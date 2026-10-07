تحولت شكوى بشأن العثور على فأر داخل وجبة في أحد مطاعم مدينة مومباي الهندية من قضية تتعلق بسلامة الغذاء إلى تحقيق في محاولة ابتزاز، بعدما اتهم صاحب المطعم امرأتين بمطالبته بدفع 2.5 مليون روبية مقابل عدم تصعيد القضية وإعادة نشر مقطع الواقعة على نطاق أوسع.

وبدأت القصة في 24 سبتمبر، عندما زارت مانسي أميت أشاريا برفقة طفل ورجلين مطعم «رادهاكريشنا» في منطقة بوريفالي غرب مومباي، وطلبت المجموعة عدداً من الأطباق بينها «ميسور ماسالا دوسا».

وخلال تناول الطعام، قال أميت تريفيدي، أحد أفراد المجموعة، إنه عثر على فأر صغير داخل طبق «الدوسا» بعدما تناول جزءاً منه، فيما جرى تصوير الواقعة واستدعاء الشرطة.

الفيديو ينتشر وتعليق الترخيص

وانتشر مقطع الواقعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد يومين، لتتدخل إدارة الغذاء والدواء في ولاية ماهاراشترا وتعلق ترخيص المطعم في 28 سبتمبر، ما أدى إلى إغلاقه.

لكن القضية أخذت منحى جديداً بعدما تقدم صاحب المطعم جاي كيشور شاه بشكوى إلى الشرطة، قال فيها إنه تلقى مطالبات مالية وتهديدات بإعادة نشر الفيديو وتصعيد القضية ضده إذا لم يدفع مبلغاً للتسوية.

وبدأت المطالبة، وفق الشكوى، عند 2.5 مليون روبية، قبل أن تنخفض خلال المفاوضات إلى مليوني روبية، ثم 1.5 مليون، وصولاً إلى 700 ألف روبية.

دفع 100 ألف روبية

وقال شاه إنه دفع 100 ألف روبية نقداً مقدماً في 30 سبتمبر، على أن يسدد المبلغ المتبقي لاحقاً، فيما واصل التواصل مع الشرطة بشأن ما وصفه بمحاولة ابتزاز.

وخلال الأيام التالية، استمرت الاتصالات والرسائل عبر تطبيق «واتساب» للمطالبة ببقية المبلغ البالغ 600 ألف روبية، مع التهديد بإعادة تداول المقطع واتخاذ إجراءات إضافية ضد المطعم.

ووفق شرطة بوريفالي، جرى ترتيب موعد في الخامس من أكتوبر لتسليم بقية المبلغ تحت متابعة الشرطة، ضمن إجراءات التحقيق في الشكوى.

قضية ابتزاز

وسجلت الشرطة قضية بحق مانسي أميت أشاريا وشقيقتها كينجال بهاتيا بموجب المادة 308(2) المتعلقة بالابتزاز، إلى جانب المادة 3(5) المتعلقة بالقصد المشترك من قانون «بهاراتيا نيايا سانهيتا» الهندي.

وتواصل السلطات التحقيق في الاتهامات والأشخاص المرتبطين بالقضية، فيما لم تُحسم حتى الآن الملابسات الكاملة لواقعة ظهور الفأر في الطبق.

كيف وصل الفأر إلى الوجبة؟

ولا تزال هذه النقطة من أبرز جوانب القضية التي تخضع للتحقيق؛ إذ يؤكد الزبون أنه عثر على الفأر داخل «الدوسا» بعد تناول جزء منها، بينما لم تعلن السلطات نتيجة نهائية تحدد كيفية وصوله إلى الطبق.

وبذلك تحولت الواقعة خلال أقل من أسبوعين من شكوى غذائية أدت إلى تعليق ترخيص المطعم، إلى تحقيق جنائي بشأن مطالبة مالية بدأت بـ2.5 مليون روبية، وسط استمرار التحقيق في أصل واقعة الفأر واتهامات الابتزاز المرتبطة بها.