اضطرت طائرة تابعة لشركة «لوفتهانزا» الألمانية إلى تغيير مسارها والهبوط في مدينة ليون الفرنسية، بعد اشتعال بطارية محمولة «بور بانك» لأحد الركاب أثناء رحلة من فرانكفورت إلى العاصمة البرتغالية لشبونة.
ووقع الحادث على متن الرحلة LH1170 مساء (السبت)، وكانت الطائرة من طراز «إيرباص A321-200» تقل 198 راكباً، إضافة إلى ستة من أفراد الطاقم.
احتواء البطارية المشتعلة
وقالت «لوفتهانزا» إن البطارية المحمولة اشتعلت في المنطقة المحيطة بأحد المقاعد، فيما تدخل أفراد طاقم المقصورة على الفور ووضعوا الجهاز داخل حقيبة واقية مخصصة للتعامل مع بطاريات الليثيوم.
ولم يسفر الحادث عن وقوع أي إصابات بين الركاب أو أفراد الطاقم.
تحويل الرحلة إلى ليون
وقرر طاقم القيادة، كإجراء احترازي، تحويل مسار الطائرة إلى مطار ليون في فرنسا، وأعلن حالة طوارئ جوية للحصول على أولوية الهبوط.
وهبطت الطائرة بسلام في ليون، فيما نُقل الركاب إلى فنادق لقضاء الليل، قبل إعادة حجز رحلات بديلة لهم في اليوم التالي لاستكمال سفرهم إلى لشبونة.
قيود على البطاريات المحمولة
وتحظر «لوفتهانزا» استخدام البطاريات المحمولة أو شحنها أثناء الرحلات، فيما تسمح للراكب بحمل بطاريتين كحد أقصى داخل مقصورة الطائرة وفق ضوابط محددة.
كما تمنع الشركة وضع البطاريات المحمولة في خزائن الأمتعة العلوية، وتشترط الاحتفاظ بها في مكان يسهل الوصول إليه، مع ضرورة الحصول على موافقة مسبقة لنقل البطاريات التي تزيد سعتها على 100 واط/ساعة وحتى 160 واط/ساعة.
A Lufthansa aircraft was forced to change its course and land in Lyon, France, after a passenger's portable battery "power bank" caught fire during a flight from Frankfurt to the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.
The incident occurred on flight LH1170 on Saturday evening, and the aircraft, an Airbus A321-200, was carrying 198 passengers, in addition to six crew members.
Containing the Burning Battery
Lufthansa stated that the portable battery ignited in the area surrounding one of the seats, while cabin crew immediately intervened and placed the device inside a protective bag designed for handling lithium batteries.
No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members as a result of the incident.
Diverting the Flight to Lyon
The flight crew decided, as a precautionary measure, to divert the aircraft to Lyon Airport in France and declared an in-flight emergency to gain priority for landing.
The aircraft landed safely in Lyon, and passengers were taken to hotels for the night before being rebooked on alternative flights the next day to continue their journey to Lisbon.
Restrictions on Portable Batteries
Lufthansa prohibits the use or charging of portable batteries during flights, while allowing passengers to carry a maximum of two batteries in the cabin under specific regulations.
The airline also prohibits placing portable batteries in overhead luggage compartments and requires that they be kept in an easily accessible location, with prior approval needed for transporting batteries with a capacity exceeding 100 watt-hours and up to 160 watt-hours.