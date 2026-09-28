لقي سبعة أشخاص مقتلهم وأصيب 16 آخرون في حادث تصادم بين سيارة وحافلة ركاب في ولاية غازي عنتاب جنوب تركيا.
ووقع الحادث على طريق غازي عنتاب-عثمانية بالقرب من منطقة أَجاروبا، عندما اصطدمت السيارة بحافلة ركاب قبل أن تنقلب المركبتان.
وهرعت فرق الإسعاف والإطفاء والدرك وإدارة الكوارث والطوارئ التركية (آفاد) إلى موقع الحادث، فيما نُقل المصابون إلى عدد من المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج.
جميع الضحايا داخل السيارة
وأفادت السلطات المحلية بأن الأشخاص السبعة الذين لقوا مقتلهم كانوا جميعاً يستقلون السيارة، بمن فيهم سائقها، بينما كان المصابون من ركاب الحافلة.
وأشارت المعلومات الرسمية إلى أن إصابات ركاب الحافلة تراوحت بين الخفيفة والمتوسطة، فيما أفاد وزير الداخلية التركي بأن حالة أحد المصابين لا تزال خطرة.
تجاوز خاطئ
وقال نائب والي غازي عنتاب إلكر إيكر، إن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى أن الحادث وقع بعدما أقدم سائق السيارة على تجاوز خاطئ، ما أدى إلى اصطدامها بالحافلة وانقلابها.
وأظهرت تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة لحظة وقوع التصادم، وانحراف السيارة إلى خارج الطريق وانقلاب الحافلة.
تحقيق في الحادث
وأعلنت النيابة العامة في غازي عنتاب فتح تحقيق في ملابسات الحادث، وتكليف نائب للمدعي العام واثنين من المدعين بإجراء التحقيقات، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة أعمالها لتحديد جميع تفاصيل وأسباب الحادث.
Seven people were killed and 16 others were injured in a collision between a car and a passenger bus in Gaziantep province, southern Turkey.
The accident occurred on the Gaziantep-Osmaniye road near the Ajaroba area when the car collided with the passenger bus before both vehicles overturned.
Emergency, firefighting, gendarmerie, and Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams rushed to the scene of the accident, while the injured were transported to several hospitals for treatment.
All victims inside the car
Local authorities reported that the seven individuals who lost their lives were all in the car, including the driver, while the injured were passengers on the bus.
Official information indicated that the injuries of the bus passengers ranged from mild to moderate, while the Turkish Interior Minister stated that one of the injured remains in critical condition.
Improper overtaking
Gaziantep Deputy Governor Elker Eker stated that preliminary investigations suggest the accident occurred after the car driver attempted an improper overtaking, leading to the collision with the bus and the subsequent overturning of both vehicles.
Surveillance camera footage showed the moment of the collision, with the car veering off the road and the bus overturning.
Investigation into the accident
The Gaziantep public prosecutor's office announced the opening of an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, assigning a deputy public prosecutor and two prosecutors to conduct the investigations, while the relevant authorities continue their work to determine all details and causes of the accident.