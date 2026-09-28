اضطرت طائرة تابعة لشركة «لوفتهانزا» الألمانية إلى تغيير مسارها والهبوط في مدينة ليون الفرنسية، بعد اشتعال بطارية محمولة «بور بانك» لأحد الركاب أثناء رحلة من فرانكفورت إلى العاصمة البرتغالية لشبونة.

ووقع الحادث على متن الرحلة LH1170 مساء (السبت)، وكانت الطائرة من طراز «إيرباص A321-200» تقل 198 راكباً، إضافة إلى ستة من أفراد الطاقم.

احتواء البطارية المشتعلة

وقالت «لوفتهانزا» إن البطارية المحمولة اشتعلت في المنطقة المحيطة بأحد المقاعد، فيما تدخل أفراد طاقم المقصورة على الفور ووضعوا الجهاز داخل حقيبة واقية مخصصة للتعامل مع بطاريات الليثيوم.

ولم يسفر الحادث عن وقوع أي إصابات بين الركاب أو أفراد الطاقم.

تحويل الرحلة إلى ليون

وقرر طاقم القيادة، كإجراء احترازي، تحويل مسار الطائرة إلى مطار ليون في فرنسا، وأعلن حالة طوارئ جوية للحصول على أولوية الهبوط.

وهبطت الطائرة بسلام في ليون، فيما نُقل الركاب إلى فنادق لقضاء الليل، قبل إعادة حجز رحلات بديلة لهم في اليوم التالي لاستكمال سفرهم إلى لشبونة.

قيود على البطاريات المحمولة

وتحظر «لوفتهانزا» استخدام البطاريات المحمولة أو شحنها أثناء الرحلات، فيما تسمح للراكب بحمل بطاريتين كحد أقصى داخل مقصورة الطائرة وفق ضوابط محددة.

كما تمنع الشركة وضع البطاريات المحمولة في خزائن الأمتعة العلوية، وتشترط الاحتفاظ بها في مكان يسهل الوصول إليه، مع ضرورة الحصول على موافقة مسبقة لنقل البطاريات التي تزيد سعتها على 100 واط/ساعة وحتى 160 واط/ساعة.