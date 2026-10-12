At least 139 migrants have been killed, including 15 children, while 84 others are still missing, following the sinking of an overcrowded boat off the coast of Djibouti.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, announced on Sunday, October 11, 2026, that the death toll had risen after additional bodies were recovered, explaining that the boat was carrying 305 people, most of whom were Ethiopian, when it capsized on the night of Thursday to Friday, October 8-9, near the Gohiry area north of the Djiboutian city of Obock.

82 Survivors and Ongoing Search for the Missing

The organization reported that 82 people survived the incident, all of whom are Ethiopian, while Djiboutian authorities continue search and rescue operations amid fears of a rising death toll, with dozens still missing.

The organization had initially reported 109 migrants dead and 116 others missing, before raising the death toll to 139 after finding 30 additional bodies.

Teams from the International Organization for Migration are working in cooperation with local authorities to provide emergency assistance and medical and psychological care to the survivors, as well as helping to handle the bodies of the victims.