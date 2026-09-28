أثار مقطع مصوّر حالة غضب واسعة في محافظة الفيوم بعد أن وثّق اعتداء ثلاثة شبان على رجل مسن في أحد شوارع مركز طامية، قبل أن تخطف فتاتان الأنظار بمحاولتهما التدخل لوقف الاعتداء وإنقاذ الرجل وسط مرور عدد من المارة.

وأظهر الفيديو الشبان وهم يحيطون بالمسن إلى أن سقط أرضًا، بينما بدا أحدهم وهو يضغط بقدمه على يده، في مشهد أثار استنكارًا كبيرًا.

 فتاتان تتصدّيان ببسالة لـ3 معتدين طرحوا مسنًا أرضًا في أحد شوارع الفيوم

وتداول ناشطون روايات تشير إلى أن الاعتداء ربما ارتبط بمحاولة انتزاع أموال الرجل بالقوة، فيما لم تُعلن بعد التفاصيل الكاملة حول دوافع الواقعة.

وفي لحظة لافتة، تقدمت إحدى الفتاتين نحو الشبان مطالبةً إياهم بالتوقف، بينما سُمع صوت يقول «حرام عليكم»، قبل أن تحاول الاقتراب من الرجل لمساعدته، لتسحبها رفيقتها خشية تعرضها للاعتداء.

وانتشر المقطع سريعًا عبر المنصات الرقمية، وسط مطالبات بالكشف عن هوية المعتدين واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم، فيما تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية لفحص الفيديو وتحديد أطرافه.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن قوات الأمن في طامية تمكنت من ضبط الشبان الثلاثة الذين ظهروا في التسجيل.