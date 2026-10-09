أطلق «مجتمع أسوة»، بالشراكة مع الشركة الوطنية للشراء الموحد للأدوية والأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية «نوبكو»، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، البرنامج السعودي لإعداد القادة الصحيين الشباب (SYHLP)، بهدف تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية الشابة وتطوير قدراتها القيادية والمعرفية، بما يعزز جاهزيتها للمساهمة في مستقبل القطاع الصحي ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

ويجمع البرنامج أكثر من 70 مشاركًا ومشاركة من الكفاءات الشابة والمهتمين بالقطاع الصحي، ضمن تجربة تدريبية مكثفة تمتد على مدى خمسة أيام، بواقع 25 ساعة تدريبية، تجمع بين المعرفة المتخصصة والتطبيق العملي والتجربة القيادية.

ويركز البرنامج على عدد من المحاور النوعية المرتبطة بتطور القطاع الصحي، تشمل القيادة الصحية والتفكير المنظومي، والتأمين الصحي واقتصاديات الصحة، والابتكار والتحول الرقمي الصحي، إلى جانب مهارات العرض والإقناع أمام صناع القرار، بما يسهم في تمكين المشاركين من فهم التحديات بصورة أشمل وتحويل المعرفة إلى حلول عملية قابلة للتطوير.

ويختتم البرنامج بعرض وتقييم مشاريع ابتكارية يقودها المشاركون لمعالجة تحديات واقعية في القطاع الصحي، في تجربة تهدف إلى تعزيز قدرتهم على تطوير الأفكار وتحويلها إلى مبادرات ومشاريع ذات قيمة تطبيقية، مع إتاحة المجال أمام المشاريع النوعية لمراحل لاحقة من التطوير والاحتضان بالتعاون مع الشركاء والجهات ذات العلاقة.

ويأتي البرنامج ضمن توجه «مجتمع أسوة» نحو بناء منصات نوعية لتمكين الشباب، وربط الكفاءات الوطنية بالخبرات المتخصصة والجهات المؤثرة، وإيجاد فرص قيادية تسهم في تطوير القطاعات الحيوية في المملكة.

وتعكس الشراكة مع «نوبكو» أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الوطنية في دعم وتنمية الكفاءات الشابة، وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار والتبادل المعرفي في القطاع الصحي، بما يسهم في بناء قدرات وطنية قادرة على المشاركة بفاعلية في تطوير منظومة الرعاية الصحية ورفع كفاءتها واستدامتها.