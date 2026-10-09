تتمتع الأميرة أيكو، الابنة الوحيدة لإمبراطور اليابان ناروهيتو والإمبراطورة ماساكو، بشعبية لافتة بين اليابانيين، إلا أن الطريق إلى «عرش الأقحوان» لا يزال مغلقاً أمامها بموجب القواعد الحالية للخلافة، ما أعاد الجدل في اليابان حول إمكانية تغيير قانون عمره عقود والسماح للمرأة باعتلاء العرش.
وتبلغ أيكو 24 عاماً، ورغم كونها الابنة الوحيدة للإمبراطور الحالي، فإنها لا تظهر في ترتيب وراثة العرش، إذ تنص المادة الأولى من قانون البيت الإمبراطوري الياباني على أن الخلافة تقتصر على الذكور المنحدرين من السلالة الإمبراطورية عبر الخط الأبوي، وفق ما توضحه وكالة القصر الإمبراطوري الياباني.
وبموجب النظام الحالي، يضم ترتيب الخلافة 3 رجال فقط، يتقدمهم ولي العهد الأمير أكيشينو، الشقيق الأصغر للإمبراطور ناروهيتو، ثم ابنه الأمير هيساهيتو، وبعدهما الأمير هيتاشي، عم الإمبراطور.
ومع تقلص عدد أفراد الأسرة الإمبراطورية المؤهلين للخلافة، تصاعد النقاش بشأن مستقبل العرش، خصوصاً مع الشعبية التي تحظى بها أيكو. وأظهر استطلاع لصحيفة «ماينيشي شيمبون» خلال العام الجاري تأييد 72% من المشاركين لفكرة السماح للمرأة باعتلاء العرش، فيما أظهرت استطلاعات أخرى مستويات مرتفعة من التأييد لتغيير القواعد الحالية.
ولم تعد أيكو بعيدة عن المشهد الرسمي؛ إذ تشير وكالة القصر الإمبراطوري إلى أنها تخرجت في جامعة غاكوشوين في مارس 2024، وبدأت بعد ذلك العمل بدوام كامل لدى جمعية الصليب الأحمر الياباني، بالتوازي مع مشاركتها في المناسبات والاحتفالات الرسمية للأسرة الإمبراطورية.
وخلال السنوات الأخيرة، توسع حضورها في المهام العامة، إذ شاركت في حفلات القصر والاستقبالات الدبلوماسية والفعاليات الوطنية، كما ألقت كلمات في مناسبات رسمية، وقامت في نوفمبر 2025 بأول زيارة رسمية لها إلى الخارج متوجهة إلى لاوس، في خطوة عززت حضورها كأحد أبرز الوجوه الشابة داخل الأسرة الإمبراطورية.
وفي سبتمبر الماضي، شاركت أيكو في افتتاح المؤتمر العالمي الـ36 لعلوم المختبرات الطبية، كما ظهرت مطلع أكتوبر الجاري إلى جانب والديها خلال زيارة معرض فني في طوكيو، ضمن سلسلة متزايدة من المهام الرسمية الموكلة إليها.
لكن هذا الحضور لا يمنحها حق الخلافة تلقائياً. فالقانون الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ مع الدستور الياباني عام 1947 حدد وراثة العرش بالذكور من الخط الأبوي، وهي القاعدة التي أبقت أيكو خارج ترتيب الخلافة رغم أنها ابنة الإمبراطور.
وشهد العام الجاري إقرار تعديلات على قانون الأسرة الإمبراطورية لمعالجة مشكلة تقلص عدد أفرادها، بينها ترتيبات تسمح للأميرات بالاحتفاظ بوضعهن داخل الأسرة بعد الزواج، إضافة إلى فتح المجال أمام استعادة أفراد من فروع ذكورية بعيدة من السلالة الإمبراطورية، على أن يبدأ تطبيق جانب من التعديلات في 24 أكتوبر الجاري.
إلا أن تلك التعديلات لم تمنح المرأة حق وراثة العرش، ما أبقى قضية أيكو في قلب نقاش متجدد بين المتمسكين بنظام الخلافة الأبوي وبين المطالبين بتحديثه.
والمفارقة أن وصول امرأة إلى عرش اليابان ليس سابقة تاريخية؛ إذ شهد التاريخ الياباني حكم 8 نساء في 10 فترات إمبراطورية، بعدما اعتلت اثنتان منهن العرش مرتين، وكانت آخر إمبراطورة حاكمة هي غو-ساكوراماتشي في القرن الـ18.
وبين الشعبية المتزايدة للأميرة أيكو وتقلص عدد الورثة الذكور، يبقى السؤال مفتوحاً في اليابان: هل تتغير قواعد عمرها عقود لتفتح الطريق أمام ابنة الإمبراطور، أم يستمر «عرش الأقحوان» محصوراً في الذكور؟
Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Empress Masako, enjoys notable popularity among the Japanese people. However, the path to the "Chrysanthemum Throne" remains closed to her under the current succession rules, reigniting the debate in Japan about the possibility of changing a decades-old law to allow women to ascend the throne.
Aiko is 24 years old, and despite being the only daughter of the current emperor, she does not appear in the line of succession. Article 1 of the Japanese Imperial House Law stipulates that succession is limited to males descended from the imperial lineage through the paternal line, as clarified by the Imperial Palace Agency.
Under the current system, the line of succession includes only three men, led by Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, followed by his son Prince Hisahito, and then Prince Hitachi, the emperor's uncle.
As the number of eligible members of the imperial family for succession shrinks, the discussion about the future of the throne has intensified, especially given Aiko's popularity. A survey by the Mainichi Shimbun this year showed that 72% of participants supported the idea of allowing women to ascend the throne, while other polls indicated high levels of support for changing the current rules.
Aiko is no longer distant from the official scene; the Imperial Palace Agency indicates that she graduated from Gakushuin University in March 2024 and subsequently began working full-time at the Japanese Red Cross Society, alongside her participation in official family events and ceremonies.
In recent years, her presence in public duties has expanded, as she participated in palace receptions, diplomatic gatherings, and national events. She has also delivered speeches at official occasions and made her first official overseas visit to Laos in November 2025, a step that enhanced her presence as one of the prominent young faces within the imperial family.
Last September, Aiko participated in the opening of the 36th World Congress on Medical Laboratory Science, and she appeared in early October alongside her parents during a visit to an art exhibition in Tokyo, as part of an increasing series of official duties assigned to her.
However, this presence does not automatically grant her the right to succession. The law, which came into effect with the Japanese constitution in 1947, limited the inheritance of the throne to males from the paternal line, a rule that has kept Aiko outside the line of succession despite being the emperor's daughter.
This year saw the approval of amendments to the Imperial Family Law to address the issue of the shrinking number of its members, including arrangements that allow princesses to retain their status within the family after marriage, as well as opening the door for the restoration of individuals from distant male branches of the imperial lineage, with some aspects of the amendments set to take effect on October 24.
However, these amendments did not grant women the right to inherit the throne, leaving Aiko's case at the heart of a renewed debate between those who uphold the paternal succession system and those advocating for its modernization.
Ironically, the ascension of a woman to the Japanese throne is not a historical precedent; Japanese history has seen eight women rule during ten imperial periods, with two of them having ascended the throne twice. The last ruling empress was Go-Sakuramachi in the 18th century.
Amid the growing popularity of Princess Aiko and the shrinking number of male heirs, the question remains open in Japan: Will decades-old rules change to pave the way for the emperor's daughter, or will the "Chrysanthemum Throne" remain restricted to males?