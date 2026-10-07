حسم مستشار الرئيس المصري للشؤون الصحية والوقائية الدكتور محمد عوض تاج الدين الجدل حول ما تردد عن ظهور متحور فايروسي جديد في مصر، مؤكدًا أن الوضع الوبائي مستقر ولا يدعو إلى القلق، وأنه لم يتم رصد أي نوع شديد الخطورة أو تغير جوهري في الفايروسات المنتشرة داخل البلاد.

وأوضح تاج الدين في حديث تلفزيوني أن الفايروسات بطبيعتها تتغير وتتحور، لكن حتى الآن لا توجد مؤشرات على ظهور متحور قوي أو فايروس جديد يستدعي القلق، مشيرًا إلى أن الدولة مستعدة للتعامل مع أي مستجدات صحية سواء أكانت فايروسات جديدة أو سلالات قديمة.

وأضاف أن بعض الدول تشهد ظهور أنواع جديدة من الفايروسات، إلا أن ذلك لا يعني بالضرورة وجود وضع مماثل في مصر، موضحًا أن التغيرات الجينية التي تطرأ على الفايروسات ترتبط بقدرتها على الاستمرار والانتشار، وقد تجعل الجهاز المناعي يتعامل معها بشكل مختلف عن النسخ السابقة.

وضرب مثالًا بالإنفلونزا الموسمية التي تتغير سلالاتها باستمرار، وهو ما يفسر تحديث اللقاحات الخاصة بها كل عام، إذ يُدوّن على اللقاح تاريخ الموسم تبعًا للسلالة المنتشرة في ذلك الوقت.

وأكد مستشار الرئيس أن الدولة وفرت اللقاحات للفئات المستهدفة، ولا توجد مشكلات صحية استثنائية مرتبطة بالتغيرات الجوية الحالية، مشددًا على أن المتابعة العلمية مستمرة لضمان الجاهزية لأي تطورات محتملة.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل اهتمام عالمي بمتابعة التحورات الفايروسية، إلا أن تاج الدين أوضح أن التحور لا يعني بالضرورة زيادة الخطورة، بل هو ظاهرة طبيعية تحدث أثناء تكاثر الفايروسات وتخضع للرقابة الصحية المستمرة.