Seven people were killed and 16 others were injured in a collision between a car and a passenger bus in Gaziantep province, southern Turkey.

The accident occurred on the Gaziantep-Osmaniye road near the Ajaroba area when the car collided with the passenger bus before both vehicles overturned.

Emergency, firefighting, gendarmerie, and Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams rushed to the scene of the accident, while the injured were transported to several hospitals for treatment.

All victims inside the car

Local authorities reported that the seven individuals who lost their lives were all in the car, including the driver, while the injured were passengers on the bus.

Official information indicated that the injuries of the bus passengers ranged from mild to moderate, while the Turkish Interior Minister stated that one of the injured remains in critical condition.

Improper overtaking

Gaziantep Deputy Governor Elker Eker stated that preliminary investigations suggest the accident occurred after the car driver attempted an improper overtaking, leading to the collision with the bus and the subsequent overturning of both vehicles.

Surveillance camera footage showed the moment of the collision, with the car veering off the road and the bus overturning.

Investigation into the accident

The Gaziantep public prosecutor's office announced the opening of an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, assigning a deputy public prosecutor and two prosecutors to conduct the investigations, while the relevant authorities continue their work to determine all details and causes of the accident.