تتمتع الأميرة أيكو، الابنة الوحيدة لإمبراطور اليابان ناروهيتو والإمبراطورة ماساكو، بشعبية لافتة بين اليابانيين، إلا أن الطريق إلى «عرش الأقحوان» لا يزال مغلقاً أمامها بموجب القواعد الحالية للخلافة، ما أعاد الجدل في اليابان حول إمكانية تغيير قانون عمره عقود والسماح للمرأة باعتلاء العرش.

وتبلغ أيكو 24 عاماً، ورغم كونها الابنة الوحيدة للإمبراطور الحالي، فإنها لا تظهر في ترتيب وراثة العرش، إذ تنص المادة الأولى من قانون البيت الإمبراطوري الياباني على أن الخلافة تقتصر على الذكور المنحدرين من السلالة الإمبراطورية عبر الخط الأبوي، وفق ما توضحه وكالة القصر الإمبراطوري الياباني.

وبموجب النظام الحالي، يضم ترتيب الخلافة 3 رجال فقط، يتقدمهم ولي العهد الأمير أكيشينو، الشقيق الأصغر للإمبراطور ناروهيتو، ثم ابنه الأمير هيساهيتو، وبعدهما الأمير هيتاشي، عم الإمبراطور.

ومع تقلص عدد أفراد الأسرة الإمبراطورية المؤهلين للخلافة، تصاعد النقاش بشأن مستقبل العرش، خصوصاً مع الشعبية التي تحظى بها أيكو. وأظهر استطلاع لصحيفة «ماينيشي شيمبون» خلال العام الجاري تأييد 72% من المشاركين لفكرة السماح للمرأة باعتلاء العرش، فيما أظهرت استطلاعات أخرى مستويات مرتفعة من التأييد لتغيير القواعد الحالية.

ولم تعد أيكو بعيدة عن المشهد الرسمي؛ إذ تشير وكالة القصر الإمبراطوري إلى أنها تخرجت في جامعة غاكوشوين في مارس 2024، وبدأت بعد ذلك العمل بدوام كامل لدى جمعية الصليب الأحمر الياباني، بالتوازي مع مشاركتها في المناسبات والاحتفالات الرسمية للأسرة الإمبراطورية.

وخلال السنوات الأخيرة، توسع حضورها في المهام العامة، إذ شاركت في حفلات القصر والاستقبالات الدبلوماسية والفعاليات الوطنية، كما ألقت كلمات في مناسبات رسمية، وقامت في نوفمبر 2025 بأول زيارة رسمية لها إلى الخارج متوجهة إلى لاوس، في خطوة عززت حضورها كأحد أبرز الوجوه الشابة داخل الأسرة الإمبراطورية.

وفي سبتمبر الماضي، شاركت أيكو في افتتاح المؤتمر العالمي الـ36 لعلوم المختبرات الطبية، كما ظهرت مطلع أكتوبر الجاري إلى جانب والديها خلال زيارة معرض فني في طوكيو، ضمن سلسلة متزايدة من المهام الرسمية الموكلة إليها.

لكن هذا الحضور لا يمنحها حق الخلافة تلقائياً. فالقانون الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ مع الدستور الياباني عام 1947 حدد وراثة العرش بالذكور من الخط الأبوي، وهي القاعدة التي أبقت أيكو خارج ترتيب الخلافة رغم أنها ابنة الإمبراطور.

وشهد العام الجاري إقرار تعديلات على قانون الأسرة الإمبراطورية لمعالجة مشكلة تقلص عدد أفرادها، بينها ترتيبات تسمح للأميرات بالاحتفاظ بوضعهن داخل الأسرة بعد الزواج، إضافة إلى فتح المجال أمام استعادة أفراد من فروع ذكورية بعيدة من السلالة الإمبراطورية، على أن يبدأ تطبيق جانب من التعديلات في 24 أكتوبر الجاري.

إلا أن تلك التعديلات لم تمنح المرأة حق وراثة العرش، ما أبقى قضية أيكو في قلب نقاش متجدد بين المتمسكين بنظام الخلافة الأبوي وبين المطالبين بتحديثه.

والمفارقة أن وصول امرأة إلى عرش اليابان ليس سابقة تاريخية؛ إذ شهد التاريخ الياباني حكم 8 نساء في 10 فترات إمبراطورية، بعدما اعتلت اثنتان منهن العرش مرتين، وكانت آخر إمبراطورة حاكمة هي غو-ساكوراماتشي في القرن الـ18.

وبين الشعبية المتزايدة للأميرة أيكو وتقلص عدد الورثة الذكور، يبقى السؤال مفتوحاً في اليابان: هل تتغير قواعد عمرها عقود لتفتح الطريق أمام ابنة الإمبراطور، أم يستمر «عرش الأقحوان» محصوراً في الذكور؟