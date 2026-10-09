تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ونيابة عنه، يفتتح الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، أمير منطقة الرياض، (الأحد) القادم، أعمال المؤتمر الدولي السابع للإعاقة والتأهيل، الذي ينعقد خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 13 أكتوبر الجاري، بفندق إنتركونتيننتال الرياض.
ويرأس المؤتمر الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، رئيس مجلس أمناء مركز الملك سلمان لأبحاث الإعاقة، الجهة المنظمة للمؤتمر، وذلك بحضور نخبة من العلماء والباحثين والمبتكرين من مختلف دول العالم، لبحث أحدث الاكتشافات العلمية والتقنيات الواعدة التي من شأنها إحداث تحولات نوعية في حياة الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وأسرهم.
ويأتي المؤتمر تحت شعار «الجرأة نحو المستقبل»، الذي يعكس منهجًا علميًا يتجاوز حدود الحلول المتاحة اليوم، ويفتح آفاقًا جديدة لأبحاث تسعى إلى استعادة قدرات فقدها الإنسان، وتطوير تقنيات مبتكرة في مجالات البصر والسمع والحركة، بما يقرب الطموحات العلمية من واقع حياة الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة.
ويشهد المؤتمر تكريم الفائزين بـ«جائزة الملك سلمان العالمية لأبحاث الإعاقة»، التي استقطبت 770 ترشيحًا من 111 دولة، إلى جانب تنظيم هاكاثون الذكاء الاصطناعي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، الذي استقطب أكثر من 2250 مشاركًا ضمن 918 فريقًا من جنسيات متعددة، لتطوير حلول مبتكرة تستجيب للتحديات التي يواجهها الأشخاص ذوو الإعاقة.
وتمتد فعاليات المؤتمر إلى المجتمع من خلال أمسيات وورش تفاعلية بمشاركة عدد من المؤثرين والمتخصصين، تستهدف الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وأسرهم، وتتناول موضوعات تمس حياتهم اليومية وتعزز الوعي المجتمعي بقضايا الإعاقة.
ويعكس المؤتمر مسيرة مركز الملك سلمان لأبحاث الإعاقة، وما تحقق خلالها من إسهامات علمية وبحثية، بدعم مؤسسيه وشركائه، امتدادًا لقضية تبناها المجتمع السعودي وأسهم في تقدمها، وصولًا إلى مرحلة تتطلع فيها المملكة إلى دور ريادي في تطوير أبحاث الإعاقة وصناعة مستقبلها.
وتتجاوز هذه التطلعات مواكبة ما يشهده العالم من تقدم علمي، إلى الإسهام في صناعته، وفتح مسارات بحثية وابتكارية جديدة، تجعل من المملكة مركزًا فاعلًا في تطوير الحلول التي تعيد للإنسان قدراته، وتمنحه فرصًا أوسع للاستقلال والمشاركة في الحياة.
Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and on his behalf, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh Region, will inaugurate the seventh international conference on disability and rehabilitation next (Sunday), which will be held from October 11 to 13 at the InterContinental Hotel in Riyadh.
The conference will be chaired by Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Center for Disability Research, the organizing body of the conference. It will be attended by a distinguished group of scientists, researchers, and innovators from various countries around the world to discuss the latest scientific discoveries and promising technologies that could bring about qualitative transformations in the lives of people with disabilities and their families.
The conference comes under the slogan "Daring Towards the Future," reflecting a scientific approach that transcends the limits of available solutions today and opens new horizons for research aimed at restoring lost abilities and developing innovative technologies in the fields of vision, hearing, and movement, bringing scientific aspirations closer to the reality of the lives of people with disabilities.
The conference will also honor the winners of the "King Salman Global Award for Disability Research," which attracted 770 nominations from 111 countries, in addition to organizing an artificial intelligence hackathon for people with disabilities, which attracted more than 2,250 participants across 918 teams from various nationalities, to develop innovative solutions that address the challenges faced by people with disabilities.
The conference activities will extend to the community through evenings and interactive workshops involving several influencers and specialists, targeting people with disabilities and their families, addressing topics that touch on their daily lives and enhance community awareness of disability issues.
The conference reflects the journey of the King Salman Center for Disability Research and the scientific and research contributions achieved with the support of its institutions and partners, continuing a cause embraced by Saudi society and contributing to its advancement, reaching a stage where the Kingdom aspires to a leading role in developing disability research and shaping its future.
These aspirations go beyond keeping pace with the scientific advancements witnessed worldwide to contributing to its creation and opening new research and innovative pathways, making the Kingdom an active center in developing solutions that restore human abilities and provide broader opportunities for independence and participation in life.