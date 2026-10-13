تعرّضت مئات المتاجر الكبرى في فرنسا لهجوم إلكتروني استهدف أنظمة التبريد والتجميد، ورفع حرارة بعض الأجهزة إلى 50 درجة مئوية، ما أدى إلى إتلاف كميات كبيرة من الأغذية واندلاع حرائق في عدد من المواقع.

ووقع الهجوم خلال ليلة (الأحد) 11 إلى (الإثنين) 12 أكتوبر، مستهدفًا أنظمة التحكم في غرف التبريد والمجمدات لدى عدد من كبرى سلاسل تجارة التجزئة، في واقعة وصفتها السلطات الفرنسية بأنها واسعة النطاق، وسط مخاوف من خسائر مالية كبيرة وتداعيات على سلامة الإمدادات الغذائية.

وأعلنت النيابة العامة في باريس فتح تحقيق في الهجوم، الذي طال أنظمة تبريد متصلة بالإنترنت في متاجر عدة، وأسندت التحقيق إلى وحدة مكافحة الجرائم الإلكترونية، بهدف تحديد المنشآت المتضررة، وكشف كيفية تنفيذ الاختراق، والتحقق من الصلة بينه وبين تلف المواد الغذائية واندلاع الحرائق.

كما كلف رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو الوكالة الوطنية لأمن نظم المعلومات بمتابعة الحادث، فيما بدأت السلطات تقييم نطاق الأضرار والتنسيق مع جهات أوروبية لمعرفة ما إذا كانت أنظمة أو منشآت أخرى قد تعرضت لهجمات مماثلة.
هجوم إلكتروني يحوّل ثلاجات المتاجر الفرنسية إلى «أفران».. والخسائر بعشرات الملايين

وشملت الأضرار متاجر تابعة لسلاسل «إنترمارشيه» و«كارفور» و«مونو بري» وتعاونية «يو» (Coopérative U)، فيما وردت تقارير عن تأثر متاجر أخرى. وأفادت مجموعة «ليه موسكيتير» المالكة لـ«إنترمارشيه» بتضرر نحو 150 متجرًا، بينما أعلنت «كارفور» تأثر 80 فرعًا، وقالت «مونو بري» إن الهجوم طال نحو 5% من متاجرها في فرنسا.

وقدرت تقارير محلية عدد الفروع المتضررة بمئات المتاجر، مع اختلاف الأرقام بحسب السلاسل التجارية والتحديثات التي صدرت عن الشركات. ولم تُعلن حصيلة نهائية شاملة للأضرار حتى الآن.

وتسبّب الهجوم في رفع درجات الحرارة داخل وحدات التبريد والتجميد إلى مستويات غير طبيعية، وصلت إلى 50 درجة مئوية في بعض المواقع، ووفقًا لتقارير فرنسية، تلاعب المهاجمون بإعدادات إزالة الجليد، ومددوا دورة التشغيل من ساعة واحدة إلى ثماني ساعات، ما أدى إلى تأخر إطلاق الإنذارات واكتشاف الأعطال بعد مرور ساعات على بدء الهجوم.

واضطرت المتاجر المتضررة إلى إخلاء وحدات العرض وغرف التبريد والتخلص من كميات كبيرة من اللحوم والألبان والمنتجات الطازجة والمجمدة، تفاديًا للمخاطر الصحية الناجمة عن انقطاع سلسلة التبريد. كما أغلقت بعض الفروع مؤقتًا أو علّقت العمل في أقسام الأغذية إلى حين فحص المعدات وإعادة تشغيلها بصورة آمنة.

ولم تتحدد القيمة الإجمالية للخسائر بعد، لكن الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة «إنترمارشيه»، تييري كوتيار، قال لشبكة «بي إف إم تي في» إن الأضرار قد تصل إلى عشرات الملايين من اليوروهات على مستوى فرنسا في يوم واحد. وتأتي هذه التقديرات في ظل تكاليف إتلاف الأغذية، وتعطيل الأقسام المتضررة، وفحص المعدات واستعادة التشغيل الطبيعي.

وأشارت التحقيقات الأولية إلى احتمال استغلال ثغرة في برمجيات إدارة التبريد التي توفرها شركة «دانفوس» الدنماركية، وهي شركة متخصصة في معدات وأنظمة التحكم الصناعي والتبريد. وقالت الشركة إنها على علم بالحوادث التي طالت عددًا من أنظمة إدارة التبريد في فرنسا، موضحة أن الوحدات المتضررة كانت تعمل بإصدارات قديمة من البرامج الثابتة، لم تعد تتلقى تحديثات أمنية.

ولم تعلن أي جهة مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم الفرنسي، كما لم تحدد السلطات حتى الآن هوية المهاجمين أو دوافعهم، وتواصل الجهات المختصة التحقيق في كيفية اختراق أنظمة التبريد، بينما تعمل المتاجر المتضررة على استبدال المنتجات التالفة واستعادة التشغيل الطبيعي، وسط مطالب بتعزيز حماية أنظمة التحكم الصناعي المتصلة بالشبكات الرقمية.