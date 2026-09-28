A Lufthansa aircraft was forced to change its course and land in Lyon, France, after a passenger's portable battery "power bank" caught fire during a flight from Frankfurt to the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

The incident occurred on flight LH1170 on Saturday evening, and the aircraft, an Airbus A321-200, was carrying 198 passengers, in addition to six crew members.

Containing the Burning Battery

Lufthansa stated that the portable battery ignited in the area surrounding one of the seats, while cabin crew immediately intervened and placed the device inside a protective bag designed for handling lithium batteries.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members as a result of the incident.

Diverting the Flight to Lyon

The flight crew decided, as a precautionary measure, to divert the aircraft to Lyon Airport in France and declared an in-flight emergency to gain priority for landing.

The aircraft landed safely in Lyon, and passengers were taken to hotels for the night before being rebooked on alternative flights the next day to continue their journey to Lisbon.

Restrictions on Portable Batteries

Lufthansa prohibits the use or charging of portable batteries during flights, while allowing passengers to carry a maximum of two batteries in the cabin under specific regulations.

The airline also prohibits placing portable batteries in overhead luggage compartments and requires that they be kept in an easily accessible location, with prior approval needed for transporting batteries with a capacity exceeding 100 watt-hours and up to 160 watt-hours.