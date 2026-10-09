أكد خريجا كلية الهندسة بجامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا نمار الجهني وعمر الطهاوي أن تأهّل فريقهما إلى المرحلة الثانية من النسخة الأولى لـ«هاكاثون الطاقة» يمثل حافزًا لمواصلة البحث وتطوير الأفكار الهندسية، بما يسهم في دعم الابتكار في قطاع الطاقة، ويعكس طموحات الشباب السعودي في المشاركة بمسيرة التنمية.
وقال الجهني والطهاوي: «نستلهم من مقولة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز: (همة السعوديين مثل جبل طويق)، إيمانًا بقدرات أبناء الوطن، ودافعًا لنا لتحويل ما اكتسبناه من معرفة إلى عمل يحقق أثرًا ملموسًا. ونرى في هذه الكلمات مسؤولية تحفّزنا على المثابرة والإتقان، والاستعداد للمساهمة في بناء مستقبل وطننا».
وأضافا: «شاركنا في النسخة الأولى من هاكاثون الطاقة ضمن فريق مكوّن من خمسة أعضاء، بهدف توظيف معارفنا الهندسية والبحثية في قطاع حيوي يرتبط بمستقبل المملكة. وكان تأهّلنا إلى المرحلة الثانية بمشاركتنا البحثية محطة مهمة في تجربتنا، عزّزت حماسنا لمواصلة العمل على فكرتنا وتطويرها».
وتابعا: «نعتز بهذا التأهّل، لكنه بالنسبة لنا ليس نهاية الطريق، بل بداية مرحلة تتطلب مزيدًا من البحث والتعلّم. وقد أدركنا أن تطوير الأفكار لا يعتمد على طرحها فحسب، بل يحتاج إلى اختبارها، ومراجعة الافتراضات التي تقوم عليها، والاستفادة من الملاحظات، والاستناد إلى الأدلة للوصول إلى مقترحات أكثر نضجًا».
وأشارا إلى أن قطاع الطاقة يتيح فرصًا واسعة أمام الشباب لتوظيف تخصصاتهم في مواجهة التحديات، موضحين: «نرى أن الهاكاثونات المتخصصة تمثل حلقة وصل مهمة بين المعرفة الأكاديمية واحتياجات الواقع؛ فهي تمنحنا فرصة لفهم التحديات بصورة أعمق، والتفكير في حلول تدعم كفاءة استخدام الموارد والاستدامة، وتتيح لنا اختبار أفكارنا في بيئة تشجع على البحث والابتكار».
وأكد الجهني والطهاوي أن إتاحة الفرص للشباب وتوفير بيئة داعمة لأفكارهم يمثلان عاملين أساسيين في تحويل الطموحات إلى إنجازات، وقالا: «عندما يجد الشاب مساحة لعرض فكرته، وفرصة لاختبارها، وإرشادًا يساعده على تطويرها، تزداد قدرته على المبادرة وتحمل المسؤولية. ونأمل أن تمتد هذه الفرص إلى مراحل لاحقة من البحث والتطوير، بما يساعد الأفكار الواعدة على الانتقال نحو التطبيق».
وأضافا أن هذه التجارب تتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تعزز الاستثمار في الإنسان وتنمية قدراته، مؤكدين أن مسؤولية الشباب تتمثل في الاستعداد للفرص، وتطوير المهارات، وتوظيف المعرفة بما يخدم مسيرة التنمية الوطنية.
وأوضح الخريجان أن مشاركتهما في «هاكاثون الطاقة» تمثل امتدادًا لرحلتهما التعليمية في كلية الهندسة بجامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا، وقالا: «نعتز بانتمائنا إلى جامعتنا، ونرى أن ما اكتسبناه خلالها من معرفة يشكل أساسًا نبني عليه في تجاربنا العملية. فالتخرج ليس نهاية التعلّم، بل بداية مرحلة جديدة تتطلب تطوير المهارات، واكتساب الخبرات، والتعامل مع تحديات واقعية».
ولفتا إلى أن العمل ضمن فريق من خمسة أعضاء أتاح لهما الاستفادة من تعدد وجهات النظر وتكامل الخبرات، وأضافا: «تعلّمنا أن نجاح العمل الجماعي يعتمد على توزيع المهام، والاستماع إلى الآراء المختلفة، ومراجعة الأفكار في ضوء الأدلة، والتعامل مع التحديات بروح الفريق الواحد. وهذه المهارات لا تقتصر أهميتها على الهاكاثون، بل ترافقنا في مسيرتنا المهنية مستقبلًا».
وشدد الجهني والطهاوي على عزمهما مواصلة العمل في المراحل المقبلة من الهاكاثون، قائلين: «نطمح إلى الوصول إلى مراحل متقدمة، ونحرص على استثمار كل خطوة في تطوير فكرتنا واكتساب المزيد من الخبرة. فبالنسبة لنا، لا تقتصر قيمة المشاركة على النتائج، بل تشمل أيضًا ما نتعلمه من البحث والتجربة والعمل مع الآخرين».
