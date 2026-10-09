Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and on his behalf, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh Region, will inaugurate the seventh international conference on disability and rehabilitation next (Sunday), which will be held from October 11 to 13 at the InterContinental Hotel in Riyadh.

The conference will be chaired by Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Center for Disability Research, the organizing body of the conference. It will be attended by a distinguished group of scientists, researchers, and innovators from various countries around the world to discuss the latest scientific discoveries and promising technologies that could bring about qualitative transformations in the lives of people with disabilities and their families.

The conference comes under the slogan "Daring Towards the Future," reflecting a scientific approach that transcends the limits of available solutions today and opens new horizons for research aimed at restoring lost abilities and developing innovative technologies in the fields of vision, hearing, and movement, bringing scientific aspirations closer to the reality of the lives of people with disabilities.

The conference will also honor the winners of the "King Salman Global Award for Disability Research," which attracted 770 nominations from 111 countries, in addition to organizing an artificial intelligence hackathon for people with disabilities, which attracted more than 2,250 participants across 918 teams from various nationalities, to develop innovative solutions that address the challenges faced by people with disabilities.

The conference activities will extend to the community through evenings and interactive workshops involving several influencers and specialists, targeting people with disabilities and their families, addressing topics that touch on their daily lives and enhance community awareness of disability issues.

The conference reflects the journey of the King Salman Center for Disability Research and the scientific and research contributions achieved with the support of its institutions and partners, continuing a cause embraced by Saudi society and contributing to its advancement, reaching a stage where the Kingdom aspires to a leading role in developing disability research and shaping its future.

These aspirations go beyond keeping pace with the scientific advancements witnessed worldwide to contributing to its creation and opening new research and innovative pathways, making the Kingdom an active center in developing solutions that restore human abilities and provide broader opportunities for independence and participation in life.