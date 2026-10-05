شهدت منافسات الجودو في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية حادثًا غير معتاد بعدما تعرضت اللاعبة اليابانية رين مايدا للعضِّ من منافستها الصينية تانغ جينغ خلال مباراة ربع النهائي، ما أدى إلى استبعاد الأخيرة بعد دقيقة واحدة فقط من بداية النزال.

وبحسب مسؤولي الجودو في اليابان، فإن الحادثة تُعد الأولى من نوعها في تاريخ مشاركاتهم، إذ بدت آثار الأسنان واضحة على معصم مايدا بعد اشتباك اللاعبتين على البساط، لتوقف المباراة فورًا ويُراجع الحكام اللقطات قبل اتخاذ قرار الاستبعاد.

وأكدت مدربة المنتخب الياباني للسيدات، ماكي تسوكادا، أن ما حدث لم يسبق أن شاهدته طوال مسيرتها، مشيرة إلى أن بطولات الجودو شهدت في الماضي احتكاكات قوية أو لكمات غير مقصودة، لكن واقعة العض كانت خارج كل التوقعات. وأضافت أن الإصابة كانت ظاهرة رغم ارتداء مايدا شريطًا واقيًا، لكنها لم تصل إلى حدّ يستدعي علاجًا طبيًا فوريًا.

وبعد خروج منافستها، واصلت مايدا مشوارها في البطولة وتمكنت من بلوغ النهائي، حيث فازت بالميدالية الذهبية بعد تغلبها على الكازاخستانية أزهر أسخات، مؤكدة أنها دخلت المنافسات بعزيمة كبيرة وأن التحضير اليومي منحها القدرة على تقديم أفضل أداء حتى اللحظة الأخيرة.