A recent global study revealed that about one in every 8 new cancer cases worldwide is linked to infectious factors, highlighting the role of certain viruses, bacteria, and parasites in increasing the risk of developing specific types of cancer.

The study was conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, and published in the journal "The Lancet Oncology," relying on estimates of cancer incidence globally for the year 2024.



2.3 million cases

Researchers estimated that approximately 2.3 million new cancer cases in 2024 could be attributed to infectious factors, representing about 12% of the total new cancer cases recorded globally.

The study included 12 known infectious factors associated with cancer, including Helicobacter pylori bacteria, human papillomavirus, hepatitis viruses "B" and "C," and Epstein-Barr virus.



Cancer itself is not contagious

The findings confirmed that the association of infections with cancer does not mean that cancer itself is an infectious disease or that it can be transmitted from one person to another.

However, some types of infections, especially if they persist for long periods, may cause changes in body cells or chronic inflammation that increase the risk of developing specific types of cancer in the future.

Additionally, being infected with one of these viruses or bacteria does not necessarily mean developing cancer, as the majority of infections do not progress to cancerous tumors.



"Helicobacter pylori" at the forefront

Helicobacter pylori bacteria topped the list of infectious factors associated with cancer, accounting for about 760,000 cases in 2024, most of which are linked to stomach cancer.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) followed with around 750,000 cases, while hepatitis virus "B" was associated with about 360,000 cases, Epstein-Barr virus with about 260,000 cases, and hepatitis virus "C" with about 160,000 cases.

The study indicated that these five factors are responsible for the vast majority of infection-related cancer cases globally.



Variations between regions of the world

The results showed a clear variation in the number of cases between regions of the world, with East Asia accounting for about 42% of infection-related cancers globally, primarily driven by the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori bacteria and hepatitis virus "B."

Sub-Saharan African countries recorded a high burden of certain types of infection-related cancers, particularly those associated with human papillomavirus and several other viruses.

The study noted that more than three-quarters of cancer cases linked to infectious factors occurred in low- and middle-income countries.



Prevention reduces risk

Researchers emphasized that a significant portion of these cases can be prevented through currently available means, including vaccination against human papillomavirus and hepatitis "B," as well as screening and treating certain types of infections, such as Helicobacter pylori and hepatitis "C."

They stressed the importance of expanding vaccination, screening, and treatment programs to reduce the number of cancer cases associated with infectious factors worldwide.