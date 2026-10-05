أعربت وزارة الخارجية السعودية، الاثنين، عن إدانة المملكة واستنكارها الشديدين لاستمرار ميليشيا الحوثي في استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية والاقتصادية في المملكة.

وأوضحت وزارة الخارجية السعودية في بيان أن المملكة أدانت أيضاً «اعتداءات ميليشيا الحوثي السافرة والمتكررة» على مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وكذلك العاصمة الرياض، ومدن أبها وخميس مشيط وجازان ونجران والطائف وينبع، إضافة إلى استهداف السفن السعودية في جنوب البحر الأحمر ومضيق باب المندب.

وأضافت الوزارة: «تؤكد المملكة أنها منذ انقلاب ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على الحكومة الشرعية اليمنية عام 2014، بذلت جهوداً حثيثة ومتواصلة لدعم التوصل إلى حل سياسي شامل ومستدام في اليمن، إلا أن ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، امتداداً لنهجها الرافض للسلام، اختارت بدلاً من ذلك مواصلة التصعيد العسكري، وجر اليمن والشعب اليمني الشقيق إلى مزيد من المعاناة الإنسانية والاقتصادية، خدمةً وتنفيذاً لأجندات خارجية».

وجددت السعودية «دعمها السياسي والعسكري الكامل لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة اليمنية والشعب اليمني الشقيق لإنهاء الانقلاب واستعادة الدولة ومؤسساتها من ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية». ودعت المملكة المجتمع الدولي، ولا سيما الدول دائمة العضوية في مجلس الأمن، إلى «الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته وتنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة، وتقديم الدعم الكامل للحكومة الشرعية اليمنية لمواجهة الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية ووقف خطرها على اليمن والمنطقة والعالم».