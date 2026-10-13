هجوم إلكتروني يحوّل ثلاجات المتاجر الفرنسية إلى «أفران».. والخسائر بعشرات الملايين

Hundreds of major stores in France were subjected to a cyberattack targeting refrigeration and freezing systems, raising the temperature of some devices to 50 degrees Celsius, which led to the destruction of large quantities of food and the outbreak of fires at several locations.

The attack occurred during the night of (Sunday) October 11 to (Monday) October 12, targeting the control systems of refrigeration and freezer rooms at several major retail chains, in an incident described by French authorities as widespread, amid fears of significant financial losses and implications for food supply safety.

The Paris public prosecutor's office announced the opening of an investigation into the attack, which affected internet-connected cooling systems in several stores, assigning the investigation to the cybercrime unit, with the aim of identifying the affected facilities, uncovering how the breach was executed, and verifying the connection between it and the spoilage of food materials and the outbreak of fires.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also tasked the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems with following up on the incident, while authorities began assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating with European entities to determine whether other systems or facilities had been subjected to similar attacks.



The damage affected stores belonging to the "Intermarché," "Carrefour," "Monoprix," and "Coopérative U" chains, with reports of other stores being affected as well. The "Les Mousquetaires" group, which owns "Intermarché," reported that around 150 stores were affected, while "Carrefour" announced that 80 branches were impacted, and "Monoprix" stated that the attack affected about 5% of its stores in France.

Local reports estimated the number of affected branches to be in the hundreds, with varying figures depending on the retail chains and updates released by the companies. A comprehensive final tally of the damages has not yet been announced.

The attack caused temperatures inside refrigeration and freezing units to rise to abnormal levels, reaching 50 degrees Celsius in some locations. According to French reports, the attackers manipulated the defrost settings and extended the operating cycle from one hour to eight hours, which delayed the triggering of alarms and the detection of malfunctions for hours after the attack began.

The affected stores were forced to clear display units and refrigeration rooms and dispose of large quantities of meat, dairy products, and fresh and frozen goods, to avoid health risks resulting from the disruption of the cold chain. Some branches temporarily closed or suspended operations in food departments until the equipment could be inspected and safely restarted.

The total value of the losses has not yet been determined, but the CEO of the "Intermarché" group, Thierry Cotillard, told the "BFM TV" network that the damages could reach tens of millions of euros across France in a single day. These estimates come amid the costs of food spoilage, the disruption of affected departments, and the inspection of equipment and restoration of normal operations.

Initial investigations indicated the possibility of exploiting a vulnerability in the refrigeration management software provided by the Danish company "Danfoss," which specializes in industrial equipment and control systems for refrigeration. The company stated that it is aware of incidents affecting several refrigeration management systems in France, explaining that the affected units were operating with outdated firmware versions that no longer received security updates.

No party has claimed responsibility for the French attack, and authorities have not yet identified the attackers or their motives, while relevant authorities continue to investigate how the refrigeration systems were breached, as the affected stores work to replace damaged products and restore normal operations, amid calls to strengthen the protection of industrial control systems connected to digital networks.