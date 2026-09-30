The Syrian artist Abdul Rahman Fawaz, known as "Al-Shami," has set conditions for holding a concert in his home country of Syria, explaining that the reason he has not performed there yet is due to some logistical arrangements, and not because of any obstacles preventing the concert.



A public concert for all categories

Al-Shami clarified, during television statements, that he looks forward to holding a massive public concert in Syria, but on the condition that the venue is open to various segments of the audience, and not designated for a specific group.

He said: "There are no obstacles for a concert in my country Syria, but there are logistical matters, and I want to hold a completely public concert, not directed at a specific category."



A unique milestone

The Syrian artist pointed out that holding a concert in his country represents a unique milestone for him, especially after participating in concerts at some of the most important theaters around the world, emphasizing that he does not want his return to the Syrian audience to be fleeting or traditional.

He added: "This will be a big project for me, because I have sung on the most important stages in the world, so when I go to sing in my country, it will be something extraordinary, and I will not just pass by or be a passerby at that time."

It is expected that Al-Shami will set the date for the concert after completing the necessary arrangements, especially since he wishes to present a public musical night that carries a different character from his previous concerts.



A new collaboration with Najwa Karam

On another note, Al-Shami previously announced a new musical collaboration with the Lebanese artist Najwa Karam, following their recent meeting which sparked speculation about a joint artistic project between them, with Al-Shami confirming that the duo is preparing to present a new song.

Al-Shami made sure to excite his audience about the anticipated work through the "Story" feature on his Instagram account, explaining that he is taking care of writing the lyrics and composing the song, and he wrote: "There is a work with the Sun of Song Najwa Karam from my words and melodies, you will love it a lot.. also wait for it, I love you."