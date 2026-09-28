لقي سبعة أشخاص مقتلهم وأصيب 16 آخرون في حادث تصادم بين سيارة وحافلة ركاب في ولاية غازي عنتاب جنوب تركيا.

ووقع الحادث على طريق غازي عنتاب-عثمانية بالقرب من منطقة أَجاروبا، عندما اصطدمت السيارة بحافلة ركاب قبل أن تنقلب المركبتان.

وهرعت فرق الإسعاف والإطفاء والدرك وإدارة الكوارث والطوارئ التركية (آفاد) إلى موقع الحادث، فيما نُقل المصابون إلى عدد من المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج.

جميع الضحايا داخل السيارة

وأفادت السلطات المحلية بأن الأشخاص السبعة الذين لقوا مقتلهم كانوا جميعاً يستقلون السيارة، بمن فيهم سائقها، بينما كان المصابون من ركاب الحافلة.

وأشارت المعلومات الرسمية إلى أن إصابات ركاب الحافلة تراوحت بين الخفيفة والمتوسطة، فيما أفاد وزير الداخلية التركي بأن حالة أحد المصابين لا تزال خطرة.

تجاوز خاطئ

وقال نائب والي غازي عنتاب إلكر إيكر، إن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى أن الحادث وقع بعدما أقدم سائق السيارة على تجاوز خاطئ، ما أدى إلى اصطدامها بالحافلة وانقلابها.

وأظهرت تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة لحظة وقوع التصادم، وانحراف السيارة إلى خارج الطريق وانقلاب الحافلة.

تحقيق في الحادث

وأعلنت النيابة العامة في غازي عنتاب فتح تحقيق في ملابسات الحادث، وتكليف نائب للمدعي العام واثنين من المدعين بإجراء التحقيقات، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة أعمالها لتحديد جميع تفاصيل وأسباب الحادث.