وضع الفنان السوري عبد الرحمن فواز، الشهير بـ«الشامي»، شروطاً لإحياء حفل غنائي في بلده سوريا، موضحاً أن عدم تقديمه حفلاً هناك حتى الآن يعود إلى بعض الترتيبات اللوجستية، وليس إلى وجود عوائق تحول دون إقامة الحفل.

حفل جماهيري لكل الفئات

وأوضح الشامي، خلال تصريحات تلفزيونية، أنه يتطلع إلى تقديم حفل جماهيري ضخم في سوريا، ولكن بشرط يكون المكان مفتوحاً أمام مختلف فئات الجمهور، وليس مخصصاً لشريحة معينة.

وقال: «ما في عوائق لحفلة في بلدي سوريا، لكن في أمور لوجستية، ونفسي أعمل حفل جماهيري مطلق، ما يكون موجهاً لفئة معينة».

محطة استثنائية

وأشار الفنان السوري إلى أن إحياء حفل في بلده يمثل بالنسبة إليه محطة استثنائية، خاصة بعد مشاركته في حفلات على عدد من أهم المسارح حول العالم، مؤكداً أنه لا يريد أن تكون عودته إلى الجمهور السوري عابرة أو تقليدية.

وأضاف: «هذا سيكون مشروعاً كبيراً لي، لأني غنيت على أهم مسارح العالم، فلما أروح أغني في بلدي سيكون شيء غير عادي، ولن أمر مرور الكرام وقتها أو كعابر سبيل».

ومن المنتظر أن يحدد الشامي موعد الحفل بعد الانتهاء من الترتيبات الخاصة به، خاصة أنه يرغب في تقديم ليلة غنائية جماهيرية تحمل طابعاً مختلفاً عن حفلاته السابقة.

عمل جديد مع نجوى كرم

وعلى جانب آخر، أعلن الشامي سابقاً عن تعاون غنائي جديد يجمعه بالفنانة اللبنانية نجوى كرم، وذلك بعد اللقاء الذي جمعهما أخيراً وأثار تكهنات حول وجود مشروع فني مشترك بينهما، ليؤكد الشامي أن الثنائي يستعدان لتقديم أغنية جديدة.

وحرص الشامي على تشويق جمهوره للعمل المنتظر، من خلال خاصية «ستوري» عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، موضحاً أنه يتولى كتابة كلمات الأغنية وتلحينها، وكتب: «في عمل مع شمس الأغنية نجوى كرم من كلماتي وألحاني، رح تحبوه كتير.. كمان نطروه، بحبك».