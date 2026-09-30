كشفت دراسة عالمية حديثة أن نحو واحدة من كل 8 حالات سرطان جديدة حول العالم ترتبط بعوامل مُعدية، في نتائج تسلط الضوء على دور بعض الفايروسات والبكتيريا والطفيليات في زيادة خطر الإصابة بأنواع معينة من السرطان.

وأجرت الدراسة الوكالة الدولية لبحوث السرطان التابعة لمنظمة الصحة العالمية، ونُشرت في دورية «The Lancet Oncology»، واعتمدت على تقديرات الإصابة بالسرطان عالمياً خلال عام 2024.

2.3 مليون حالة

وقدّر الباحثون أن نحو 2.3 مليون حالة سرطان جديدة خلال عام 2024 يمكن نسبها إلى عوامل مُعدية، بما يمثل نحو 12% من إجمالي حالات السرطان الجديدة المسجلة عالمياً.

وشملت الدراسة 12 عاملاً معدياً مصنفاً من مسببات السرطان لدى البشر، من بينها بكتيريا الملوية البوابية، وفايروس الورم الحليمي البشري، وفايروسا التهاب الكبد «B» و«C»، وفايروس إبشتاين-بار.

السرطان نفسه غير معدٍ

ولا تعني نتائج الدراسة أن السرطان نفسه مرض معدٍ أو أنه ينتقل من شخص إلى آخر، وإنما تشير إلى أن بعض أنواع العدوى المزمنة يمكن أن تزيد خطر الإصابة بأنواع محددة من السرطان مع مرور الوقت.

وقد تسبب بعض أنواع العدوى تغيرات في خلايا الجسم أو التهابات مزمنة ترفع احتمالات تطور السرطان، إلا أن الإصابة بأحد هذه الفايروسات أو البكتيريا لا تعني بالضرورة الإصابة بالسرطان، إذ لا تتطور غالبية حالات العدوى إلى أورام سرطانية.

«الملوية البوابية» في الصدارة

وتصدرت بكتيريا الملوية البوابية «H. pylori» قائمة العوامل المعدية المرتبطة بالسرطان، إذ نُسب إليها نحو 760 ألف حالة خلال عام 2024، غالبيتها مرتبطة بسرطان المعدة.

وجاء فايروس الورم الحليمي البشري «HPV» بعد ذلك بنحو 750 ألف حالة، فيما ارتبط فايروس التهاب الكبد «B» بنحو 360 ألف حالة، وفايروس إبشتاين-بار بنحو 260 ألف حالة، وفايروس التهاب الكبد «C» بنحو 160 ألف حالة.

وأوضحت الدراسة أن هذه العوامل الخمسة تقف وراء الغالبية العظمى من حالات السرطان المرتبطة بالعدوى عالمياً.

تفاوت بين مناطق العالم

وأظهرت النتائج تفاوتاً واضحاً بين مناطق العالم، إذ استحوذت منطقة شرق آسيا على نحو 42% من حالات السرطان المرتبطة بالعوامل المعدية عالمياً، مدفوعة بشكل رئيسي بانتشار بكتيريا الملوية البوابية وفايروس التهاب الكبد «B».

كما سجلت دول أفريقيا جنوب الصحراء عبئاً مرتفعاً من بعض أنواع السرطان المرتبطة بالعدوى، خصوصاً المرتبطة بفايروس الورم الحليمي البشري وعدد من الفايروسات الأخرى.

وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن أكثر من ثلاثة أرباع حالات السرطان المرتبطة بالعوامل المعدية وقعت في الدول منخفضة ومتوسطة الدخل.

الوقاية تقلل الخطر

وأكد الباحثون أن جزءاً مهماً من هذه الحالات يمكن الوقاية منه عبر وسائل متاحة حالياً، من بينها التطعيم ضد فايروس الورم الحليمي البشري والتهاب الكبد «B»، إضافة إلى الكشف عن بعض أنواع العدوى وعلاجها، مثل بكتيريا الملوية البوابية والتهاب الكبد «C».

وشدد الباحثون على أهمية توسيع برامج التطعيم والفحص والعلاج للحد من حالات السرطان المرتبطة بالعوامل المعدية حول العالم.