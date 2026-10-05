أعربت وزارة الخارجية السعودية، الاثنين، عن إدانة المملكة واستنكارها الشديدين لاستمرار ميليشيا الحوثي في استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية والاقتصادية في المملكة.
وأوضحت وزارة الخارجية السعودية في بيان أن المملكة أدانت أيضاً «اعتداءات ميليشيا الحوثي السافرة والمتكررة» على مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وكذلك العاصمة الرياض، ومدن أبها وخميس مشيط وجازان ونجران والطائف وينبع، إضافة إلى استهداف السفن السعودية في جنوب البحر الأحمر ومضيق باب المندب.
وأضافت الوزارة: «تؤكد المملكة أنها منذ انقلاب ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على الحكومة الشرعية اليمنية عام 2014، بذلت جهوداً حثيثة ومتواصلة لدعم التوصل إلى حل سياسي شامل ومستدام في اليمن، إلا أن ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، امتداداً لنهجها الرافض للسلام، اختارت بدلاً من ذلك مواصلة التصعيد العسكري، وجر اليمن والشعب اليمني الشقيق إلى مزيد من المعاناة الإنسانية والاقتصادية، خدمةً وتنفيذاً لأجندات خارجية».
وجددت السعودية «دعمها السياسي والعسكري الكامل لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة اليمنية والشعب اليمني الشقيق لإنهاء الانقلاب واستعادة الدولة ومؤسساتها من ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية». ودعت المملكة المجتمع الدولي، ولا سيما الدول دائمة العضوية في مجلس الأمن، إلى «الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته وتنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة، وتقديم الدعم الكامل للحكومة الشرعية اليمنية لمواجهة الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية ووقف خطرها على اليمن والمنطقة والعالم».
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Monday the Kingdom's condemnation and strong denunciation of the continued targeting of civilians and civilian and economic sites in the Kingdom by the Houthi militia.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified in a statement that the Kingdom also condemned the "blatant and repeated attacks by the Houthi militia" on Mecca, Medina, as well as the capital Riyadh, and the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif, and Yanbu, in addition to targeting Saudi ships in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
The ministry added: "The Kingdom confirms that since the Houthi terrorist militia's coup against the legitimate Yemeni government in 2014, it has made continuous and diligent efforts to support reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen. However, the Houthi terrorist militia, continuing its rejection of peace, chose instead to escalate military actions, dragging Yemen and the Yemeni people into further humanitarian and economic suffering, serving and implementing external agendas."
Saudi Arabia reiterated its "full political and military support for the Presidential Leadership Council, the Yemeni government, and the brotherly Yemeni people to end the coup and restore the state and its institutions from the Houthi terrorist militia." The Kingdom called on the international community, particularly the permanent members of the Security Council, to "fulfill their responsibilities, implement relevant Security Council resolutions, and provide full support to the legitimate Yemeni government to confront the Houthi terrorist militia and stop its threat to Yemen, the region, and the world."