district of Lahij governorate, adjacent to the Al-Waziyah district in Taiz governorate, to confront the Houthi militia and break any attempts to advance towards the Al-Sabiah areas. The Southern Giants forces praised the fighting of the people of the Al-Sabiah tribes to defend their land in a tweet on their "X" platform page, confirming "a shared destiny in the existential battle against the Houthis." They also appreciated the air support from the coalition. These forces published footage of dozens of Houthi prisoners receiving medical care in one of the hospitals.