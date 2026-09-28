 فتاتان تتصدّيان ببسالة لـ3 معتدين طرحوا مسنًا أرضًا في أحد شوارع الفيوم

A video clip has sparked widespread anger in the Fayoum Governorate after it documented the assault of an elderly man by three young men in one of the streets of the Tamia center, before two girls drew attention by attempting to intervene to stop the assault and save the man amidst the passing of several pedestrians.

The video showed the young men surrounding the elderly man until he fell to the ground, while one of them appeared to be pressing his foot on the man's hand, in a scene that provoked significant outrage.

Activists circulated narratives suggesting that the assault might have been linked to an attempt to forcibly take the man's money, while the full details regarding the motives of the incident have not yet been announced.

In a notable moment, one of the girls approached the young men, demanding that they stop, while a voice was heard saying, "Shame on you," before she attempted to get closer to the man to help him, only to be pulled back by her companion for fear of her being assaulted.

The clip quickly spread across digital platforms, amid calls to reveal the identities of the assailants and take legal action against them, while security agencies moved to examine the video and identify those involved.

Local media reported that security forces in Tamia managed to apprehend the three young men who appeared in the recording.