تسبّب راكب في فوضى عارمة داخل طائرة بعدما حاول فتح بابها على ارتفاع تجاوز 30 ألف قدم، في واقعة أثارت ذعر الركاب وأربكت الطاقم خلال الرحلة الجوية بين بوغوتا وفرانكفورت.
وبحسب ما نقلته صحيفة (ميرور) البريطانية، اندفع الرجل نحو باب الطائرة محاولًا فتحه أثناء التحليق، قبل أن يتدخل أفراد الطاقم بمساعدة راكبين آخرين للسيطرة عليه وإبعاده بالقوة، وسط حالة من الهلع بين المسافرين.
ورغم الحادث، واصل الطيار الرحلة وفق الجدول المحدد حتى هبطت الطائرة بسلام في مطار فرانكفورت، حيث كانت الشرطة في انتظار الراكب الذي يبلغ من العمر 33 عامًا، وتم القبض عليه فور نزوله من الطائرة.
وأوضح متحدث باسم الشرطة أن الرجل نُقل إلى مستشفى للأمراض النفسية نظرًا لحالته، وبدأت السلطات إجراءات جنائية ضده بتهمة تعريض سلامة الطيران للخطر، في واقعة وُصفت بأنها من أغرب الحوادث الجوية التي شهدتها الشركة مؤخرًا.
A passenger caused chaos inside an airplane after attempting to open its door at an altitude exceeding 30,000 feet, in an incident that terrified passengers and confused the crew during the flight from Bogotá to Frankfurt.
According to what was reported by the British newspaper (Mirror), the man rushed towards the airplane door trying to open it while in flight, before crew members intervened with the help of other passengers to control him and forcibly remove him, amidst a state of panic among travelers.
Despite the incident, the pilot continued the flight as scheduled until the plane landed safely at Frankfurt Airport, where police were waiting for the 33-year-old passenger, who was arrested immediately upon disembarking from the aircraft.
A police spokesperson explained that the man was transferred to a psychiatric hospital due to his condition, and authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against him for endangering aviation safety, in an incident described as one of the strangest aviation occurrences the airline has witnessed recently.