أكد خريجا كلية الهندسة بجامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا نمار الجهني وعمر الطهاوي أن تأهّل فريقهما إلى المرحلة الثانية من النسخة الأولى لـ«هاكاثون الطاقة» يمثل حافزًا لمواصلة البحث وتطوير الأفكار الهندسية، بما يسهم في دعم الابتكار في قطاع الطاقة، ويعكس طموحات الشباب السعودي في المشاركة بمسيرة التنمية.
وقال الجهني والطهاوي: «نستلهم من مقولة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز: (همة السعوديين مثل جبل طويق)، إيمانًا بقدرات أبناء الوطن، ودافعًا لنا لتحويل ما اكتسبناه من معرفة إلى عمل يحقق أثرًا ملموسًا. ونرى في هذه الكلمات مسؤولية تحفّزنا على المثابرة والإتقان، والاستعداد للمساهمة في بناء مستقبل وطننا».
وأضافا: «شاركنا في النسخة الأولى من هاكاثون الطاقة ضمن فريق مكوّن من خمسة أعضاء، بهدف توظيف معارفنا الهندسية والبحثية في قطاع حيوي يرتبط بمستقبل المملكة. وكان تأهّلنا إلى المرحلة الثانية بمشاركتنا البحثية محطة مهمة في تجربتنا، عزّزت حماسنا لمواصلة العمل على فكرتنا وتطويرها».
وتابعا: «نعتز بهذا التأهّل، لكنه بالنسبة لنا ليس نهاية الطريق، بل بداية مرحلة تتطلب مزيدًا من البحث والتعلّم. وقد أدركنا أن تطوير الأفكار لا يعتمد على طرحها فحسب، بل يحتاج إلى اختبارها، ومراجعة الافتراضات التي تقوم عليها، والاستفادة من الملاحظات، والاستناد إلى الأدلة للوصول إلى مقترحات أكثر نضجًا».
وأشارا إلى أن قطاع الطاقة يتيح فرصًا واسعة أمام الشباب لتوظيف تخصصاتهم في مواجهة التحديات، موضحين: «نرى أن الهاكاثونات المتخصصة تمثل حلقة وصل مهمة بين المعرفة الأكاديمية واحتياجات الواقع؛ فهي تمنحنا فرصة لفهم التحديات بصورة أعمق، والتفكير في حلول تدعم كفاءة استخدام الموارد والاستدامة، وتتيح لنا اختبار أفكارنا في بيئة تشجع على البحث والابتكار».
وأكد الجهني والطهاوي أن إتاحة الفرص للشباب وتوفير بيئة داعمة لأفكارهم يمثلان عاملين أساسيين في تحويل الطموحات إلى إنجازات، وقالا: «عندما يجد الشاب مساحة لعرض فكرته، وفرصة لاختبارها، وإرشادًا يساعده على تطويرها، تزداد قدرته على المبادرة وتحمل المسؤولية. ونأمل أن تمتد هذه الفرص إلى مراحل لاحقة من البحث والتطوير، بما يساعد الأفكار الواعدة على الانتقال نحو التطبيق».
وأضافا أن هذه التجارب تتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تعزز الاستثمار في الإنسان وتنمية قدراته، مؤكدين أن مسؤولية الشباب تتمثل في الاستعداد للفرص، وتطوير المهارات، وتوظيف المعرفة بما يخدم مسيرة التنمية الوطنية.
وأوضح الخريجان أن مشاركتهما في «هاكاثون الطاقة» تمثل امتدادًا لرحلتهما التعليمية في كلية الهندسة بجامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا، وقالا: «نعتز بانتمائنا إلى جامعتنا، ونرى أن ما اكتسبناه خلالها من معرفة يشكل أساسًا نبني عليه في تجاربنا العملية. فالتخرج ليس نهاية التعلّم، بل بداية مرحلة جديدة تتطلب تطوير المهارات، واكتساب الخبرات، والتعامل مع تحديات واقعية».
ولفتا إلى أن العمل ضمن فريق من خمسة أعضاء أتاح لهما الاستفادة من تعدد وجهات النظر وتكامل الخبرات، وأضافا: «تعلّمنا أن نجاح العمل الجماعي يعتمد على توزيع المهام، والاستماع إلى الآراء المختلفة، ومراجعة الأفكار في ضوء الأدلة، والتعامل مع التحديات بروح الفريق الواحد. وهذه المهارات لا تقتصر أهميتها على الهاكاثون، بل ترافقنا في مسيرتنا المهنية مستقبلًا».
وشدد الجهني والطهاوي على عزمهما مواصلة العمل في المراحل المقبلة من الهاكاثون، قائلين: «نطمح إلى الوصول إلى مراحل متقدمة، ونحرص على استثمار كل خطوة في تطوير فكرتنا واكتساب المزيد من الخبرة. فبالنسبة لنا، لا تقتصر قيمة المشاركة على النتائج، بل تشمل أيضًا ما نتعلمه من البحث والتجربة والعمل مع الآخرين».
وأعربا عن أملهما في أن تشجع تجربتهما مزيدًا من الشباب السعودي على خوض التجارب الابتكارية وطرح أفكارهم، مؤكدين: «قد تكون فكرة يطرحها شاب اليوم بداية لحل يستحق التطوير غدًا؛ لذلك نؤمن بأهمية المبادرة وعدم التردد في خوض التجارب التي تمنحنا فرصة للتعلّم والإسهام».
واختتما حديثهما بالقول: «لقد منحنا الوطن مساحة واسعة للطموح، وعلينا أن نترجم ذلك إلى عمل جاد ومعرفة نافعة وإنجازات تخدمه. ونستلهم من همّة طويق الإصرار على مواجهة التحديات، والإتقان في العمل، والثقة بقدراتنا كشباب سعوديين قادرين على المشاركة في صناعة مستقبل الطاقة والمساهمة في تحقيق طموحات وطننا».