Graduates of the College of Engineering at the University of Business and Technology, Namar Al-Juhani and Omar Al-Tahawi, confirmed that their team's qualification to the second stage of the first edition of the "Energy Hackathon" represents an incentive to continue researching and developing engineering ideas, contributing to supporting innovation in the energy sector, and reflecting the ambitions of Saudi youth to participate in the development journey.

Al-Juhani and Al-Tahawi said: "We draw inspiration from the saying of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz: 'The determination of Saudis is like Mount Tuwaiq,' believing in the capabilities of the nation's youth, and motivating us to transform what we have gained in knowledge into work that achieves a tangible impact. We see in these words a responsibility that drives us to persevere and excel, and to be ready to contribute to building the future of our homeland."

They added: "We participated in the first edition of the Energy Hackathon as part of a team consisting of five members, aiming to employ our engineering and research knowledge in a vital sector linked to the future of the Kingdom. Our qualification to the second stage through our research participation was an important milestone in our experience, enhancing our enthusiasm to continue working on and developing our idea."

They continued: "We take pride in this qualification, but for us, it is not the end of the road; rather, it is the beginning of a stage that requires further research and learning. We have realized that developing ideas does not only depend on proposing them, but also requires testing them, reviewing the assumptions on which they are based, benefiting from feedback, and relying on evidence to reach more mature proposals."

They pointed out that the energy sector offers wide opportunities for youth to employ their specialties in facing challenges, explaining: "We see that specialized hackathons represent an important link between academic knowledge and real-world needs; they give us a chance to understand challenges more deeply, think of solutions that support resource efficiency and sustainability, and allow us to test our ideas in an environment that encourages research and innovation."

Al-Juhani and Al-Tahawi emphasized that providing opportunities for youth and creating a supportive environment for their ideas are two essential factors in transforming ambitions into achievements, saying: "When a young person finds space to present their idea, an opportunity to test it, and guidance to help develop it, their ability to take initiative and assume responsibility increases. We hope that these opportunities extend to later stages of research and development, helping promising ideas move towards application."

They added that these experiences align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which enhances investment in people and develops their capabilities, affirming that the responsibility of youth lies in being prepared for opportunities, developing skills, and employing knowledge to serve the national development journey.

The graduates explained that their participation in the "Energy Hackathon" represents an extension of their educational journey at the College of Engineering at the University of Business and Technology, stating: "We take pride in our affiliation with our university, and we see that what we have gained during our time there forms a foundation upon which we build in our practical experiences. Graduation is not the end of learning, but the beginning of a new phase that requires skill development, gaining experiences, and dealing with real challenges."

They noted that working as part of a team of five members allowed them to benefit from diverse perspectives and complementary experiences, adding: "We learned that the success of teamwork depends on task distribution, listening to different opinions, reviewing ideas in light of evidence, and tackling challenges with a team spirit. These skills are not only important for the hackathon but will accompany us in our future professional journey."

Al-Juhani and Al-Tahawi stressed their determination to continue working in the upcoming stages of the hackathon, saying: "We aspire to reach advanced stages, and we are keen to invest every step in developing our idea and gaining more experience. For us, the value of participation is not limited to the results but also includes what we learn from research, experimentation, and working with others."

They expressed hope that their experience would encourage more Saudi youth to engage in innovative experiences and present their ideas, affirming: "An idea proposed by a young person today could be the beginning of a solution worth developing tomorrow; therefore, we believe in the importance of initiative and not hesitating to engage in experiences that give us the opportunity to learn and contribute."

They concluded their remarks by saying: "Our homeland has given us ample space for ambition, and we must translate that into serious work, useful knowledge, and achievements that serve it. We draw inspiration from the determination of Tuwaiq to face challenges, excel in work, and trust in our abilities as Saudi youth capable of participating in shaping the future of energy and contributing to achieving our nation's aspirations."