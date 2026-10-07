A passenger caused chaos inside an airplane after attempting to open its door at an altitude exceeding 30,000 feet, in an incident that terrified passengers and confused the crew during the flight from Bogotá to Frankfurt.

According to what was reported by the British newspaper (Mirror), the man rushed towards the airplane door trying to open it while in flight, before crew members intervened with the help of other passengers to control him and forcibly remove him, amidst a state of panic among travelers.

Despite the incident, the pilot continued the flight as scheduled until the plane landed safely at Frankfurt Airport, where police were waiting for the 33-year-old passenger, who was arrested immediately upon disembarking from the aircraft.

A police spokesperson explained that the man was transferred to a psychiatric hospital due to his condition, and authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against him for endangering aviation safety, in an incident described as one of the strangest aviation occurrences the airline has witnessed recently.



