أعلن المركز الإعلامي لمحور تعز اندلاع مواجهات بين القوات المسلحة اليمنية مدعومة بالمقاومة الشعبية ضد مليشيا الحوثي في جبهة الشقب، جنوب تعز.

واستهدف الطيران الحربي عناصر حوثية بـ9 غارات جوية في محافظة تعز، جنوبي البلاد. وذكر المركز الإعلامي التابع لوزارة الدفاع اليمنية، أن الطيران الحربي شن 5 غارات في منطقة الضباب و4 في منطقة المسراخ بالمحافظة.


وكانت قوات ألوية العمالقة الجنوبية عززت انتشارها في جبهة مديرية المضاربة بمحافظة لحج، المحاذية لمديرية الوازعية بمحافظة تعز، للتصدي للحوثيين ومنع أي محاولات للتقدم نحو مناطق الصبيحة. وأكدت القوات وحدة المصير في المعركة ضد الحوثيين، مثمنة الإسناد الجوي لقوات التحالف، الذي استهدف مواقع للجماعة في جبهة المضاربة.


وشهدت جبهات القتال شمال غربي لحج، غربي اليمن معارك عنيفة بين القوات الحكومية ومسلحي المليشيا في مديرية المضاربة. وذكرت مصادر ميدانية أن المعارك تركزت في جبهات الأغبرة والمنصورة والمحاولة التي تبعد 48 كيلومتراً شرق باب المندب. وأشارت المصادر إلى تحشيدات عسكرية للحوثي، واستخدام غطاء ناري كثيف بالمدفعية والمسيرات، على هذه الجبهات في محاولة لاختراق المنطقة والوصول إلى جبل حواب الاستراتيجي.


وأفادت قوات ألوية العمالقة بأنها عززت جبهة مديرية المضاربة بمحافظة لحج، المحاذية لمديرية الوازعية بمحافظة تعز، للتصدي لميليشيا الحوثي وكسر أي محاولات للتقدم نحو مناطق الصبيحة. وأشادت قوات ألوية العمالقة في تغريدة على صفحتها بمنصة "إكس" بقتال أبناء قبائل الصبيحة للدفاع عن أرضهم، مؤكدةً "وحدة المصير في المعركة الوجودية ضد الحوثيين". كما ثمنت الإسناد الجوي للتحالف. ونشرت هذه القوات مشاهد لعشرات الأسرى الحوثيين وهم يتلقون الرعاية الصحية في أحد المستشفيات.