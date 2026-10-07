تسبّب راكب في فوضى عارمة داخل طائرة بعدما حاول فتح بابها على ارتفاع تجاوز 30 ألف قدم، في واقعة أثارت ذعر الركاب وأربكت الطاقم خلال الرحلة الجوية بين بوغوتا وفرانكفورت.

وبحسب ما نقلته صحيفة (ميرور) البريطانية، اندفع الرجل نحو باب الطائرة محاولًا فتحه أثناء التحليق، قبل أن يتدخل أفراد الطاقم بمساعدة راكبين آخرين للسيطرة عليه وإبعاده بالقوة، وسط حالة من الهلع بين المسافرين.

ورغم الحادث، واصل الطيار الرحلة وفق الجدول المحدد حتى هبطت الطائرة بسلام في مطار فرانكفورت، حيث كانت الشرطة في انتظار الراكب الذي يبلغ من العمر 33 عامًا، وتم القبض عليه فور نزوله من الطائرة.

وأوضح متحدث باسم الشرطة أن الرجل نُقل إلى مستشفى للأمراض النفسية نظرًا لحالته، وبدأت السلطات إجراءات جنائية ضده بتهمة تعريض سلامة الطيران للخطر، في واقعة وُصفت بأنها من أغرب الحوادث الجوية التي شهدتها الشركة مؤخرًا.