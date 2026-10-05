The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Monday the Kingdom's condemnation and strong denunciation of the continued targeting of civilians and civilian and economic sites in the Kingdom by the Houthi militia.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified in a statement that the Kingdom also condemned the "blatant and repeated attacks by the Houthi militia" on Mecca, Medina, as well as the capital Riyadh, and the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif, and Yanbu, in addition to targeting Saudi ships in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The ministry added: "The Kingdom confirms that since the Houthi terrorist militia's coup against the legitimate Yemeni government in 2014, it has made continuous and diligent efforts to support reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen. However, the Houthi terrorist militia, continuing its rejection of peace, chose instead to escalate military actions, dragging Yemen and the Yemeni people into further humanitarian and economic suffering, serving and implementing external agendas."

Saudi Arabia reiterated its "full political and military support for the Presidential Leadership Council, the Yemeni government, and the brotherly Yemeni people to end the coup and restore the state and its institutions from the Houthi terrorist militia." The Kingdom called on the international community, particularly the permanent members of the Security Council, to "fulfill their responsibilities, implement relevant Security Council resolutions, and provide full support to the legitimate Yemeni government to confront the Houthi terrorist militia and stop its threat to Yemen, the region, and the world."