In the world of transnational organized crime, the story does not begin with the seizure of a passing shipment, but rather extends its threads through complex capitals and regional stations. This is how security investigations in Kuwait revealed the behind-the-scenes of one of the most dangerous drug trafficking and promotion networks, which was managed from Iran, passed through Iraqi territory, and used Kuwait as a main transit point to unload its cargo, and in some operations, to reprocess it, ultimately targeting Saudi territory.

The tightly coordinated security operation was conducted under the direct supervision of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in Kuwait, Fahad Al-Yusuf, and was crowned with close cooperation with the General Administration of Customs through the Al-Abdali border crossing, where Kuwaiti security forces succeeded in thwarting a massive criminal plot and arresting a key member of the network. However, the story did not begin here; it was a continuation of the threads of a previous case in which Kuwaiti security apprehended another suspect involved in the manufacturing of the dangerous substance "Shabu" inside a "Jakhour" in the Al-Kabd area, after he was caught in the Saad Al-Abdallah area.

A Secret Structure and a Regional Transit Point

With deepening investigations and the preparation of a tight ambush, the new suspect was monitored as soon as he arrived by land through the Al-Abdali crossing. Upon thoroughly searching his vehicle, Kuwaiti security forces found a shocking surprise: 47 kilograms of pure Shabu, along with 45 liters of raw Shabu liquid used in the manufacture of narcotics, which had been cleverly and meticulously concealed within the secret structure of the vehicle to avoid suspicion.

The suspect's confessions before the investigators revealed diabolical details about the gang's modus operandi, as he would deliberately travel by land to the city of Khorramshahr in Iran to meet with two major drug traffickers, who would hide the shipments inside the cavities of the vehicle. To camouflage the route, the driver would cross the border through the Republic of Iraq, where he would spend days before reaching Kuwait, allowing his former partner to unload the shipment in the "Jakhour" and convert it into drugs ready for promotion.

The Extension of the Scheme Towards Saudi Arabia

The ambitions of the regional network were not limited to the Kuwaiti market alone; the investigations revealed a heavy surprise when the suspect admitted to executing more than 24 successful smuggling operations within just one year. The confessions indicated that about four shipments from these operations targeted smuggling these drugs into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The gang relied on an internal sub-network, with all its members in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia possessing copies of the vehicle key used in smuggling operations. Within the gang's corridors, network members in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia communicated to determine the location of the vehicle, which would be parked in a public place, such as airport parking lots, where the network would receive the location and take the vehicle upon its arrival, unloading its cargo directed to Riyadh, while the smuggler remained outside Saudi Arabia, booking a flight ticket and heading to Egypt, where he would spend several days. When he received a message from the network that the vehicle had been returned to him and parked in a public place, they would send him the location, and he would book a flight ticket to return to Saudi Arabia to take his vehicle back to Kuwait, where he would rest for several days before repeating the cycle again in a complete and tightly organized criminal loop targeting both Saudi and Kuwaiti societies.

In light of these serious developments, the relevant security agencies continue to track the remaining threads and hidden arms of the regional network to completely dry up its sources and cut off the roots of anyone attempting to undermine the security and stability of the Gulf communities.