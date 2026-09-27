في عالم الجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود، لا تبدأ القصة بضبط شحنة عابرة، بل تمتد خيوطها عبر عواصم ومحطات إقليمية معقدة. هكذا كشفت التحقيقات الأمنية في الكويت كواليس واحدة من أخطر شبكات تهريب وترويج السموم المخدرة، والتي أديرت خيوطها من إيران، ومرت عبر الأراضي العراقية، متخذة من الكويت محطة عبور رئيسية لتفريغ حمولتها، وإعادة التصنيع في بعض العمليات، وصولاً إلى الهدف الأكبر المتمثل في استهداف الأراضي السعودية.

الضربة الأمنية المحكمة جرت بإشراف مباشر من النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية في الكويت فهد اليوسف، وتكللت بتعاون وثيق مع الإدارة العامة للجمارك عبر منفذ العبدلي الحدودي، حيث نجح رجال الأمن الكويتيون في إحباط مخطط إجرامي ضخم والإطاحة بعنصر رئيسي في الشبكة. لكن القصة لم تبدأ هنا، بل جاءت استكمالاً لخيوط قضية سابقة أطاح فيها الأمن الكويتي بمتهم آخر متورط بتصنيع مادة «الشبو» الخطيرة داخل «جاخور» في منطقة كبد، بعد ضبطه في منطقة سعد العبدالله.

هيكل سري ومحطة عبور إقليمية

مع تعميق التحريات وإعداد كمين محكم، تم رصد المتهم الجديد فور قدومه براً عبر منفذ العبدلي. وبتفتيش مركبته بدقة شديدة، عثر رجال الأمن في الكويت على مفاجأة صادمة، تمثلت في ضبط 47 كيلوغراماً من مادة الشبو الصافية، إلى جانب 45 ليتراً من سائل الشبو الخام المستخدم في تصنيع المؤثرات العقلية، والتي تم إخفاؤها ببراعة فائقة ودقة شديدة داخل الهيكل السري للمركبة لإبعاد الشبهات.

وكشفت اعترافات المتهم أمام المحققين عن تفاصيل شيطانية لطريقة عمل العصابة، إذ كان يتعمد السفر براً إلى مدينة المحمرة في إيران للاجتماع باثنين من كبار تجار المخدرات، حيث يتوليان إخفاء الشحنات داخل تجاويف المركبة. ولتمويه خط السير، كان السائق يعبر الحدود عبر جمهورية العراق حيث يقضي أياماً قبل الوصول إلى الكويت، ليتولى شريكه السابق تفريغ الشحنة في «الجاخور» وتحويلها إلى سموم قابلة للترويج.

امتداد المخطط نحو السعودية

ولم تقتصر أطماع الشبكة الإقليمية على السوق الكويتية وحدها، بل فجّرت التحقيقات مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل عندما أقر المتهم بتنفيذ أكثر من 24 عملية تهريب ناجحة خلال عام واحد فقط. وأظهرت الاعترافات أن نحو أربع شحنات من هذه العمليات كانت تستهدف تهريب هذه السموم إلى المملكة العربية السعودية.

وكانت العصابة تعتمد على شبكة فرعية داخلية يملك جميع أفرادها في الكويت والسعودية نسخاً من مفتاح المركبة التي يتم استخدامها في عمليات التهريب. وفي دهاليز العصابة، كان أعضاء الشبكات في الكويت والسعودية يتواصلون لتحديد موقع المركبة التي يتم إيقافها في مكان عام، كمواقف المطارات مثلاً، حيث تتسلم الشبكة الموقع وتأخذ المركبة فور وصولها وتعمل على تفريغ حمولتها الموجهة للرياض، أثناء تواجد المهرب خارج السعودية حيث كان يحجز تذكرة طيران ويتوجه إلى مصر حيث يقضي أياماً عدة، وحين يتسلم رسالة من الشبكة بأن المركبة تمت إعادتها له وإيقافها في مكان عام ويرسلون له الموقع، يحجز تذكرة طيران للعودة إلى السعودية ليأخذ مركبته ويعود بها مجدداً إلى الكويت، حيث يرتاح عدة أيام قبل أن يعيد الكرة مجدداً في حلقة إجرامية متكاملة ومحكمة قائمة على استهداف المجتمعين السعودي والكويتي.

وفي ظل هذه التطورات الخطيرة، تواصل الأجهزة الأمنية المختصة تتبع بقية الخيوط والأذرع الخفية للشبكة الإقليمية لتجفيف منابعها بالكامل، وقطع دابر كل من يحاول المساس بأمن واستقرار المجتمعات الخليجية.