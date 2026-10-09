Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Empress Masako, enjoys notable popularity among the Japanese people. However, the path to the "Chrysanthemum Throne" remains closed to her under the current succession rules, reigniting the debate in Japan about the possibility of changing a decades-old law to allow women to ascend the throne.

Aiko is 24 years old, and despite being the only daughter of the current emperor, she does not appear in the line of succession. Article 1 of the Japanese Imperial House Law stipulates that succession is limited to males descended from the imperial lineage through the paternal line, as clarified by the Imperial Palace Agency.

Under the current system, the line of succession includes only three men, led by Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, followed by his son Prince Hisahito, and then Prince Hitachi, the emperor's uncle.

As the number of eligible members of the imperial family for succession shrinks, the discussion about the future of the throne has intensified, especially given Aiko's popularity. A survey by the Mainichi Shimbun this year showed that 72% of participants supported the idea of allowing women to ascend the throne, while other polls indicated high levels of support for changing the current rules.

Aiko is no longer distant from the official scene; the Imperial Palace Agency indicates that she graduated from Gakushuin University in March 2024 and subsequently began working full-time at the Japanese Red Cross Society, alongside her participation in official family events and ceremonies.

In recent years, her presence in public duties has expanded, as she participated in palace receptions, diplomatic gatherings, and national events. She has also delivered speeches at official occasions and made her first official overseas visit to Laos in November 2025, a step that enhanced her presence as one of the prominent young faces within the imperial family.

Last September, Aiko participated in the opening of the 36th World Congress on Medical Laboratory Science, and she appeared in early October alongside her parents during a visit to an art exhibition in Tokyo, as part of an increasing series of official duties assigned to her.

However, this presence does not automatically grant her the right to succession. The law, which came into effect with the Japanese constitution in 1947, limited the inheritance of the throne to males from the paternal line, a rule that has kept Aiko outside the line of succession despite being the emperor's daughter.

This year saw the approval of amendments to the Imperial Family Law to address the issue of the shrinking number of its members, including arrangements that allow princesses to retain their status within the family after marriage, as well as opening the door for the restoration of individuals from distant male branches of the imperial lineage, with some aspects of the amendments set to take effect on October 24.

However, these amendments did not grant women the right to inherit the throne, leaving Aiko's case at the heart of a renewed debate between those who uphold the paternal succession system and those advocating for its modernization.

Ironically, the ascension of a woman to the Japanese throne is not a historical precedent; Japanese history has seen eight women rule during ten imperial periods, with two of them having ascended the throne twice. The last ruling empress was Go-Sakuramachi in the 18th century.

Amid the growing popularity of Princess Aiko and the shrinking number of male heirs, the question remains open in Japan: Will decades-old rules change to pave the way for the emperor's daughter, or will the "Chrysanthemum Throne" remain restricted to males?