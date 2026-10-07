The Egyptian President's advisor for health and preventive affairs, Dr. Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din, has settled the debate regarding reports of a new viral variant appearing in Egypt, confirming that the epidemiological situation is stable and does not warrant concern, and that no highly dangerous type or significant change in the viruses circulating within the country has been detected.

Tag El-Din explained in a television interview that viruses naturally change and mutate, but so far there are no indicators of a strong variant or new virus that would cause concern, noting that the state is prepared to deal with any health developments, whether they involve new viruses or old strains.

He added that some countries are witnessing the emergence of new types of viruses, but that does not necessarily mean a similar situation exists in Egypt, clarifying that the genetic changes occurring in viruses are related to their ability to persist and spread, and may cause the immune system to respond differently than it does to previous versions.

He cited the seasonal flu as an example, which constantly changes its strains, which explains the annual updates to its vaccines, as the vaccine notes the season's date according to the strain prevalent at that time.

The President's advisor confirmed that the state has provided vaccines for the targeted groups, and there are no exceptional health issues related to the current weather changes, emphasizing that scientific monitoring is ongoing to ensure readiness for any potential developments.

These statements come amid global interest in monitoring viral mutations, but Tag El-Din clarified that mutation does not necessarily mean an increase in danger; rather, it is a natural phenomenon that occurs during the reproduction of viruses and is subject to continuous health monitoring.