The "Aswa Community," in partnership with the National Unified Procurement Company for Medicines, Medical Devices, and Supplies "NUPCO," one of the Public Investment Fund companies, has launched the Saudi Program for Preparing Young Health Leaders (SYHLP), aimed at empowering young national talents and developing their leadership and knowledge capabilities, thereby enhancing their readiness to contribute to the future of the health sector and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The program brings together more than 70 participants from young talents and those interested in the health sector, within an intensive training experience that spans five days, totaling 25 training hours, combining specialized knowledge, practical application, and leadership experience.

The program focuses on several qualitative themes related to the development of the health sector, including health leadership and systems thinking, health insurance and health economics, innovation and digital health transformation, as well as presentation and persuasion skills before decision-makers, which contributes to enabling participants to understand challenges more comprehensively and transform knowledge into practical, scalable solutions.

The program concludes with the presentation and evaluation of innovative projects led by the participants to address real challenges in the health sector, in an experience aimed at enhancing their ability to develop ideas and turn them into initiatives and projects with practical value, while allowing room for quality projects for later stages of development and incubation in collaboration with partners and relevant entities.

The program is part of the "Aswa Community's" approach to building qualitative platforms to empower youth, linking national talents with specialized expertise and influential entities, and creating leadership opportunities that contribute to the development of vital sectors in the Kingdom.

The partnership with "NUPCO" reflects the importance of integrating efforts among national entities to support and develop young talents, and to enhance a culture of innovation and knowledge exchange in the health sector, contributing to building national capacities capable of actively participating in the development of the healthcare system and improving its efficiency and sustainability.