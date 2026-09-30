In a strange incident resembling a movie scene, the Iraqi province of Kirkuk witnessed a horrifying chase where a woman blocked a young man's path with her car after pursuing him, and proceeded to stab him cold-bloodedly, before her escape attempt ended in an unexpected way.

The tragedy began when the woman surrounded the young man's car and blocked his path in the middle of the city, where she got out of her vehicle and delivered direct stabs using a knife while he was inside his car. After delivering the stabs, the perpetrator quickly fled in her car at the highest speed possible to get away from the crime scene.

However, due to her reckless speed and during the tense escape attempt, the driver lost control of the steering wheel, causing her car to flip upside down in the middle of the street. Security forces rushed to the scene and arrested her immediately, cordoning off the area of the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that the crime stemmed from sharp social disputes and settling scores between the two parties, without disclosing deeper details about the nature of their relationship. While the perpetrator was taken under guard to prison, the injured young man was transported to the hospital in an unstable condition, battling the consequences of the stabs.