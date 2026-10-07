A complaint about finding a mouse inside a meal at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, has transformed from a food safety issue into an investigation into an attempted extortion, after the restaurant owner accused two women of demanding 2.5 million rupees in exchange for not escalating the case and widely re-sharing a video of the incident.

The story began on September 24, when Mansi Amit Acharya, accompanied by a child and two men, visited the "Radhakrishna" restaurant in the Borivali West area of Mumbai, and the group ordered several dishes, including "Mysore Masala Dosa."

While dining, Amit Trivedi, one of the group members, stated that he found a small mouse inside the "dosa" after having eaten part of it, while the incident was filmed and the police were called.

The video spreads and the license is suspended

The video of the incident went viral on social media two days later, prompting the Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra to intervene and suspend the restaurant's license on September 28, leading to its closure.

However, the case took a new turn after the restaurant owner, Jai Kishore Shah, filed a complaint with the police, stating that he received financial demands and threats to re-share the video and escalate the case against him if he did not pay a settlement amount.

According to the complaint, the initial demand started at 2.5 million rupees, before dropping during negotiations to 2 million rupees, then 1.5 million, down to 700,000 rupees.

Payment of 100,000 rupees

Shah stated that he paid 100,000 rupees in cash upfront on September 30, with the remaining amount to be paid later, while he continued to communicate with the police regarding what he described as an extortion attempt.

In the following days, communications and messages via WhatsApp continued, demanding the remaining amount of 600,000 rupees, with threats to re-circulate the video and take further action against the restaurant.

According to Borivali police, an appointment was arranged on October 5 to hand over the remaining amount under police supervision, as part of the investigation into the complaint.

Extortion case

The police registered a case against Mansi Amit Acharya and her sister Kinal Bhatia under Section 308(2) related to extortion, alongside Section 3(5) concerning common intent from the Indian "Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita" law.

The authorities continue to investigate the allegations and the individuals connected to the case, while the complete circumstances surrounding the appearance of the mouse in the dish have yet to be clarified.

How did the mouse end up in the meal?

This point remains one of the key aspects of the case under investigation; the customer insists that he found the mouse inside the "dosa" after eating part of it, while the authorities have not announced a final result determining how it got into the dish.

Thus, the incident transformed in less than two weeks from a food complaint that led to the suspension of the restaurant's license, to a criminal investigation regarding a financial demand that started at 2.5 million rupees, amid ongoing inquiries into the origin of the mouse incident and the related extortion allegations.