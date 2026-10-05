The judo competitions at the Asian Games witnessed an unusual incident when Japanese player Rin Maida was bitten by her Chinese competitor Tang Jing during the quarterfinal match, leading to the latter's disqualification just one minute after the start of the bout.

According to judo officials in Japan, this incident is the first of its kind in their history of participation, as the marks of teeth were clearly visible on Maida's wrist after the two players clashed on the mat, prompting an immediate halt to the match while the referees reviewed the footage before making the disqualification decision.

Japanese women's national team coach Maki Tsukada confirmed that she had never witnessed anything like this throughout her career, noting that judo tournaments have seen strong clashes or unintentional punches in the past, but the biting incident was completely unexpected. She added that the injury was evident despite Maida wearing a protective tape, but it did not reach a level that required immediate medical attention.

After her competitor's exit, Maida continued her journey in the tournament and managed to reach the final, where she won the gold medal after defeating Kazakhstan's Azhar Askhat, confirming that she entered the competitions with great determination and that her daily preparation enabled her to deliver her best performance until the very last moment.



