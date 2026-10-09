تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ونيابة عنه، يفتتح الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، أمير منطقة الرياض، (الأحد) القادم، أعمال المؤتمر الدولي السابع للإعاقة والتأهيل، الذي ينعقد خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 13 أكتوبر الجاري، بفندق إنتركونتيننتال الرياض.

ويرأس المؤتمر الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، رئيس مجلس أمناء مركز الملك سلمان لأبحاث الإعاقة، الجهة المنظمة للمؤتمر، وذلك بحضور نخبة من العلماء والباحثين والمبتكرين من مختلف دول العالم، لبحث أحدث الاكتشافات العلمية والتقنيات الواعدة التي من شأنها إحداث تحولات نوعية في حياة الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وأسرهم.

ويأتي المؤتمر تحت شعار «الجرأة نحو المستقبل»، الذي يعكس منهجًا علميًا يتجاوز حدود الحلول المتاحة اليوم، ويفتح آفاقًا جديدة لأبحاث تسعى إلى استعادة قدرات فقدها الإنسان، وتطوير تقنيات مبتكرة في مجالات البصر والسمع والحركة، بما يقرب الطموحات العلمية من واقع حياة الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة.

ويشهد المؤتمر تكريم الفائزين بـ«جائزة الملك سلمان العالمية لأبحاث الإعاقة»، التي استقطبت 770 ترشيحًا من 111 دولة، إلى جانب تنظيم هاكاثون الذكاء الاصطناعي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، الذي استقطب أكثر من 2250 مشاركًا ضمن 918 فريقًا من جنسيات متعددة، لتطوير حلول مبتكرة تستجيب للتحديات التي يواجهها الأشخاص ذوو الإعاقة.

وتمتد فعاليات المؤتمر إلى المجتمع من خلال أمسيات وورش تفاعلية بمشاركة عدد من المؤثرين والمتخصصين، تستهدف الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وأسرهم، وتتناول موضوعات تمس حياتهم اليومية وتعزز الوعي المجتمعي بقضايا الإعاقة.

ويعكس المؤتمر مسيرة مركز الملك سلمان لأبحاث الإعاقة، وما تحقق خلالها من إسهامات علمية وبحثية، بدعم مؤسسيه وشركائه، امتدادًا لقضية تبناها المجتمع السعودي وأسهم في تقدمها، وصولًا إلى مرحلة تتطلع فيها المملكة إلى دور ريادي في تطوير أبحاث الإعاقة وصناعة مستقبلها.

وتتجاوز هذه التطلعات مواكبة ما يشهده العالم من تقدم علمي، إلى الإسهام في صناعته، وفتح مسارات بحثية وابتكارية جديدة، تجعل من المملكة مركزًا فاعلًا في تطوير الحلول التي تعيد للإنسان قدراته، وتمنحه فرصًا أوسع للاستقلال والمشاركة في الحياة.