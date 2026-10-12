لقي 139 مهاجراً على الأقل مقتلهم، بينهم 15 طفلاً، فيما لا يزال 84 آخرون في عداد المفقودين، إثر غرق قارب مكتظ بالمهاجرين قبالة سواحل جيبوتي.

وأعلنت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة التابعة للأمم المتحدة، (الأحد) 11 أكتوبر 2026، ارتفاع حصيلة الضحايا بعد انتشال جثث إضافية، موضحة أن القارب كان يقل 305 أشخاص، معظمهم من الجنسية الإثيوبية، عندما انقلب ليل (الخميس) إلى (الجمعة) 8 - 9 أكتوبر بالقرب من منطقة غوهيري شمال مدينة أوبوك الجيبوتية.

82 ناجياً واستمرار البحث عن المفقودين

وأفادت المنظمة بأن 82 شخصاً نجوا من الحادث، جميعهم من الجنسية الإثيوبية، بينما تواصل السلطات الجيبوتية عمليات البحث والإنقاذ وسط مخاوف من ارتفاع حصيلة الوفيات، مع استمرار فقدان العشرات.

وكانت المنظمة قد أعلنت في حصيلة أولية مقتل 109 مهاجرين وفقدان 116 آخرين، قبل أن ترفع عدد الوفيات إلى 139 بعد العثور على 30 جثة إضافية.

وتعمل فرق المنظمة الدولية للهجرة بالتعاون مع السلطات المحلية على تقديم المساعدات الطارئة والرعاية الطبية والنفسية للناجين، إلى جانب المساعدة في التعامل مع جثامين الضحايا.