في واقعة غريبة أشبه بمشهد سينمائي، شهدت محافظة كركوك العراقية حادثة ملاحقة مروعة أقدمت فيها امرأة على اعتراض طريق شاب بسيارتها بعد ملاحقته، وقيامها بتسديد طعنات نافذة له بدم بارد، قبل أن تنتهي محاولة فرارها بنهاية غير متوقعة.

بدأت المأساة عندما حاصرت المرأة سيارة الشاب واعترضت طريقه وسط المدينة، حيث ترجلت من مركبتها ووجهت له طعنات مباشرة باستخدام سكين أثناء وجوده داخل سيارته. وعقب تسديد الطعنات، سارعت الجانية بالفرار بسيارتها بأقصى سرعة ممكنة للابتعاد عن مكان الجريمة.

لكن ونتيجة السرعة الجنونية وأثناء محاولة الهرب المتوترة، فقدت السائقة السيطرة على عجلة القيادة، مما أدى إلى انقلاب سيارتها رأساً على عقب في عرض الشارع. وسارعت القوات الأمنية للوصول إلى الموقع وإلقاء القبض عليها فوراً وتطويق مكان الحادثة.

كشفت التحقيقات الأولية أن الجريمة جاءت نتيجة خلافات وتصفية حسابات اجتماعية حادة بين الطرفين، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل أعمق حول طبيعة العلاقة بينهما. وفي الوقت الذي نُقلت فيه الجانية تحت الحراسة للسجن، جرى نقل الشاب المصاب إلى المستشفى وهو في حالة صحية غير مستقرة يخوض فيها معركة مع تبعات الطعنات النافذة.