وأعربا عن أملهما في أن تشجع تجربتهما مزيدًا من الشباب السعودي على خوض التجارب الابتكارية وطرح أفكارهم، مؤكدين: «قد تكون فكرة يطرحها شاب اليوم بداية لحل يستحق التطوير غدًا؛ لذلك نؤمن بأهمية المبادرة وعدم التردد في خوض التجارب التي تمنحنا فرصة للتعلّم والإسهام».
واختتما حديثهما بالقول: «لقد منحنا الوطن مساحة واسعة للطموح، وعلينا أن نترجم ذلك إلى عمل جاد ومعرفة نافعة وإنجازات تخدمه. ونستلهم من همّة طويق الإصرار على مواجهة التحديات، والإتقان في العمل، والثقة بقدراتنا كشباب سعوديين قادرين على المشاركة في صناعة مستقبل الطاقة والمساهمة في تحقيق طموحات وطننا».
من «هاكاثون الطاقة».. نمار الجهني وعمر الطهاوي يحوّلان المعرفة إلى ابتكار وطني
أكد خريجا كلية الهندسة بجامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا نمار الجهني وعمر الطهاوي أن تأهّل فريقهما إلى المرحلة الثانية من النسخة الأولى لـ«هاكاثون الطاقة» يمثل حافزًا لمواصلة البحث وتطوير الأفكار الهندسية، بما يسهم في دعم الابتكار في قطاع الطاقة، ويعكس طموحات الشباب السعودي في المشاركة بمسيرة التنمية.
Graduates of the College of Engineering at the University of Business and Technology, Namar Al-Juhani and Omar Al-Tahawi, confirmed that their team's qualification to the second stage of the first edition of the "Energy Hackathon" represents an incentive to continue researching and developing engineering ideas, contributing to supporting innovation in the energy sector, and reflecting the ambitions of Saudi youth to participate in the development journey.
Al-Juhani and Al-Tahawi said: "We draw inspiration from the saying of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz: 'The determination of Saudis is like Mount Tuwaiq,' believing in the capabilities of the nation's youth, and motivating us to transform what we have gained in knowledge into work that achieves a tangible impact. We see in these words a responsibility that drives us to persevere and excel, and to be ready to contribute to building the future of our homeland."
They added: "We participated in the first edition of the Energy Hackathon as part of a team consisting of five members, aiming to employ our engineering and research knowledge in a vital sector linked to the future of the Kingdom. Our qualification to the second stage through our research participation was an important milestone in our experience, enhancing our enthusiasm to continue working on and developing our idea."
They continued: "We take pride in this qualification, but for us, it is not the end of the road; rather, it is the beginning of a stage that requires further research and learning. We have realized that developing ideas does not only depend on proposing them, but also requires testing them, reviewing the assumptions on which they are based, benefiting from feedback, and relying on evidence to reach more mature proposals."
They pointed out that the energy sector offers wide opportunities for youth to employ their specialties in facing challenges, explaining: "We see that specialized hackathons represent an important link between academic knowledge and real-world needs; they give us a chance to understand challenges more deeply, think of solutions that support resource efficiency and sustainability, and allow us to test our ideas in an environment that encourages research and innovation."
Al-Juhani and Al-Tahawi emphasized that providing opportunities for youth and creating a supportive environment for their ideas are two essential factors in transforming ambitions into achievements, saying: "When a young person finds space to present their idea, an opportunity to test it, and guidance to help develop it, their ability to take initiative and assume responsibility increases. We hope that these opportunities extend to later stages of research and development, helping promising ideas move towards application."
They added that these experiences align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which enhances investment in people and develops their capabilities, affirming that the responsibility of youth lies in being prepared for opportunities, developing skills, and employing knowledge to serve the national development journey.
The graduates explained that their participation in the "Energy Hackathon" represents an extension of their educational journey at the College of Engineering at the University of Business and Technology, stating: "We take pride in our affiliation with our university, and we see that what we have gained during our time there forms a foundation upon which we build in our practical experiences. Graduation is not the end of learning, but the beginning of a new phase that requires skill development, gaining experiences, and dealing with real challenges."
They noted that working as part of a team of five members allowed them to benefit from diverse perspectives and complementary experiences, adding: "We learned that the success of teamwork depends on task distribution, listening to different opinions, reviewing ideas in light of evidence, and tackling challenges with a team spirit. These skills are not only important for the hackathon but will accompany us in our future professional journey."
Al-Juhani and Al-Tahawi stressed their determination to continue working in the upcoming stages of the hackathon, saying: "We aspire to reach advanced stages, and we are keen to invest every step in developing our idea and gaining more experience. For us, the value of participation is not limited to the results but also includes what we learn from research, experimentation, and working with others."
They expressed hope that their experience would encourage more Saudi youth to engage in innovative experiences and present their ideas, affirming: "An idea proposed by a young person today could be the beginning of a solution worth developing tomorrow; therefore, we believe in the importance of initiative and not hesitating to engage in experiences that give us the opportunity to learn and contribute."
They concluded their remarks by saying: "Our homeland has given us ample space for ambition, and we must translate that into serious work, useful knowledge, and achievements that serve it. We draw inspiration from the determination of Tuwaiq to face challenges, excel in work, and trust in our abilities as Saudi youth capable of participating in shaping the future of energy and contributing to achieving our nation's aspirations."